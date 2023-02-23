EQS-News: Vitesco Technologies Group AG: Vitesco Technologies publishes preliminary results for fiscal year 2022

EQS-News: Vitesco Technologies Group AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Annual Results

Vitesco Technologies Group AG: Vitesco Technologies publishes preliminary results for fiscal year 2022



23.02.2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Vitesco Technologies publishes preliminary results for fiscal year 2022

Sales increase to 9.07 billion (2021: 8.35 billion) despite ongoing market challenges (company forecast: 9.0 billion to 9.2 billion)

Adjusted EBIT margin of 2.5 percent (2021: 1.8 percent) at the upper end of the companys guidance (company forecast: 2.3 percent to 2.5 percent)

Growing sales of electrification components to around 1.1 billion (2021: 0.9 billion)

Free cash flow of 123.2 million (2021: 113.3 million) above expectations (company forecast: more than 75 million)

Total level of new orders reached 14 billion, around 75 percent of which related to e-mobility



Regensburg, February 23, 2023. Vitesco Technologies, a leading international supplier of modern drive systems for sustainable mobility, is today publishing its preliminary results for 2022.

We look back on a successful year, despite the historic challenges such as Russias war of aggression in Ukraine and ongoing disruption to supply chains, says Chief Executive Officer Andreas Wolf.

Profitability at the upper end of the forecast range

In 2022, Vitesco Technologies increased its sales to 9.07 billion (2021: 8.35 billion; market consensus: 9.08 billion). The company published its guidance ranging between 9.0 billion to 9.2 billion. Adjusted for changes in the scope of consolidation and exchange rate effects, sales rose by 4.0 percent. Vitesco Technologies core business achieved an organic growth of 9.2 percent, compared with an overall market growth of 6.2 percent.



Vitesco Technologies generated sales of around 1.1 billion from electrification components in 2022. The core business of all three business units contributed to this result, whereby the Electrification Technology business unit registered the strongest percentage growth in sales of 17.9 percent from 587.1 million in 2021 to 691.9 million in fiscal year 2022.

Adjusted EBIT rose to 222.9 million (2021: 148.5 million; market consensus: 213 million). The companys adjusted EBIT margin of 2.5 percent (2021: 1.8 percent) was at the upper end of its forecast range of 2.3 percent to 2.5 percent and exceeded expectations (market consensus: 2.3 percent).

Due to reporting date related effects, the free cash flow for the fiscal year 2022 came to 123.2 million (2021: 113.3 million). This was higher both than Vitesco Technologies own forecast of more than 75 million and the market consensus of 68 million.

Free cash flow included a cash outflow of 446.6 million (2021: 441.3 million) for capital expenditure on property, plant, and equipment and software (without consideration for right-of-use-assets in accordance with IFRS 16). As a percentage of sales, the capital expenditures ratio is at 4.9 percent (2021: 5.3 percent).

In 2022, Vitesco Technologies received new orders totaling around 14 billion (2021: 11.2 billion). Roughly 10.4 billion of the order intake was attributable to components for electrified vehicles (2021: 5.1 billion). This means around 75 percent of our orders were related to e-mobility. That is a record for the company, says Chief Executive Officer Andreas Wolf. The volume of new orders we received around the world shows once again that the OEMs have now fully embraced the electrification trend.

With an equity ratio of 40.3 percent as of December 31, 2022 (December 31, 2021: 36.3 percent), Vitesco Technologies balance sheet remains exceptionally solid. The company reported net liquidity of 333.4 million as of December 31, 2022 (December 31, 2021: 345.1 million).

Chief Financial Officer Werner Volz expresses his satisfaction in view of the difficult market conditions with this performance: Despite the headwinds we were able to fully meet our forecast for 2022 in all key financial indicators, and even exceed it in some areas. This gives us a further boost in our transformation toward e-mobility.

Vitesco Technologies will publish a comprehensive overview of the companys performance in 2022 as well as an outlook for 2023 at the Annual Press Conference on March 23, 2023.





Vitesco Technologies is a leading international developer and manufacturer of cutting-edge drive systems for sustainable mobility. With intelligent system solutions and components for electric, hybrid, and internal combustion drive systems, Vitesco Technologies is making mobility clean, efficient, and affordable. The product portfolio includes electric drives, electronic controls, sensors and actuators, and exhaust gas treatment solutions. In 2021, Vitesco Technologies generated sales of around 8.3 billion and employs a workforce of around 37,000 employees at 50 locations. Vitesco Technologies is headquartered in Regensburg.





Investor contact

Heiko Eber

Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +49 (0) 941 2031-72348

Heiko.Eber@vitesco.com





Press contact

Fabian Kutz

Press Spokesman for Finance and Business

Tel: +49 (0) 941 / 2031 61904

fabian.kutz@vitesco.com

Simone Geldhäuser

Head of Media Relations

Tel: +49 (0) 941 / 2031 61302

simone.geldhaeuser@vitesco.com

Press portal

https://www.vitesco-technologies.com/en-us/press-events/press



Social media

www.vitesco-technologies.com

www.linkedin.com/company/vitesco-technologies

www.twitter.com/VitescoT

www.facebook.com/VitescoTechnologies

www.instagram.com/vitesco_technologies

www.youtube.com/VitescoTechnologies

www.vitesco-technologies.com/en/WeChat