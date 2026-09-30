q.beyond Aktie
WKN DE: A41YDG / ISIN: DE000A41YDG0
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30.09.2026 10:00:03
EQS-News: Vitakraft selects q.beyond as its SAP transformation partner
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EQS-News: q.beyond AG
/ Key word(s): Contract/Incoming Orders
Vitakraft selects q.beyond as its SAP transformation partner
Cologne, 30 September 2026 – Pet supply specialist Vitakraft has chosen q.beyond as its consulting and implementation partner for migrating to SAP S/4HANA. The contract was awarded following completion of a preliminary study in which Vitakraft and q.beyond jointly evaluated the best SAP migration strategy for the long-established medium-sized company. Operations are to be managed in SAP’s RISE cloud programme and handled by the European hyper-scaler STACKIT.
The objectives that Vitakraft has set include drawing on the SAP transformation to further automate company processes in procurement, sales, and finance while also enhancing data transparency. In conjunction with sovereign IT operations in a European cloud, SAP S/4HANA forms the basis for securely deploying AI in line with data protection requirements in an SAP environment.
“With SAP S/4HANA and RISE, we will obtain a platform for further automating our company processes and for forward-looking digital innovations”, comments Alexander Böhm, Head of IT International at MOJN, Vitakraft’s IT subsidiary. “In addition, this will improve the transparency of our data and the uniformity of our company processes. Ultimately, the SAP transformation that we are implementing together with our new SAP partner q.beyond will help to increase our business value.”
“Boosting our customers’ business value by offering state-of-the-art IT services is always our primary goal”, adds Thies Rixen, q.beyond’s CEO. “With Vitakraft, we are now enabling another medium-sized company with international operations to make its processes fit for the future, i.e. AI-ready and sovereign.”
Basis for automation and digitalisation
With its transformation to S/4HANA, Vitakraft will receive a platform that facilitates numerous automation and digitalisation initiatives. Specifically, these chiefly include uniform warehouse structuring with SAP EWM (Extended Warehouse Management), a transformation in the SAP-BW solution towards SAP BDC (Business Data Cloud), and the use of SAP Cloud for transportation management. Not least, the S/4HANA environment will safeguard a uniform basis of data and allow for numerous new AI functionalities.
The planned transformation will be implemented by adopting a brownfield approach which provides for the migration to SAP S/4HANA (RISE) to include all existing systems and data stocks. q.beyond is also the licence partner. Vitakraft has selected STACKIT as its RISE hyper-scaler in order to ensure sovereign data storage in Germany.
30.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|q.beyond AG
|Richard-Byrd-Straße 4
|50829 Cologne
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49-221-669-8724
|Fax:
|+49-221-669-8009
|E-mail:
|invest@qbeyond.de
|Internet:
|www.qbeyond.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A41YDG0
|WKN:
|A41YDG
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900DGVITE7A2L5G12
|EQS News ID:
|2406930
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2406930 30.09.2026 CET/CEST
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