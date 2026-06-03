EQS-News: voestalpine AG: voestalpine increases earnings despite a volatile environment in the 2025/26 business year

EQS-News: voestalpine AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Annual Results

voestalpine AG: voestalpine increases earnings despite a volatile environment in the 2025/26 business year



03.06.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

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voestalpine increases earnings despite a volatile environment in the 2025/26 business year



» Positive performance across all key earnings categories—supported by a robust strategy and active reorganization

» EBITDA improves to EUR 1.5 billion (BY 2024/25: EUR 1.3 billion)

» EBIT up significantly by 59% to EUR 724 million (previous year: EUR 455 million)

» Profit before tax at EUR 587 million (+116.9%), profit after tax at EUR 424 million (+137.6%)

» Revenue down slightly to EUR 15.1 billion (previous year: EUR 15.7 billion)

» Strong free cash flow of EUR 537 million and continued reduction of net financial debt

» International growth projects further accelerated; record orders provide tailwind

» greentec steel on track; approximately 60% of EUR 1.5 billion already invested

» Number of employees (FTE) decreased by 1.8% to 48,800

» Outlook for 2026/27: EBITDA between EUR 1.60 billion and EUR 1.85 billion



voestalpine achieved an overall positive result in the past business year (April 1, 2025 to March 31, 2026). In an environment characterized by significant uncertainties, the clear focus on quality, innovation, and efficiency, together with the broad diversification across industries and regions, once again proved to be a key strength of the Group.



The performance of the individual business segments showed a mixed picture. Demand remained positive in the Railway Systems business segment and high in aerospace, while the construction, mechanical engineering, and consumer goods industries held steady at a low level. Demand for the Steel Division’s products remained positive in the energy sector, and proved robust in the automotive industry. However, the very subdued market dynamics in automotive production, particularly in Europe, continued to affect the Metal Forming Division’s Automotive Components business segment. Warehouse technology once again proved to be a growth driver. The 50% US tariffs on steel in effect since June 4, 2025 had a noticeable impact in the business year 2025/26, resulting in a negative impact on earnings in the high double-digit million euro range.



“Our strategic course has once again proven to be highly resilient, and we succeeded in significantly increasing key earnings figures as well as free cash flow. Our focus remained on the consistent reorganization of low-return business segments and on accelerating international growth projects. We also reached some key milestones on our path towards steel production with net zero



Record orders in areas of processing

In the business year 2025/26, voestalpine recorded strong order levels in key processing areas. In addition to record orders in aerospace and warehouse technology, the Group further strengthened its position as the global market leader in complete railway systems. Following voestalpine’s recent project to equip the entire Koralmbahn railway line in Austria with its high-tech products, leading international rail operators—including Deutsche Bahn (DB) and Swiss Federal Railways (SBB)—are once again calling on the Group’s expertise. The two orders, totaling EUR 500 million, include the supply of rail and turnout systems as well as signaling technology and monitoring applications.



The international aerospace sector also recently provided a strong tailwind for voestalpine, with orders worth around EUR 1 billion secured for the next five years. A large proportion of these orders was placed by European aircraft manufacturer Airbus, and covers the entire spectrum of services from high-performance materials and complex forged parts to a comprehensive global logistics service.



voestalpine also won its largest order to date in the high-bay warehousing segment, for the construction of a cutting-edge 40-meter-high logistics hub in Istanbul.



Consistent implementation of reorganization measures

The measures already initiated in the 2024/25 business year to reorganize those business units facing structural changes were consistently pursued. As previously reported, voestalpine is restructuring the Automotive Components segment in Germany with the aim of securing the Metal Forming Division’s automotive supply business for the long term. The High Performance Metals Division is concentrating its product portfolio on the technologically demanding segment of high-performance materials. Following the sale of Buderus Edelstahl in Wetzlar (Germany), worldwide site consolidations, capacity adjustments at voestalpine BÖHLER Bleche in Mürzzuschlag (Austria), and the sale of voestalpine BÖHLER Profil (Austria), the division has now largely completed the process of restructuring its portfolio. voestalpine Tubulars in Kindberg (Austria), a company within the Metal Engineering Division, had to reduce production in line with lower demand, primarily due to the heavy impact of the 50% tariffs in the USA, its main sales market.



As part of the reorganization measures, it was also necessary to adjust the workforce. Social plans were developed in close coordination with the works councils of the affected companies, and where possible, employees were offered opportunities at other sites.



greentec steel—electric arc furnaces to start up as planned in 2027

With greentec steel, voestalpine has a clear strategy which it is implementing according to plan. An electric arc furnace (EAF) will go into operation in both Linz and Donawitz in the first half of 2027. By 2029, up to 30% of CO2 emissions can be saved compared to 2019, which equates to almost 5% of Austria’s annual CO2 emissions, making greentec steel the country’s largest climate protection program.



In the past business year, several key milestones were reached in the project’s implementation. The halls for the EAFs were constructed at both sites, and the structural prerequisites for the power and new raw material supply were put in place. The core equipment will be delivered in the fall of 2026. “We are currently building a new steel mill at each of the two sites in the middle of heavily utilized production plants, which poses major logistical challenges. The project, with an investment volume of around EUR 1.5 billion, is on schedule. Approximately 60% of the total investment volume was already invested by the end of the business year,” says Herbert Eibensteiner.



Improved earnings and high free cash flow

Revenue in the business year 2025/26 fell by 4.3% year-on-year, from EUR 15.7 billion to EUR 15.1 billion. The operating result (EBITDA) rose to EUR 1.5 billion (BY 2024/25: EUR 1.3 billion), with particularly striking improvements in the two divisions that had launched comprehensive restructuring measures in the prior year (High Performance Metals Division, and Metal Forming Division). It should be noted in this context that the previous year’s figures for these two divisions included negative one-off effects. The voestalpine Group significantly increased its profit from operations (EBIT) by 59%, from EUR 455 million to EUR 724 million.



Consolidated earnings before taxes rose significantly, to EUR 587 million (previous year: EUR 271 million). Profit after tax improved markedly, to EUR 424 million (previous year: EUR 179 million). The free cash flow of EUR 537 million for the business year 2025/26 reflects the outstanding performance of both the company and its employees.



voestalpine’s capital structure remains exceptionally stable, with a further strengthened equity base. Despite extensive investing activities related to greentec steel, net financial debt was reduced by 23.4% to EUR 1.3 billion as of March 31, 2026. Equity stood at EUR 7.8 billion as of the reporting date. The gearing ratio (net financial debt as a percentage of equity) improved to 16.2%, which is the lowest it has been since the business year 2005/06.



On March 31, 2026, the number of employees in the voestalpine Group worldwide amounted to around 48,800 (full-time equivalents) which is 1.8% lower than in the previous year (49,700). The decline is primarily due to reorganizations in the Production and Sales areas of the High Performance Metals Division as well as in the Automotive Components business unit of the Metal Forming Division.



Proposed dividend: EUR 0.75

Subject to the approval of the Annual General Meeting of voestalpine AG to be held on July 1, 2026, a dividend of EUR 0.75 per share (previous year: EUR 0.60) will be distributed to shareholders.



Outlook for the business year 2026/27

The geopolitical turmoil that characterized much of the 2025/26 business year is also expected to have a significant impact on the upcoming 2026/27 business year. In addition to the as-yet-unresolved conflict in the Middle East and its resulting effects on energy prices and inflation, the economic and legal framework conditions between Europe and North America have not yet stabilized.



The 2026/27 business year will therefore be significantly influenced by developments beyond the company’s sphere of influence. However, the management of voestalpine AG will continue to respond to changing conditions carefully, consistently, and swiftly. The company’s broad portfolio and consistently implemented strategy will support these efforts.



Assuming a global economic environment comparable to that of the previous year, the major market trends observed to date are also expected to continue largely unchanged.



In the Steel Division, the general conditions have improved with the introduction of the CBAM (Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism) at the start of the calendar year and the expected implementation of the European Union’s post-safeguard measures by summer 2026 at the latest. Both the aim of equal treatment regarding CO2 costs and a balanced management of import volumes will positively influence the European steel market and thus the performance of the voestalpine Steel Division in the 2026/27 business year. However, this is mitigated by delays to energy projects in the heavy plate segment.



The extensive reorganization measures are expected to yield both sustainable and one-time positive effects for the High Performance Metals Division in the 2026/27 business year. From a market perspective, the development should remain largely stable, with the Aerospace segment continuing to perform well.



The Metal Engineering Division will continue to be significantly shaped by the positive trend in the Railway Systems segment in the 2026/27 business year. In the seamless tube business, we do not expect any significant changes related to U.S. tariffs. Production levels have been adjusted to meet demand. The performance of the remaining Division is expected to remain largely stable in what remains a challenging environment.



The market outlook for the Metal Forming Division in the 2026/27 business year is expected to vary by region, with only slight improvement expected in the Tubes & Sections segment. Positive earnings effects are expected from the reorganization measures at Automotive Components. The Warehouse & Rack Solutions and Precision Strip business units are expected to continue performing well.



Against this backdrop of persistently high geopolitical and economic uncertainties, the continuation of existing market trends, and positive effects from the implementation of internal measures, the Management Board of voestalpine AG expects EBITDA for the 2026/27 business year to range between EUR 1.60 and EUR 1.85 billion.



The voestalpine Group

voestalpine is a globally leading steel and technology group with a unique combination of materials and processing expertise. voestalpine, which operates globally, has around 500 Group companies and locations in more than 50 countries on all five continents. The voestalpine Group has been listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange since 1995. With its premium products and system solutions, voestalpine is a leading partner to the automotive and machinery industries, as well as to the aerospace and energy industries. The company is also the global market leader in railway systems and special sections. voestalpine is committed to the global climate goals and has a clear plan for transforming steel production with its greentec steel program. In the business year 2025/26, the Group generated revenue of EUR 15.1 billion, with an operating result (EBITDA) of EUR 1.5 billion; it has around 48,800 employees worldwide.



Please direct your inquiries to

voestalpine AG

Peter Fleischer

Head of Investor Relations

voestalpine-Strasse 1

4020 Linz, Austria

T. +43/50304/15-9949

peter.fleischer@voestalpine.com

www.voestalpine.com



voestalpine AG

Mag. Peter Felsbach, MAS

Head of Group Communications I Spokesman

voestalpine-Strasse 1

4020 Linz, Austria

T. +43/50304/15-2090

peter.felsbach@voestalpine.com

www.voestalpine.com » Positive performance across all key earnings categories—supported by a robust strategy and active reorganization» EBITDA improves to EUR 1.5 billion (BY 2024/25: EUR 1.3 billion)» EBIT up significantly by 59% to EUR 724 million (previous year: EUR 455 million)» Profit before tax at EUR 587 million (+116.9%), profit after tax at EUR 424 million (+137.6%)» Revenue down slightly to EUR 15.1 billion (previous year: EUR 15.7 billion)» Strong free cash flow of EUR 537 million and continued reduction of net financial debt» International growth projects further accelerated; record orders provide tailwind» greentec steel on track; approximately 60% of EUR 1.5 billion already invested» Number of employees (FTE) decreased by 1.8% to 48,800» Outlook for 2026/27: EBITDA between EUR 1.60 billion and EUR 1.85 billionvoestalpine achieved an overall positive result in the past business year (April 1, 2025 to March 31, 2026). In an environment characterized by significant uncertainties, the clear focus on quality, innovation, and efficiency, together with the broad diversification across industries and regions, once again proved to be a key strength of the Group.The performance of the individual business segments showed a mixed picture. Demand remained positive in the Railway Systems business segment and high in aerospace, while the construction, mechanical engineering, and consumer goods industries held steady at a low level. Demand for the Steel Division’s products remained positive in the energy sector, and proved robust in the automotive industry. However, the very subdued market dynamics in automotive production, particularly in Europe, continued to affect the Metal Forming Division’s Automotive Components business segment. Warehouse technology once again proved to be a growth driver. The 50% US tariffs on steel in effect since June 4, 2025 had a noticeable impact in the business year 2025/26, resulting in a negative impact on earnings in the high double-digit million euro range.“Our strategic course has once again proven to be highly resilient, and we succeeded in significantly increasing key earnings figures as well as free cash flow. Our focus remained on the consistent reorganization of low-return business segments and on accelerating international growth projects. We also reached some key milestones on our path towards steel production with net zero CO2 emissions,” says Herbert Eibensteiner, CEO of voestalpine AG.In the business year 2025/26, voestalpine recorded strong order levels in key processing areas. In addition to record orders in aerospace and warehouse technology, the Group further strengthened its position as the global market leader in complete railway systems. Following voestalpine’s recent project to equip the entire Koralmbahn railway line in Austria with its high-tech products, leading international rail operators—including Deutsche Bahn (DB) and Swiss Federal Railways (SBB)—are once again calling on the Group’s expertise. The two orders, totaling EUR 500 million, include the supply of rail and turnout systems as well as signaling technology and monitoring applications.The international aerospace sector also recently provided a strong tailwind for voestalpine, with orders worth around EUR 1 billion secured for the next five years. A large proportion of these orders was placed by European aircraft manufacturer Airbus, and covers the entire spectrum of services from high-performance materials and complex forged parts to a comprehensive global logistics service.voestalpine also won its largest order to date in the high-bay warehousing segment, for the construction of a cutting-edge 40-meter-high logistics hub in Istanbul.The measures already initiated in the 2024/25 business year to reorganize those business units facing structural changes were consistently pursued. As previously reported, voestalpine is restructuring the Automotive Components segment in Germany with the aim of securing the Metal Forming Division’s automotive supply business for the long term. The High Performance Metals Division is concentrating its product portfolio on the technologically demanding segment of high-performance materials. Following the sale of Buderus Edelstahl in Wetzlar (Germany), worldwide site consolidations, capacity adjustments at voestalpine BÖHLER Bleche in Mürzzuschlag (Austria), and the sale of voestalpine BÖHLER Profil (Austria), the division has now largely completed the process of restructuring its portfolio. voestalpine Tubulars in Kindberg (Austria), a company within the Metal Engineering Division, had to reduce production in line with lower demand, primarily due to the heavy impact of the 50% tariffs in the USA, its main sales market.As part of the reorganization measures, it was also necessary to adjust the workforce. Social plans were developed in close coordination with the works councils of the affected companies, and where possible, employees were offered opportunities at other sites.With greentec steel, voestalpine has a clear strategy which it is implementing according to plan. An electric arc furnace (EAF) will go into operation in both Linz and Donawitz in the first half of 2027. By 2029, up to 30% of CO2 emissions can be saved compared to 2019, which equates to almost 5% of Austria’s annual CO2 emissions, making greentec steel the country’s largest climate protection program.In the past business year, several key milestones were reached in the project’s implementation. The halls for the EAFs were constructed at both sites, and the structural prerequisites for the power and new raw material supply were put in place. The core equipment will be delivered in the fall of 2026. “We are currently building a new steel mill at each of the two sites in the middle of heavily utilized production plants, which poses major logistical challenges. The project, with an investment volume of around EUR 1.5 billion, is on schedule. Approximately 60% of the total investment volume was already invested by the end of the business year,” says Herbert Eibensteiner.Revenue in the business year 2025/26 fell by 4.3% year-on-year, from EUR 15.7 billion to EUR 15.1 billion. The operating result (EBITDA) rose to EUR 1.5 billion (BY 2024/25: EUR 1.3 billion), with particularly striking improvements in the two divisions that had launched comprehensive restructuring measures in the prior year (High Performance Metals Division, and Metal Forming Division). It should be noted in this context that the previous year’s figures for these two divisions included negative one-off effects. The voestalpine Group significantly increased its profit from operations (EBIT) by 59%, from EUR 455 million to EUR 724 million.Consolidated earnings before taxes rose significantly, to EUR 587 million (previous year: EUR 271 million). Profit after tax improved markedly, to EUR 424 million (previous year: EUR 179 million). The free cash flow of EUR 537 million for the business year 2025/26 reflects the outstanding performance of both the company and its employees.voestalpine’s capital structure remains exceptionally stable, with a further strengthened equity base. Despite extensive investing activities related to greentec steel, net financial debt was reduced by 23.4% to EUR 1.3 billion as of March 31, 2026. Equity stood at EUR 7.8 billion as of the reporting date. The gearing ratio (net financial debt as a percentage of equity) improved to 16.2%, which is the lowest it has been since the business year 2005/06.On March 31, 2026, the number of employees in the voestalpine Group worldwide amounted to around 48,800 (full-time equivalents) which is 1.8% lower than in the previous year (49,700). The decline is primarily due to reorganizations in the Production and Sales areas of the High Performance Metals Division as well as in the Automotive Components business unit of the Metal Forming Division.Subject to the approval of the Annual General Meeting of voestalpine AG to be held on July 1, 2026, a dividend of EUR 0.75 per share (previous year: EUR 0.60) will be distributed to shareholders.The geopolitical turmoil that characterized much of the 2025/26 business year is also expected to have a significant impact on the upcoming 2026/27 business year. In addition to the as-yet-unresolved conflict in the Middle East and its resulting effects on energy prices and inflation, the economic and legal framework conditions between Europe and North America have not yet stabilized.The 2026/27 business year will therefore be significantly influenced by developments beyond the company’s sphere of influence. However, the management of voestalpine AG will continue to respond to changing conditions carefully, consistently, and swiftly. The company’s broad portfolio and consistently implemented strategy will support these efforts.Assuming a global economic environment comparable to that of the previous year, the major market trends observed to date are also expected to continue largely unchanged.In the Steel Division, the general conditions have improved with the introduction of the CBAM (Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism) at the start of the calendar year and the expected implementation of the European Union’s post-safeguard measures by summer 2026 at the latest. Both the aim of equal treatment regarding CO2 costs and a balanced management of import volumes will positively influence the European steel market and thus the performance of the voestalpine Steel Division in the 2026/27 business year. However, this is mitigated by delays to energy projects in the heavy plate segment.The extensive reorganization measures are expected to yield both sustainable and one-time positive effects for the High Performance Metals Division in the 2026/27 business year. From a market perspective, the development should remain largely stable, with the Aerospace segment continuing to perform well.The Metal Engineering Division will continue to be significantly shaped by the positive trend in the Railway Systems segment in the 2026/27 business year. In the seamless tube business, we do not expect any significant changes related to U.S. tariffs. Production levels have been adjusted to meet demand. The performance of the remaining Division is expected to remain largely stable in what remains a challenging environment.The market outlook for the Metal Forming Division in the 2026/27 business year is expected to vary by region, with only slight improvement expected in the Tubes & Sections segment. Positive earnings effects are expected from the reorganization measures at Automotive Components. The Warehouse & Rack Solutions and Precision Strip business units are expected to continue performing well.Against this backdrop of persistently high geopolitical and economic uncertainties, the continuation of existing market trends, and positive effects from the implementation of internal measures, the Management Board of voestalpine AG expects EBITDA for the 2026/27 business year to range between EUR 1.60 and EUR 1.85 billion.voestalpine is a globally leading steel and technology group with a unique combination of materials and processing expertise. voestalpine, which operates globally, has around 500 Group companies and locations in more than 50 countries on all five continents. The voestalpine Group has been listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange since 1995. With its premium products and system solutions, voestalpine is a leading partner to the automotive and machinery industries, as well as to the aerospace and energy industries. The company is also the global market leader in railway systems and special sections. voestalpine is committed to the global climate goals and has a clear plan for transforming steel production with its greentec steel program. In the business year 2025/26, the Group generated revenue of EUR 15.1 billion, with an operating result (EBITDA) of EUR 1.5 billion; it has around 48,800 employees worldwide.voestalpine AGPeter FleischerHead of Investor Relationsvoestalpine-Strasse 14020 Linz, AustriaT. +43/50304/15-9949peter.fleischer@voestalpine.comwww.voestalpine.comvoestalpine AGMag. Peter Felsbach, MASHead of Group Communications I Spokesmanvoestalpine-Strasse 14020 Linz, AustriaT. +43/50304/15-2090peter.felsbach@voestalpine.comwww.voestalpine.com

03.06.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group



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