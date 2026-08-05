EQS-News: voestalpine AG: voestalpine reports solid performance in the first quarter of 2026/27

EQS-News: voestalpine AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Quarter Results

voestalpine AG: voestalpine reports solid performance in the first quarter of 2026/27



05.08.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

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voestalpine reports solid performance in the first quarter of 2026/27

Revenue rose to EUR 4 billion (Q1 2025/26: EUR 3.9 billion)

EBITDA at EUR 495 million (previous year: EUR 361 million)

EBIT increased significantly by 78.8% to EUR 307 million (previous year: EUR 172 million)

Earnings (EBITDA/EBIT) impacted by one-time effects totaling approximately EUR 100 million

Profit before tax more than doubled to EUR 279 million, profit after tax at EUR 196 million (+84.6%)

High free cash flow of EUR 224 million and further reduction of net financial debt

Expansion of production capacity in the U.S. and Canada

Number of employees (FTE) decreased by 1.8% to 48,640

Outlook for 2026/27 remains unchanged, with EBITDA expected to range between EUR 1.60 billion and EUR 1.85 billion

voestalpine generated solid results in the first quarter of the 2026/27 business year (April 1, 2026 – June 30, 2026). The global positioning and sector diversification, as well as the clear focus on quality, innovation, and efficiency, once again demonstrated their strength, particularly in the current environment shaped by significant uncertainty.

The Railway Systems business segment continued to show a robust trend, the Group received its largest single order to date, worth EUR 470 million, for the new high-speed Rail Baltica rail line. Similarly, the aerospace segment continued its positive performance at the start of the 2026/27 business year. Demand from the construction, mechanical engineering, and consumer goods industries remained steady at an overall subdued level. The energy sector, which was particularly affected by global uncertainties, showed subdued performance. The Automotive Components business unit of the Metal Forming Division continued to be affected by the persistently challenging market environment in the automotive industry, particularly in Europe. In contrast, the Steel Division was able to gain additional market share in the automotive industry thanks to high quality, delivery reliability, and stable logistics solutions. The Warehouse technology segment continued to perform well.

In the first quarter of 2026/27, the Group continued to systematically implement its measures to reorganize those business segments facing structural changes. One of these is the Automotive Components unit in Germany, with the aim to secure the Metal Forming Division’s automotive supply business in the long term. The reorganization measures also affect the High Performance Metals Division, which focuses its product portfolio on the technologically demanding segment of high-performance materials. With the sale of voestalpine BÖHLER Profil, the portfolio streamlining within the division is largely complete.

“In an environment significantly shaped by external factors, we remain focused on consistently reorganizing low-margin business segments while simultaneously accelerating international growth projects. Our robust strategy and strong capital structure provide a solid foundation,” says Herbert Eibensteiner, CEO of voestalpine AG.

Expansion of production capacity in the U.S. and Canada

voestalpine continues to consistently implement its local-for-local strategy. As reported, the company has doubled its production capacity at its Jeffersonville location in the U.S. state of Indiana. The new facility for manufacturing high-quality longitudinal beams was officially opened recently. With an investment of approximately EUR 70 million (USD 80 million), the global steel and technology group is strengthening its market position in the North American commercial vehicle sector. The plant is currently in the start-up phase, with full production expected by mid-2027. The expansion of production capacity will create a total of 110 new jobs.

In addition, voestalpine is expanding its production capacity in Canada. voestalpine Railway Systems has signed a long-term supply agreement with Canadian National (CN) for locally produced specialty track solutions and is building a new production facility for turnouts and rail components in Thorold, Ontario. With this, voestalpine Railway Systems is strengthening its presence in Canada and creating about 30 new local jobs.

greentec steel – further expansion plans for Donawitz

With greentec steel, voestalpine has a clear strategy and is implementing it consistently. As the first step, the electric arc furnaces (EAFs) in Linz and Donawitz will go into operation in the first half of 2027. Both projects are on schedule and on budget. In June, the Group presented further expansion plans for the Donawitz site. The EAF facility, which is scheduled to begin operations next year, will be expanded by 2030, subject to outstanding funding issues.

The Supervisory Board of voestalpine AG has already approved the expansion investment of approximately EUR 100 million. The investment includes the further upgrade of the power supply infrastructure, the construction of a third secondary metallurgy line, and an expansion of scrap logistics. This step would allow the Donawitz location to fully transition to electrified steel production starting in 2030.

Increase in earnings and continued positive cash flow trend

In the first quarter of 2026/27, the voestalpine Group increased its revenue by 2.4% from EUR 3.9 billion in the previous year to EUR 4 billion. The operating result (EBITDA) improved to EUR 495 million (EUR 361 million in Q1 2025/26). In addition to the sustainable positive effects of the cost reduction and efficiency improvement programs already implemented, earnings performance in the first quarter of 2026/27 was significantly influenced by one-off positive and negative extraordinary effects in the High Performance Metals Division, particularly from the sale of voestalpine BÖHLER Profil and from the continued reorganization measures.

In total, the EBITDA for the first quarter of 2026/27 includes approximately EUR 100 million in one-time effects. Profit from operations (EBIT) rose significantly year-on-year by 78.8%, from EUR 172 million to EUR 307 million.

Profit before tax more than doubled to EUR 279 million (previous year: EUR 139 million). Profit after tax improved to EUR 196 million (previous year: EUR 106 million). Free cash flow for the first quarter of 2026/27 was EUR 224 million, which includes a one-time effect of approximately EUR 150 million from the sale of voestalpine BÖHLER Profil.

The reduction of net financial debt continued unabated during the current reporting period, net financial debt was further reduced by 28.7% year-on-year to EUR 1 billion as of June 30, 2026. Compared with the reporting date of March 31, 2026 (EUR 1.3 billion), net financial debt decreased by 17.9%. Given the significant increase in greentec steel’s investment requirements in recent years, this development is particularly noteworthy and underscores voestalpine’s strong ability to fund itself.

The voestalpine Group’s equity increased to EUR 8 billion, both year-on-year and compared to the reporting date of March 31, 2026 (year-on-year: +6.8%, since March 30, 2026: +2.9%). The gearing ratio (net financial debt as a percentage of equity) improved to 12.9%.

On June 30, 2026, the number of employees in the voestalpine Group worldwide amounted to around 48,640 (full-time equivalents), which is 1.8% lower than in the previous year (49,550). The decline is primarily due to the reorganization measures in the High Performance Metals Division and in the Automotive Components business unit of the Metal Forming Division.

Outlook for the 2026/27 business year

The geopolitical tensions that already had a significant impact on the 2025/26 business year continue to affect economic development in the first quarter of 2026/27. In particular, the renewed escalation of the conflict in the Middle East is influencing energy prices significantly and, consequently, is very likely to affect Inflation and interest rates. Furthermore, the economic and regulatory conditions between Europe and North America remain volatile and difficult to predict.

The start of the 2026/27 business year was thus significantly shaped by external factors. To date, voestalpine AG has successfully navigated these developments, continuing to rely on a solid strategy that, among other things, focuses on the Group’s broad diversification.

Against the backdrop of a global economic environment similar to that of the 2025/26 business year, it is expected that the key market trends will largely continue. In Europe in particular, new regulatory measures are currently providing additional momentum, with initial positive effects already evident in the last quarter of the previous business year.

Considering ongoing geopolitical uncertainties, continuing market trends, and the positive effects from regulatory and internal measures, the Executive Board of voestalpine AG continues to expect solid financial performance for the 2026/27 business year, with EBITDA in the range of EUR 1.60 to 1.85 billion.

The voestalpine Group

voestalpine is a globally leading steel and technology group with a unique combination of materials and processing expertise. voestalpine, which operates globally, has around 500 Group companies and locations in more than 50 countries on all five continents. The voestalpine Group has been listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange since 1995. With its premium products and system solutions, voestalpine is a leading partner to the automotive and machinery industries, as well as to the aerospace and energy industries. The company is also the global market leader in railway systems and special sections. voestalpine is committed to the global climate goals and has a clear plan for transforming steel production with its greentec steel program. In the business year 2025/26, the Group generated revenue of EUR 15.1 billion, with an operating result (EBITDA) of EUR 1.5 billion; it has around 48,800 employees worldwide.

Please direct your inquiries to



voestalpine AG

Dino Malkic

Head of Investor Relations

voestalpine-Strasse 1

4020 Linz, Austria

T. +43/50304/15-2558

dino.malkic@voestalpine.com

www.voestalpine.com