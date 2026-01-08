EQS-News: Voltatron AG Acquires 100% of KOMITEC electronics GmbH – Accelerating EMS Growth in 2026

EQS-News: Voltatron AG / Key word(s): Takeover/Forecast

Voltatron AG Acquires 100% of KOMITEC electronics GmbH – Accelerating EMS Growth in 2026



08.01.2026 / 16:26 CET/CEST

Voltatron AG Acquires 100% of KOMITEC electronics GmbH – Accelerating EMS Growth in 2026

Full acquisition of KOMITEC as a pivotal element of Voltatron’s M&A growth strategy – initial consolidation planned as of 1 January 2026

Significant expansion of Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) capabilities, creating production redundancies and tangible benefits for Voltatron customers

Strengthening the Voltatron value chain through additional electronics R&D resources and complementary medium- and large-scale production capacities

Proven transaction structure combining cash consideration and issuance of new shares by way of a capital increase against contribution in kind – long-term integration of KOMITEC management enhances market access and expertise in the Voltatronics business unit

Outlook for fiscal year 2026 announced: Group revenue anticipated between €47 million and €51 million with an operating gross margin between 37% and 44%; adjusted EBITDA margin¹ between 7% and 10%, adjusted EBT margin² between 3% and 4%

Fürth, Germany, 8 January 2026 –Voltatron AG (ISIN DE000A2E4LE9, “Company”) is advancing its M&A-driven growth strategy with the acquisition of KOMITEC electronics GmbH (“KOMITEC”). Today, the Company signed a purchase agreement with KOMITEC’s shareholders to acquire all shares in the company headquartered in Zwönitz, Saxony.

This acquisition strengthens Voltatron’s value chain by adding capabilities in hardware, software, and cloud-based electronics development, as well as in medium- and large-scale production of electronic assemblies, devices, and systems. In addition, the transaction broadens Voltatron’s customer base, supporting the strategic goal of diversifying its client base and further increasing the resilience of its business model.

Martin Hartmann, CEO of Voltatron AG, commented: “The acquisition of KOMITEC is a logical strategic step toward building a future-proof product and service portfolio in industrial electronics. It brings us significantly closer to our goal of positioning the Voltatronics business unit among the top 10 EMS providers in Germany. Our customers will benefit from substantially expanded, flexible production capacities and improved delivery reliability as a result of our enlarged manufacturing footprint.”

Founded in 1992, KOMITEC is an established, highly qualified EMS provider for a wide range of industrial applications, led by Managing Director Jochen Schmitt-Ruenhorst. Its processes are certified to ISO 9001 and ISO 13485 (medical technology). The company employs approximately 100 people and generated revenue of around €17.5 million in the 2024 fiscal year as reported in accordance with the German Commercial Code (HGB). KOMITEC operates a state-of-the-art electronics production facility of more than 4,000 sqm in Zwönitz, close to Voltatron subsidiary EKM Elektronik GmbH, and maintains an additional site in Bulgaria for projects with higher manual assembly requirements. This acquisition more than doubles Voltatron’s available production space.

Assuming initial consolidation of KOMITEC as of 1 January 2026, the Management Board expects Group revenue for the current 2026 fiscal year to range between €47 million and €51 million. The operating gross margin (gross profit relative to Group revenue) is projected at 37% to 44%. The adjusted EBITDA margin¹, excluding purchase price allocation effects, is expected to be between 7% and 10%. While the IFRS-based EBT margin is expected to be around -2%, the adjusted EBT margin², excluding purchase price allocation effects, is forecast at 3% to 4% for the full 2026 fiscal year.

As previously emphasized by the Management Board, Voltatron’s M&A strategy aims to closely integrate key management personnel and their expertise into the Group. Accordingly, the acquisition of KOMITEC combines a cash component with the issuance of new shares by way of a capital increase against contribution in kind. Subject to Supervisory Board approval, the Company intends to increase its share capital by €627,719.00 from €22,387,297.00 to €23,015,016.00 by partially utilizing Authorized Capital 2025. A total of 627,719 new no-par value bearer shares will be issued in exchange for the contribution in kind of all shares in KOMITEC.

The new shares will be issued at €1.00 per share with full dividend rights as of the beginning of the 2026 fiscal year (the “New Shares”). Subscription rights of existing shareholders will be excluded; the New Shares will be subscribed exclusively by KOMITEC’s current shareholders, Ms. Claudia Ruenhorst and Mr. Jochen Schmitt-Ruenhorst, who will contribute all KOMITEC shares to Voltatron AG.

Jochen Schmitt-Ruenhorst, the Managing Director and principal shareholder of KOMITEC, views the strategic combination as an opportunity to build on his company’s positive development in recent years: “Our wide range of services allows us to support the Group’s growth trajectory effectively. I'm thrilled about the potential of our joint team to achieve a strong market position, and I look forward to contributing significantly to this exciting endeavor alongside my team.”

Following the planned capital increase, Jochen Schmitt-Ruenhorst will continue as Managing Director and become a significant long-term shareholder of Voltatron.

Markus Gebhart, Head of the business unit Voltatronics, added: “Jochen Schmitt-Ruenhorst has successfully positioned KOMITEC in the market over the past decade. He has done so with foresight and a strong focus on long-term customer relationships. Voltatron will undoubtedly benefit from his expertise and entrepreneurial vision.”

To finance the cash component of the purchase price, the Company will initially utilize existing credit commitments from related parties. Later in the year, Voltatron plans to refinance those loans through banking partners and is working to establish the necessary conditions.

Voltatron will provide a detailed presentation and explanation of its forecast and underlying assumptions with the scheduled release of its 2025 Annual Report on 16 April 2026.

1 Adjusted EBITDA margin represents operating profit (EBIT) before scheduled depreciation, impairments, and reversals on property, plant, and equipment and intangible assets, adjusted for non-cash valuation effects solely resulting from purchase price allocations under IFRS 3 that could distort comparability of operating performance across reporting periods and within the consolidation scope. This metric illustrates operating profitability before PPA-related valuation/timing effects required by accounting standards.

2 Adjusted EBT margin represents earnings before taxes (EBT) relative to consolidated revenue, adjusted for PPA effects included in adjusted EBITDA and additionally for all PPA-related amortization/depreciation on acquired property, plant, and equipment and intangible assets resulting from fair value measurement under IFRS 3 purchase price allocation. This metric illustrates earnings performance before taxes excluding non-operational valuation impacts from business combinations.

About Voltatron AG

Voltatron AG (ISIN DE000A2E4LE9), listed in the Regulated Market (Prime Standard) of Deutsche Börse AG in Frankfurt am Main, is a provider of innovative technology solutions for industrial lithium-ion battery systems and energy storage applications as well as advanced electronic components. The company and its specialized subsidiaries develop, manufacture, and market electronic parts, assemblies, and systems. These products are used in battery and energy storage applications, industrial measurement and control technology, IoT and automation solutions, professional event technology (lighting and sound), and medical technology.

Further information is available at www.voltatron.com.

About KOMITEC electronics GmbH

KOMITEC electronics GmbH, headquartered in Zwönitz, Germany, has been delivering high-quality Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) for more than 30 years. The company offers comprehensive development and manufacturing services for electronic assemblies, devices, and systems, serving customers across a wide range of industries.

KOMITEC’s processes are certified according to ISO 9001 and ISO 13485 (medical technology), underscoring its strong capabilities in regulated environments. With R&D expertise spanning hardware, software, and electronics-related digital solutions, KOMITEC covers all key product areas relevant to modern electronic systems.

For more details, please visit www.komitec.de.

