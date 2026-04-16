EQS-News: Voltatron Achieves Significantly Improved Profitability and a Strengthened Capital Structure in Fiscal Year 2025 – Further Growth Spurt and Increase in Earnings Expected

EQS-News: Voltatron AG / Key word(s): Annual Report

Voltatron Achieves Significantly Improved Profitability and a Strengthened Capital Structure in Fiscal Year 2025 – Further Growth Spurt and Increase in Earnings Expected



16.04.2026 / 07:45 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Voltatron Achieves Significantly Improved Profitability and a Strengthened Capital Structure in Fiscal Year 2025 – Further Growth Spurt and Increase in Earnings Expected

Significantly improved earnings in a year marked by comprehensive strategic measures – adjusted EBT margin in continuing operations at 2.2%

Revenue from continuing operations at €22.9 million; EBITDA now positive at €1.1 million following a negative figure in prior year

Balance sheet structure significantly strengthened: Equity back in positive territory at €3 million; further bolstered by equity-like subordinated loans

KOMITEC acquisition at the start of the year as a springboard for further expansion of the Voltatronics business unit – continued focus on M&A growth strategy and acceleration of organic revenue and earnings growth

Forecast for fiscal year 2026 confirmed: Consolidated revenue between €47 million and €51 million with an operating gross margin of 37–44%; adjusted EBITDA margin¹ expected at 7–10%, adjusted EBT margin² at 3–4%

Fürth, Germany, April 16, 2026 – Voltatron AG (VOTR, DE000A2E4LE9) has underscored its positive operational and financial performance with the consolidated and annual financial statements for the 2025 fiscal year released today. Following comprehensive structural measures aimed at stabilizing earnings and strategically expanding its business model, the company has significantly improved its earnings and balance sheet structure.

“Voltatron now has a clear vision for the future. In 2025, we have laid the groundwork for the dynamic further development of the Group. In fiscal year 2026, our focus will be on organic growth and the consistent implementation of our M&A strategy,” emphasizes Martin Hartmann, CEO of Voltatron AG.

In 2025, Voltatron AG sold its business operations in the high-voltage battery systems sector and its financial interest in ForkOn GmbH. In addition, the loss-making operations of GreenCluster GmbH were discontinued. Accordingly, the results of the discontinued operations are reported separately in the income statement as net income from discontinued operations. The prior-year figures in the income statement have been adjusted accordingly to ensure comparability. With the acquisition of EKM Elektronik GmbH and GMS Electronic Vertriebs GmbH, the Company has acquired two companies in the Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) sector. While EKM has served as the central production unit since the acquisition in the first quarter, the integration of GMS in the third quarter substantially increased the Group’s sales strength and market access. Due to the interim first-time consolidation of EKM as of March 10, 2025, and of GMS as of July 29, 2025, the revenue and earnings contributions of the two companies are included in the consolidated income statement only on a pro rata basis. Both companies comprise the Voltatronics reporting segment and make a significant contribution to the earnings of continuing operations in the consolidated financial statements.

A significant increase in revenue and a sustained improvement in earnings

In fiscal year 2025, continuing operations generated revenue of €22.9 million. Voltatron thus fell slightly short of its forecast revenue from continuing operations of €23 to €26 million. In the reporting year, Voltatron generated a gross profit margin of 40.9% and positive EBITDA of €1.1 million, following negative EBITDA from continuing operations of approximately €-1.4 million reported in the prior year. Adjusted for non-cash effects from purchase price allocations, EBITDA amounts to €1.8 million, corresponding to an adjusted EBITDA margin of 8.0%. An adjusted EBT of €0.5 million in the continuing operations thus demonstrates the fundamental profitability of the operating business already in the year of implementation of the strategic measures package.

In the reporting year, operating cash flow from continuing operations improved to €2.4 million (prior year: -€1.6 million). Investments in intangible assets and property, plant, and equipment totaled €700 thousand. This resulted in a positive free cash flow of €1.7 million.

Improved balance sheet and capital structure strengthen the foundation for further expansion

Total assets rose to €48.1 million at the end of 2025, up from €5.7 million in the previous year. Equity was positive again at €3.0 million as of the balance sheet date, compared with a negative €-3.0 million as of December 31, 2024. Including the subordinated loans available to the Group on a long-term basis that are similar in nature to equity, economic equity amounts to €41.9 million. As a result, the Group’s financial and capital structure improved significantly in the reporting year.

“In fiscal year 2025, we achieved our overarching goals. By strengthening our capital structure, exiting loss-making activities, and establishing an efficient organizational structure, we have laid the groundwork to further improve our earnings performance and continue to develop the Group in a focused manner during the current fiscal year. In addition, we are working intensively to create the conditions for targeted financing from banking partners in order to free up additional resources for the implementation of our growth strategy,” said CFO Florian Seitz.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled €4.4 million as of December 31, 2025. Taking into account the €7 million credit line, which was almost fully available as of the reporting date, this resulted in available liquidity of approximately €10.9 million. Voltatron thus has substantially greater financial flexibility to finance its operating activities and further strategic development.

Outlook 2026

Macroeconomic and geopolitical challenges remain as acute as ever in 2026 and have been further exacerbated by the conflict in Iran. Voltatron therefore believes that the expected recovery in market conditions and the trend in demand for electronics across the relevant application areas must be monitored with heightened attention. However, based on the Group’s strategic direction and its active role in market consolidation, the Management Board expects the revenue and earnings situation to stabilize further. Key drivers include, in particular, the acquisition of KOMITEC electronics GmbH and the intensification of measures to boost organic growth.

Taking into account the full consolidation of KOMITEC electronics GmbH, the Management Board expects consolidated revenue of between €47 million and €51 million in the current fiscal year 2026. The operating gross margin (gross profit as a percentage of consolidated revenue) is expected to range between 37% and 44%. The EBITDA margin is projected to be between 7% and 10%. While the EBT margin is expected to be negatively impacted by depreciation effects related to purchase price allocation and is projected to be around -2%, the Voltatron Group is targeting an EBT margin of 3% to 4% adjusted for these effects.

The audited 2025 consolidated financial statements and the individual financial statements (HGB) of Voltatron AG are published on the Voltatron website at: https://ir.voltatron.com/en/news-and-publication#annual-report

You can also find the 2025 Remuneration Report on the Voltatron website at: https://ir.voltatron.com/en/corporate-governance#remuneration

1 Adjusted EBITDA margin represents operating profit (EBIT) before scheduled depreciation, impairments, and reversals on property, plant, and equipment and intangible assets, adjusted for non-cash valuation effects solely resulting from purchase price allocations under IFRS 3 that could distort comparability of operating performance across reporting periods and within the consolidation scope. This metric illustrates operating profitability before PPA-related valuation/timing effects required by accounting standards.

2 Adjusted EBT margin represents earnings before taxes (EBT) relative to consolidated revenue, adjusted for PPA effects included in adjusted EBITDA and additionally for all PPA-related amortization/depreciation on acquired property, plant, and equipment and intangible assets resulting from fair value measurement under IFRS 3 purchase price allocation. This metric illustrates earnings performance before taxes excluding non-operational valuation impacts from business combinations.

- END -

About Voltatron AG

Voltatron AG (ISIN DE000A2E4LE9), listed in the Regulated Market (Prime Standard) of Deutsche Börse AG in Frankfurt am Main, is a provider of innovative technology solutions for industrial lithium-ion battery systems and energy storage applications as well as advanced electronic components. The company and its specialized subsidiaries develop, manufacture, and market electronic parts, assemblies, and systems. These products are used in battery and energy storage applications, industrial measurement and control technology, IoT and automation solutions, professional event technology (lighting and sound), and medical technology.

Further information is available at www.voltatron.com.

Media & Capital Markets Contact

Voltatron AG

Stefan Westemeyer

Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Phone: +49 160 951 287 54

Email: ir@voltatron.com