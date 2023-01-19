EQS-News: Vitruvia Medical AG: Cooperation with TRES MEDICO, Malaysia

EQS-News: VITRUVIA MEDICAL AG / Key word(s): Alliance

Anglikon, January 19, 2023:

New cooperation of LT technologies Gmbh & Co. KG with TRES MEDICO, Malaysia

Our affiliate LT technologies has entered a cooperation in the field of repair service with the Malaysian company TRES MEDICO, a 100% subsidiary of HG Medic Sdn Bhd, Malaysia.

As one of the few German companies in the repair service of surgical instruments, LT technologies can also offer its service "Made in Germany" internationally in Malaysia. Numerous hospitals, especially in the private hospital sector, are interested in our repair service, because until now surgical instruments were disposed of after use. With our repair service we offer through our partner TRES MEDICO cost saving potential as well as sustainable handling of surgical instruments to the hospitals. Demand is increasing and first orders are in the pipeline.

About HG Medic Sdn Bhd, Malaysia:

Established in 2014, HG Medic Sdn Bhd are a healthcare solutions provider and distributor of medical devices and consumables in Malaysia. The subsidiary TRES MEDICO was established for the repair service business in Malaysia and Southeast Asia, providing LT technologies services.

About Vitruvia Medical AG

Vitruvia Medical AG is a Swiss holding company focusing on repair, production and trade of medical devices as well as surgical instruments. Thus, Vitruvia combines innovative and sustainable solutions for medical-technical progress, customer benefit and economic success.