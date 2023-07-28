EQS-News: Vitruvia Medical AG: Shareholders approved all proposals at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

28.07.2023 08:17:52

Vitruvia Medical AG announces that the Company's shareholders approved all proposals on the agenda of the Annual General Meeting held in Baden (AG) on July 26, 2023. A total of 1,110,582 voting shares, representing 44.2% of the total share capital, were represented at this Annual General Meeting.

 

Markus A. Bertschin, Chairman of the Board of Directors thanked the shareholders for their trust in our company and welcomed our new Board member Mr. Claus Wiest, Managing Director of our investment LT technologies GmbH & Co. KG.

 

 

