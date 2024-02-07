|
07.02.2024 07:30:11
EQS-News: voestalpine AG: Economic slowdown impacts voestalpine earnings for Q3 2023/24
|
EQS-News: voestalpine AG
/ Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
Economic slowdown impacts voestalpine earnings for Q3 2023/24
Weak economic development, particularly in Europe, put pressure on voestalpine’s earnings in the first three quarters of the 2023/24 business year (April 1 to December 31). The international steel and technology group did, however, benefit overall from its global positioning and industry diversification. The energy sector performed well in the first nine months of the current business year. The Railway Systems business segment experienced good demand for the first three quarters of the business year; as a global market leader in rail infrastructure systems, voestalpine benefited from the high global demand for rails, turnouts, and systems for fully digital monitoring of rail tracks. Positive trends in the aerospace segment continued in the first three quarters. By contrast, demand remained weak in the consumer goods, construction and mechanical engineering industries. The tool manufacturing segment in particular saw a decline in demand in the second and third quarters of 2023/24. Demand from the automotive industry was stable in the first three quarters with previous supply chain problems largely being eliminated. The storage technology segment continued to show good capacity utilization in the first nine months of the business year.
“The expected economic downturn was clearly noticeable in the first nine months of the current business year. However, voestalpine is in a strong position overall due to its broad focus in various market segments and economic regions. Ensuring the competitiveness of the location as an industrial base will nevertheless be crucial. The key points here are expansion of the renewable energy supply and the grids as well as the extension of electricity price compensation until 2030,” highlights Herbert Eibensteiner, CEO of voestalpine AG.
New special steel plant in Kapfenberg in exclusive operation
The new special steel plant in Kapfenberg has been in exclusive operation since the start of the 2024 calendar year, with the old special steel plant shut down as planned at the end of 2023. voestalpine will produce up to 205,000 tons of high-performance materials for the automotive, aerospace and energy industries each year at the new plant, securing around 3,500 jobs in Kapfenberg and Mürzzuschlag.
Revenue and earnings performance
The voestalpine Group’s revenue fell by 8.8% in the first nine months of the 2023/24 business year, from EUR 13.6 billion to EUR 12.4 billion. EBITDA was down by 31.7% from EUR 1.9 billion to EUR 1.3 billion year-over-year (margin of 10.4%). EBIT fell by 37.4% year-over-year from EUR 1.1 billion to EUR 713 million (margin of 5.8%). Profit before tax fell by 45.4% over the first three quarters of 2023/24, dropping from EUR 1.1 billion to EUR 575 million in the reporting period. Profit after tax halved to EUR 431 million (previous year’s figure: EUR 864 million). Equity as of December 31, 2023 is EUR 7.8 billion (+2.5%). Net financial debt was reduced by 24.6% year-over-year to EUR 2 billion. The gearing ratio (net financial debt as a percentage of equity) improved year-over-year, from 35.1% to 25.8%. The number of employees (FTEs) in the voestalpine Group rose 1.4% year-over-year, from 50,018 to 50,712.
Outlook
Although the voestalpine Group’s performance is solid overall, the expected economic downturn is clearly noticeable in some areas. The interest rate-sensitive segments like construction, mechanical engineering and consumer goods industries as well as investments in industrial production facilities in general have weakened significantly and, from today's perspective, will not show any signs of recovery for the remainder of the business year 2023/24. The automotive industry segment will remain stable at the current level in the final quarter of 2023/24. The energy segment will continue its good momentum. The railway systems business is also expected to continue its positive development. The same applies to the aerospace industry, which has seen a dynamic recovery following the massive slump in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. From a regional perspective, Europe is also expected to see the weakest economic trend worldwide for the remainder of the 2023/24 business year. The eurozone has been teetering on the brink of recession in the last two quarters and no positive impetus is expected for the final quarter of the current business year, either. Developments in North America are still expected to be relatively robust. In South America, where Brazil is particularly relevant for the voestalpine Group, the economy appears to be cooling off somewhat in the last quarter of the business year. China’s overall economy is growing, although the individual sectors are developing quite differently. Most probably, the problems in the real estate sector will not be resolved in the short term and will subsequently have a negative impact on related sectors such as the construction industry. However, the manufacturing industry, particularly in the high-tech sector, will continue to develop positively.
Against this backdrop and assuming no unexpected economic upheavals, the Management Board of voestalpine AG continues to expect EBITDA in the range of EUR 1.7 billion for the business year 2023/24.
KEY FIGURES – voestalpine GROUP
* Before deduction of non-controlling interests.
The Report of the first three quarters of the BY 2023/24 of voestalpine AG as of the December 31, 2023, may be accessed on the company’s website at www.voestalpine.com under the ’Investors’ tab. In case of questions, please contact the company’s Investor Relations team at +43/50304/15-9949.
07.02.2024 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|voestalpine AG
|voestalpine-Straße 1
|4020 Linz
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 50304/15-9949
|Fax:
|+43 50304/55-5581
|E-mail:
|IR@voestalpine.com
|Internet:
|www.voestalpine.com
|ISIN:
|AT0000937503
|WKN:
|897200
|Listed:
|Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|EQS News ID:
|1831751
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1831751 07.02.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu voestalpine AGmehr Nachrichten
|
12:27
|ATX-Handel aktuell: ATX präsentiert sich am Donnerstagmittag schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
09:29
|Aufschläge in Wien: ATX zum Start in Grün (finanzen.at)
|
07.02.24
|Zurückhaltung in Wien: ATX zeigt sich zum Handelsende schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
07.02.24
|Börse Wien in Rot: ATX Prime beendet den Mittwochshandel im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
07.02.24
|voestalpine-Aktie bricht ein: voestalpine erlitt massiven Gewinneinbruch (APA)
|
07.02.24
|Börse Wien in Rot: ATX Prime sackt am Nachmittag ab (finanzen.at)
|
07.02.24
|Angespannte Stimmung in Wien: ATX nachmittags in Rot (finanzen.at)
|
07.02.24
|voestalpine setzt den Sparstift an (APA)
Analysen zu voestalpine AGmehr Analysen
|12:38
|voestalpine Kauf
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.01.24
|voestalpine Kauf
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.11.23
|voestalpine accumulate
|Erste Group Bank
|09.11.23
|voestalpine kaufen
|Deutsche Bank AG
|06.10.23
|voestalpine Neutral
|UBS AG
|12:38
|voestalpine Kauf
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.01.24
|voestalpine Kauf
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.11.23
|voestalpine accumulate
|Erste Group Bank
|09.11.23
|voestalpine kaufen
|Deutsche Bank AG
|06.10.23
|voestalpine Neutral
|UBS AG
|12:38
|voestalpine Kauf
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.01.24
|voestalpine Kauf
|Deutsche Bank AG
|09.11.23
|voestalpine kaufen
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.08.23
|voestalpine kaufen
|Deutsche Bank AG
|25.07.23
|voestalpine buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12.12.22
|voestalpine Kauf
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12.10.22
|voestalpine Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.09.22
|voestalpine Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.08.22
|voestalpine verkaufen
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11.07.22
|voestalpine verkaufen
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|06.10.23
|voestalpine Neutral
|UBS AG
|13.06.23
|voestalpine accumulate
|Erste Group Bank
|10.11.22
|voestalpine neutral
|Deutsche Bank AG
|25.10.22
|voestalpine Neutral
|UBS AG
|14.07.22
|voestalpine neutral
|Deutsche Bank AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|voestalpine AG
|26,18
|1,08%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX wenig bewegt -- DAX etwas höher -- Asiatische Börsen letztendlich mit unterschiedlichen Richtungen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Donnerstag unbeeindruckt. Der deutsche Leitindex notiert etwas fester. An den Börsen in Fernost waren am Donnerstag sowohl Gewinne als auch Verluste zu beobachten. Die Wall Street zeigte sich am Mittwoch stärker.