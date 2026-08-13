EQS-News: Voltatron Significantly Expands Business Volume in the First Half of 2026 and Invests in the Next Stage of Growth

EQS-News: Voltatron AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report

Voltatron Significantly Expands Business Volume in the First Half of 2026 and Invests in the Next Stage of Growth



13.08.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

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Voltatron Significantly Expands Business Volume in the First Half of 2026 and Invests in the Next Stage of Growth

Revenue from continuing operations increases substantially by approximately 166% to €24.6 million in the first half of 2026

Improved profitability: EBITDA margin reaches 9.9%

Earnings impacted by targeted structural and ramp-up investments for organic growth, internationalization, supply chain expansion and M&A activities; adjusted EBT margin at -0.9%

Capital structure further strengthened: Equity increases to €5.0 million; economic equity amounts to €44.9 million (equity ratio: 70.4%)

2026 forecast confirmed: Revenue expected between €47 million and €51 million, operating gross profit margin between 37% and 44%, adjusted EBITDA margin¹ between 7% and 10%, and adjusted EBT margin² between 3% and 4%

Fürth, Germany, August 13, 2026 – Voltatron AG (ISIN: DE000A2E4LE9, the “Company”) today published its Group Half-Year Financial Report as of June 30, 2026. During the first half of 2026, the Voltatron Group further strengthened its market position, successfully advanced the integration of KOMITEC electronics GmbH acquired at the beginning of the year, and established key foundations for further organic development and growth through acquisitions. Revenue from continuing operations amounted to €24.6 million in the first six months of 2026, compared to €9.2 million in the prior-year period.

“In the first half of 2026, we deliberately positioned Voltatron for its next phase of growth. We significantly expanded our business volume, broadened our industrial platform, and at the same time established the organizational, personnel and operational capabilities required to enter new markets, execute more complex customer projects and sustainably advance the Group’s development,” said Martin Hartmann, CEO of Voltatron AG.

EBITDA from continuing operations improved to €2.4 million in the first half of 2026 (prior year: €0.5 million). The EBITDA margin reached 9.9%. This figure includes a positive non-cash one-time effect of approximately €1.1 million from the initial consolidation of KOMITEC electronics GmbH, as the fair value of the acquired net assets exceeded the purchase price. Excluding this so-called bargain purchase gain, EBITDA amounted to approximately €1.4 million, corresponding to an adjusted EBITDA margin of 5.6%, compared to 5.3% in the prior-year period.

Operating gross profit from continuing operations, defined as revenue less significant performance-related costs, increased to €11.8 million (previous year: €3.6 million). The operating gross profit margin improved to 48.0%, significantly exceeding the prior-year level of 39.5%. Earnings before taxes (EBT) from continuing operations amounted to €-1.0 million (EBT margin: -4.2%). Adjusted for the aforementioned bargain purchase gain and depreciation and amortization effects resulting from purchase price allocations, EBT totaled €-0.2 million, corresponding to an adjusted EBT margin of

-0.9%.

The earnings performance in the first half of 2026 was influenced by higher financing expenses and targeted investments related to the Group’s strategic development. These primarily included start-up costs for VEMCOM Solutions GmbH and, in this context, expenditures associated with the implementation of the internationalization strategy, the expansion of procurement and supply chain structures, expenses related to the Group’s M&A strategy, and measures aimed at securing strategically important customer projects over the long term.

Florian Seitz, CFO of Voltatron AG, emphasized: “With the integration of KOMITEC and the expansion of our structures to optimize our international supply chain, we are creating the conditions to leverage economies of scale even more consistently in the future. We are convinced that the investments made in the first half of the year will increasingly contribute positively to our earnings performance during the remainder of 2026.”

Taken together, these factors had a noticeable impact on earnings metrics during the reporting period. In the view of the Management Board, these expenditures represent targeted investments in further strengthening the Group’s value creation, international competitiveness and earnings base. As a result, Voltatron established important structures and capabilities during the first six months of 2026 that are expected to have both immediate and medium- to long-term effects.

Voltatron was already able to report an initial success from these measures in June. Through VEMCOM Solutions GmbH, the Group will supply a leading provider of infrastructure solutions for industrial e-mobility. The annual order volume exceeds €10 million. Based on the contractual minimum term of five years, this results in a total contract volume in the mid-double-digit million euro range. During the current fiscal year, Voltatron will initially incur ramp-up costs associated with the project. Revenue contributions will be realized primarily beginning next year.

“This order strengthens our position in a high-growth market and provides an excellent reference project for our broader ambition to unlock precisely these types of market opportunities. The project demonstrates our ability to deliver technologically sophisticated electronic solutions in high volumes. It also confirms our strategic focus on applications with higher value creation. We are working intensively to further expand this approach as part of our growth strategy in the coming months,” emphasized Christian Eibach, CSO of Voltatron AG.

A key milestone during the first half of the year was the acquisition of KOMITEC electronics GmbH. Part of the purchase price was settled through the issuance of new shares by way of a contribution in kind. Accordingly, Voltatron AG’s share capital was increased by €627,719.00, to €23,015,016.00, through the partial utilization of Authorized Capital 2025. The contribution-in-kind capital increase was registered with the commercial register on June 24, 2026.

The Voltatron Group’s total assets increased to €63.8 million as of June 30, 2026 (December 31, 2025: €48.1 million). Equity as reported on the balance sheet rose from €3.0 million at year-end 2025 to €5.0 million as of June 30, 2026. In addition to reported equity, the Group has equity-like long-term loans from related companies totaling €39.8 million, resulting in economic equity of €44.9 million.

Operating cash flow from the Group’s continuing operations amounted to €-0.7 million (prior year: €1.6 million). Key influencing factors included the initial consolidation of KOMITEC electronics GmbH and the deliberate build-up of working capital, particularly inventories, to secure delivery capabilities.

Based on business performance in the first half of 2026 and the expected earnings contributions in the second half of the year, the Management Board confirms its guidance for fiscal year 2026. Accordingly, Voltatron continues to expect revenue from continuing operations of between €47 million and €51 million. The operating gross profit margin is likewise expected to remain between 37% and 44%. For the EBITDA margin, both reported and adjusted for non-cash effects arising from purchase price allocations under IFRS 3, the Management Board continues to expect a range of 7% to 10%. The IFRS EBT margin is still expected to be approximately -2%, while the EBT margin adjusted for non-cash effects from purchase price allocations under IFRS 3 is expected to remain within the originally forecast range of 3% to 4%.

The Group Half-Year Financial Report as of June 30, 2026 is available on the Voltatron website under Investor Relations / News & Publications / Interim Reports and Statements.

1 EBITDA margin represents operating profit (EBIT) before depreciation, amortization, impairments and reversals of impairments on property, plant and equipment and intangible assets as a percentage of Group revenue. The adjusted EBITDA margin excludes only non-cash earnings effects resulting from purchase price allocations in connection with business combinations under IFRS 3, including any gain from a bargain purchase. This metric is intended to enhance the comparability of the Group’s operating profitability by excluding acquisition-related valuation effects.

2 EBT margin represents earnings before income taxes (EBT) as a percentage of Group revenue. To calculate the adjusted EBT margin, the non-cash effects from purchase price allocations under IFRS 3 included in adjusted EBITDA, as well as depreciation and amortization on property, plant and equipment and intangible assets acquired in business combinations and identified through purchase price allocations, are excluded. Accordingly, the metric reflects earnings development before income taxes excluding acquisition-related, non-operational valuation effects.



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About Voltatron AG

Voltatron AG (ISIN DE000A2E4LE9), listed on the Regulated Market (Prime Standard) of Deutsche Börse AG in Frankfurt am Main, is a provider of innovative technology solutions for industrial lithium-ion battery systems and energy storage solutions, as well as advanced electronic components. Through its specialized subsidiaries, the Group develops, sources, manufactures, integrates and markets complex electronic components, assemblies, devices and systems for industrial applications. In addition to battery and energy storage solutions, its core application areas include industrial electronics, automation and IoT, measurement and control technology, event and audio technology, medical technology, as well as industrial e-mobility, rail and automotive applications.

Further information is available at www.voltatron.com.

Media & Capital Markets Contact

Voltatron AG

Stefan Westemeyer

Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Phone: +49 160 951 287 54

Email: ir@voltatron.com