19.01.2023
EQS-News: Vitruvia Medical AG: Cooperation with TRES MEDICO, Malaysia
VITRUVIA MEDICAL AG
/ Key word(s): Alliance
Anglikon, January 19, 2023:
New cooperation of LT technologies Gmbh & Co. KG with TRES MEDICO, Malaysia
Our affiliate LT technologies has entered a cooperation in the field of repair service with the Malaysian company TRES MEDICO, a 100% subsidiary of HG Medic Sdn Bhd, Malaysia.
As one of the few German companies in the repair service of surgical instruments, LT technologies can also offer its service "Made in Germany" internationally in Malaysia. Numerous hospitals, especially in the private hospital sector, are interested in our repair service, because until now surgical instruments were disposed of after use. With our repair service we offer through our partner TRES MEDICO cost saving potential as well as sustainable handling of surgical instruments to the hospitals. Demand is increasing and first orders are in the pipeline.
About HG Medic Sdn Bhd, Malaysia:
Established in 2014, HG Medic Sdn Bhd are a healthcare solutions provider and distributor of medical devices and consumables in Malaysia. The subsidiary TRES MEDICO was established for the repair service business in Malaysia and Southeast Asia, providing LT technologies services.
About Vitruvia Medical AG
Vitruvia Medical AG is a Swiss holding company focusing on repair, production and trade of medical devices as well as surgical instruments. Thus, Vitruvia combines innovative and sustainable solutions for medical-technical progress, customer benefit and economic success.
19.01.2023
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Vitruvia Medical AG
|Kesselackerstr. 18
|5611 Anglikon
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 44 915 33 78
|E-mail:
|kontakt@vitruvia-med.com
|Internet:
|www.vitruvia-med.com
|ISIN:
|CH0461931419
|WKN:
|A2PDWF
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Munich
|EQS News ID:
|1539171
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1539171 19.01.2023 CET/CEST
