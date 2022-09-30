EQS-News: Vitruvia Medical AG: Successful certification of FFP 2 masks with medical approval of LT technologies

EQS-News: VITRUVIA MEDICAL AG / Key word(s): Product Launch/Market Launch

Vitruvia Medical AG: Successful certification of FFP 2 masks with medical approval of LT technologies



30.09.2022 / 09:52 CET/CEST

Successful certification of FFP 2 masks with medical approval

of LT technologies

LT technologies has successfully passed the certification of the FFP2 masks with medical approval.

The TechMed Mask is a particle-filtering half mask for protection against aerosols, including viruses and particles. It is excellent for use in infection control and protects the wearer and those around them.

As LT technologies maintains a certified quality management system in accordance with the DIN EN ISO 13485:2016 standard, the respiratory protection mask was also certified in accordance with type IIR DIN/EN 14683:2016-10 in addition to TÜV Rheinland in accordance with DIN/EN 149:2001+A1:2009. This makes us one of the few manufacturers worldwide to produce masks with this double certification.

This FFP2 mask gives LT technologies a unique selling point. To date, there is no tm mask on the German market. The company is thus able to establish itself uniquely in Germany with its application in the medical sector and is optimally prepared for the next Corona wave. We assume that this aspect will become even more important. Supply bottlenecks from Asia have shown that European production is increasingly being used, if it is available.

LT technologies has already received the first orders. The FFP2 mask with medical approval will mainly be for hospital use, but the end user will probably also prefer this medical protection. From October 2022, we will produce the masks in-house "Made in Germany".

Further information about LT technologies GmbH &Co KG can be found on the home page : www.lt-technologies.de

About Vitruvia Medical AG :

Vitruvia Medical AG is a Swiss holding company with a focus on repair, production and trade of medical devices as well as surgical instruments.

Vitruvia thus combines innovative and sustainable solutions for medical-technical progress, customer benefit and economic success.