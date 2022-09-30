Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
30.09.2022 09:52:55

EQS-News: Vitruvia Medical AG: Successful certification of FFP 2 masks with medical approval of LT technologies

EQS-News: VITRUVIA MEDICAL AG / Key word(s): Product Launch/Market Launch
Vitruvia Medical AG: Successful certification of FFP 2 masks with medical approval of LT technologies

30.09.2022 / 09:52 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

   

 

Successful certification of FFP 2 masks with medical approval

of LT technologies

 

 

LT technologies has successfully passed the certification of the FFP2 masks with medical approval.

The TechMed Mask is a particle-filtering half mask for protection against aerosols, including viruses and particles. It is excellent for use in infection control and protects the wearer and those around them.

As LT technologies maintains a certified quality management system in accordance with the DIN EN ISO 13485:2016 standard, the respiratory protection mask was also certified in accordance with type IIR DIN/EN 14683:2016-10 in addition to TÜV Rheinland in accordance with DIN/EN 149:2001+A1:2009. This makes us one of the few manufacturers worldwide to produce masks with this double certification.

 

This FFP2 mask gives LT technologies a unique selling point. To date, there is no tm mask on the German market. The company is thus able to establish itself uniquely in Germany with its application in the medical sector and is optimally prepared for the next Corona wave. We assume that this aspect will become even more important. Supply bottlenecks from Asia have shown that European production is increasingly being used, if it is available.

LT technologies has already received the first orders. The FFP2 mask with medical approval will mainly be for hospital use, but the end user will probably also prefer this medical protection. From October 2022, we will produce the masks in-house "Made in Germany".

Further information about LT technologies GmbH &Co KG can be found on the home page : www.lt-technologies.de

 

About Vitruvia Medical AG :

Vitruvia Medical AG is a Swiss holding company with a focus on repair, production and trade of medical devices as well as surgical instruments.

Vitruvia thus combines innovative and sustainable solutions for medical-technical progress, customer benefit and economic success.

 

 

 


30.09.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Vitruvia Medical AG
Kesselackerstr. 18
5611 Anglikon
Switzerland
Phone: +41 44 915 33 78
E-mail: kontakt@vitruvia-med.com
Internet: www.vitruvia-med.com
ISIN: CH0461931419
WKN: A2PDWF
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Munich
EQS News ID: 1453815

 
End of News EQS News Service

1453815  30.09.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1453815&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu VITRUVIA MEDICAL AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu VITRUVIA MEDICAL AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

VITRUVIA MEDICAL AG 1,15 0,00% VITRUVIA MEDICAL AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Bemühungen um Kursstabilisierung: ATX und DAX schlussendlich fester -- US-Börsen unter Druck -- Asiens Märkte beenden Handelswoche in Rot
Der US-Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Freitag in Rot. Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt gingen erholt ins Wochenende. Die asiatischen Börsen verloren auch am letzten Handelstag der insgesamt schwachen Woche an Wert.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen