EQS-News: Voltatron AG Enters Next Phase of Growth – Christian Eibach Appointed Chief Sales Officer with a Focus on Organic, International Growth

EQS-News: Voltatron AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Voltatron AG Enters Next Phase of Growth – Christian Eibach Appointed Chief Sales Officer with a Focus on Organic, International Growth



29.04.2026 / 12:05 CET/CEST

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Voltatron AG Enters Next Phase of Growth – Christian Eibach Appointed Chief Sales Officer with a Focus on Organic, International Growth

Management Board expanded to include a dedicated sales role – Clear responsibility for strengthening market access and expanding the customer portfolio

Proven executive with strong track record and execution skills in building and scaling sales organizations

Strategic focus: strengthening organic growth and systematically expanding the international network

Fürth, Germany, April 29, 2026 – The Supervisory Board of Voltatron AG (VOTR, DE000A2E4LE9) has appointed Christian Eibach as a new member of the Management Board and Chief Sales Officer (CSO) effective May 1, 2026. By assigning global sales responsibility at Management Board level, the company creates clear accountability for accelerating organic revenue growth – both in its home market in Germany and in internationally in new markets.

Christian Eibach has many years of international sales experience in the EMS market. In his previous role as Executive Vice President at a publicly traded competitor, he was responsible for establishing and scaling high-performance sales structures as well as the strategic development of comprehensive customer and partner networks.

With the appointment of Christian Eibach, Voltatron is consistently focusing on the next stage of the Group’s development: Alongside further strengthening its production and technology footprint in Germany, Voltatron will increasingly target additional volumes from future-oriented industrial markets. Expanding the supplier and partner network will enhance value creation and ensure high flexibility and quality as demand grows.

A key driver is the accelerated expansion in the Asia-Pacific region. Through VEMCOM Solutions GmbH, which was newly established in the first quarter, and a local presence in China that is currently being established, the Group is strategically strengthening its market access and optimizing the supply chain in terms of costs and delivery times.

After the Group achieved a jump in revenue last year through M&A transactions, the dynamic business development is expected to be driven more strongly in the future by organic growth and gradual internationalization. At the same time, Voltatron continues to pursue the goal of expanding its capabilities, achieving economies of scale, and strengthening the resilience of the supply chain through targeted acquisitions.

The existing manufacturing and development expertise in Germany remains the backbone of value creation and forms the basis for scalable, high-quality growth in the EMS business.

Herbert Hilger, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Voltatron AG, says: “With Christian Eibach, we are gaining an experienced sales strategist who will drive our international expansion in a targeted manner. With him, we are creating the necessary structure and leadership in sales.”

Martin Hartmann, CEO of Voltatron AG, emphasizes: “We want to accelerate our growth more strongly through our own efforts in the future and systematically tap into new markets. With his experience, strong customer focus, international perspective, and strategic understanding, Christian Eibach brings the right qualifications to ensure we can implement these goals quickly and successfully.”



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About Voltatron AG

Voltatron AG (ISIN DE000A2E4LE9), listed in the Regulated Market (Prime Standard) of Deutsche Börse AG in Frankfurt am Main, is a provider of innovative technology solutions for industrial lithium-ion battery systems and energy storage applications as well as advanced electronic components. The company and its specialized subsidiaries develop, manufacture, and market electronic parts, assemblies, and systems. These products are used in battery and energy storage applications, industrial measurement and control technology, IoT and automation solutions, professional event technology (lighting and sound), and medical technology.

Further information is available at www.voltatron.com.

Media & Capital Markets Contact

Voltatron AG

Stefan Westemeyer

Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Phone: +49 160 951 287 54

Email: ir@voltatron.com