EQS-News: voestalpine AG: voestalpine records very good results for Q3 2022/23 despite challenging environment

08.02.2023 07:30:18
voestalpine AG: voestalpine records very good results for Q3 2022/23 despite challenging environment
voestalpine records very good results for Q3 2022/23 despite challenging environment
The international steel and technology group profited from its global positioning and industry diversification in the first three quarters of the business year 2022/23 (April 1 to December 31), allowing it to generate very good results compared to the previous year in an overall challenging environment. In the first nine months of the current business year, performance was particularly good in the energy sector, with international demand for voestalpine products continuing to grow, also in the solar industry. The clearly positive trend of the first three quarters was also reflected in the aerospace segment, primarily driven by increasing demand for single aisle aircraft used in regional air traffic. In the reporting period the Railway Systems business segment profited in particular from the high demand for rails in the core European markets. Demand for turnouts remained solid outside Europe. By contrast, the white goods and consumer goods industry as well as the construction industry had to contend with slowing momentum. The automotive industry continued to be hampered by ongoing supply chain bottlenecks. In Europe, there was no significant increase in call-ups from automotive customers. The business environment at the Groups facilities overseas was better, with generally favorable economic conditions especially in China. In the storage technology segment, the first nine months of the business year continued to enjoy a solid basis.
In the first nine months of the current business year there was extremely strong demand for our high quality products, especially in the Energy, Aerospace, and Railway Systems segments. We also succeeded in passing on the rising costs of raw materials and energy in most business segments. The very good results are once again a reflection of our global positioning and sectoral diversification, says Herbert Eibensteiner, CEO of voestalpine AG.
Development of revenue and earnings
Outlook
Aside from a slight easing of inflationary pressures, the very fact that energy supplies in Europe remained intact contributed to the improvement in economic sentiment. Although economic researchers posit that the economic sentiment reached its lowest point in the third quarter of the business year 2022/23, the forecasts regarding both consumption and investments in the short and medium term remain subdued.
In this generally challenging economic environment, the voestalpine Group relies yet again on its broad positioning in different market segments and economic regions.
While the uncertainties in Europe still outweigh those elsewhere, especially owing to the war in Ukraine, the forecasts for North America now only expect a mild recession, if that. Brazil elected a new president, but the countrys future economic policies are still not clear, even though the current environment is very stable. Economic developments in China at this time are being shaped by the complete reversal of the countrys COVID policies. A massive wave of COVID-19 infections already engulfed the country toward the end of the reporting period; its economic ramifications are likely to affect the fourth business quarter also.
As far as markets are concerned, the upward trend in the energy and aerospace segments is expected to continue during the remainder of the business year 2022/23. Railway infrastructure is also expected to continue benefiting from very good demand. Developments in the automotive industry, which has still not been able to really solve its supply chain problems, will largely remain stable. This forecast also applies to the mechanical engineering industry, which continues to benefit from very strong order levels. The consumer goods industry already weakened substantially in the course of the reporting period, and demand in this sector is expected to be lower overall in the companys last business quarter. Slowing demand in the construction industry is likely to continue in the fourth business quarter.
At this time, the Management Board of voestalpine AG expects EBITDA of about EUR 2.5 billion for the entire business year 2022/23. This figure includes around EUR 120 million in positive non-recurring effects from the sale of property in the fourth business quarter. However, the closing of this transaction is still contingent on administrative authorizations.
Key figures of voestalpine Group
*Q1-Q3 2021/22 retroactively adjusted. For further details, see Annual Report 2021/22.
voestalpine AGs 1st- 3rd quarter results BY 2022/23 as of December 31, 2022, may be viewed on the Companys website, www.voestalpine.com, under the Investors tab.
