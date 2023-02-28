EQS-News: Voltabox stabilized on a sustained basis Forecast clearly achieved according to preliminary figures

EQS-News: Voltabox AG / Key word(s): Forecast

Key figures in 2022 fiscal year slightly above expectations according to preliminary consolidated financial statements

Revenue growth of at least 300% in 2023, break-even in prospect

New VoltaStore business unit established in less than a year Order intake promises further positive development

Participation in trade shows and several capital market events planned in 2023 - Annual General Meeting on June 29 to be held in physical form

Paderborn, February 28, 2023 - Voltabox AG ["Voltabox" or the "Company" or the "Company"; ISIN DE000A2E4LE9] has fully achieved the forecast of the Management Board following the preparation of the preliminary consolidated financial statements for the 2022 fiscal year. Based on the foundations laid in the past fiscal year, the Company expects dynamic development in the coming years with an ambitious and at the same time sustainable growth path. The two business areas defined as future pillars of the company during the past year will contribute equally to this.

"Voltabox is on a very good path. To this end, we are focusing on extraordinarily vigorous growth business areas. In the past year, we have developed focus areas that we are one hundred percent convinced of and where we can make a significant contribution thanks to our technologies. Voltabox now has a robust foundation on which we plan to build a strong, sustainable organization in the coming years," explains Patrick Zabel, CEO of Voltabox AG.

The VoltaMobil business unit represents the business with high-voltage battery systems for buses, construction and agricultural machinery. The unit's revenue volume is expected to double in 2023 fiscal year. This is being driven by a number of attractive new customer contracts, which the Company expects to start supplying in series in the current year.

The VoltaStore business unit was not established until mid-2022. Partly through its subsidiary GreenCluster, Voltabox has developed this business area into one of the leading providers of electrified infrastructure with photovoltaic systems, stationary energy storage and charging and energy management systems for commercial customers within a very short time. In addition, a rapidly growing trading arm has been established in this field. It is targeted at private customers who can use VoltaStore products to tap into renewable energy sources. The planned growth rate of VoltaStore is over 800% in 2023 fiscal year.

At this year's ees - electrical energy storage trade fair, which will take place in Munich from June 14 to 16, Voltabox will present its holistic commercial product approach of the business unit to the public.

"We are certainly not yet finished aligning our product and solution portfolio. In addition to managing growth, we are continuously working on establishing promising business areas and establishing further business models. The market is right there. We specifically search for the right subject areas. Having a strong global group with a very similar DNA behind us will help us significantly. My drive is to reach the Group's profitability threshold this year. This goal is within reach. However, such dynamic growth can never be planned to the very end. We are therefore continuing to work on our tasks in a concentrated manner and are cautiously optimistic for the current year for the time being," continues Patrick Zabel.

Revenues in 2022 fiscal year of 3.0 million are above the forecast of 2.5 million, and earnings (EBITDA) of -2.3 million were also better than planned ( -2.5 million). A detailed forecast for the current 2023 fiscal year will be made at the latest upon presentation of the annual report. Publication is scheduled for April 27.

Since February 7, 2023, Triathlon Holding GmbH has been behind the Voltabox Group. The TRIATHLON Group in turn now belongs to Sunlight Group Energy Storage Systems. The entire group of companies is a leading global provider of energy storage solutions for use in industrial applications. Triathlon Holding GmbH has announced that it will make a mandatory offer to the remaining shareholders as a result of the acquisition of more than 30% of the share capital of Voltabox AG. The Management Board and Supervisory Board of Voltabox AG will comment in detail after the offer document has been submitted.

Voltabox will step up its capital market activities in the current year. With its participation in the Munich Capital Market Conference (May 3-4), the EquityForum Autumn Conference (September 4-5) and the Deutsches Eigenkapitalforum (November 27-29), Voltabox AG will use attractive events of the capital market community to demonstrate the company's development and targeted growth path to institutional investors. In addition, the Management Board has decided to hold a physical General Meeting to give shareholders the opportunity to meet the company's key players in person and thus gain a direct impression of the company. The 6th Annual General Meeting of Voltabox AG is scheduled for June 29, 2023 in Paderborn.

About Voltabox AG

Voltabox AG (ISIN DE000A2E4LE9), which is listed on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, is a technology driven provider for e-mobility solutions in industrial applications. Its core business lies in intrinsically safe, highly developed high-performance lithium-ion battery systems that are modular and in serial production. The battery systems are primarily used in agricultural and construction machinery as well as in electric and hybrid-electric buses for public transportation. In addition, Voltabox is active in the field of infrastructural energy production and corresponding utilization models through its subsidiary GreenCluster GmbH.

