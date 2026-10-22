Voltatron Aktie

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WKN DE: A2E4LE / ISIN: DE000A2E4LE9

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22.10.2026 18:03:53

EQS-News: Voltatron Strengthens Financial Foundation for Further Growth by Securing €14 Million Financing Package

EQS-News: Voltatron AG / Key word(s): Financing
Voltatron Strengthens Financial Foundation for Further Growth by Securing €14 Million Financing Package

22.10.2026 / 18:03 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Voltatron Strengthens Financial Foundation for Further Growth by Securing €14 Million Financing Package

  • Club deal with Commerzbank and Landesbank Baden-Württemberg (LBBW) provides working capital facilities and investment loans totaling €14.0 million
  • Planned additions to the financing mix could increase total financing volume to more than €20 million
  • Committed financing provides additional financial flexibility for operations and further growth

Fürth, Germany, 22 October 2026 – Voltatron AG (ISIN: DE000A2E4LE9) has successfully secured a financing package totaling €14 million, significantly broadening its funding base. The agreements provide for working capital facilities and investment loans that substantially increase the Group’s financial flexibility and are designed to fund its operations and planned further growth. The financing structure reflects the Group’s increased business volume and resulting funding requirements.

“Having significantly strengthened our equity base, we have now also aligned our financing with banking partners to meet our specific needs. Securing this financing package marks another important milestone in our financial transformation. It adds a key element to our strategy as we continue to strengthen Voltatron’s position as a capable and reliable industrial partner for electronics solutions and scale our business model,” says Florian Seitz, CFO of Voltatron AG.

At the core of the financing strategy is a club deal with Commerzbank and Landesbank Baden-Württemberg (LBBW) totaling €14.0 million. It comprises €10.0 million in revolving working capital facilities with a three-year term and €4.0 million in investment loans with a five-year term. Voltatron is also in advanced discussions to add further instruments to its financing mix. These could increase the total financing volume to more than €20 million. Voltatron thus has coordinated financing solutions to meet its working capital needs and fund targeted investments in further growth.

By securing an initial financing package, Voltatron continues to advance the Group’s financial and operational development initiated in 2025. Having strengthened its balance sheet structure and restored positive equity, the Company can now build on a financing solution designed to support its future development. By strengthening its funding base, Voltatron has established key prerequisites for advancing the Group’s development from a position of financial stability.

- END -

 

About Voltatron AG

Voltatron AG (ISIN DE000A2E4LE9), listed on the Regulated Market (Prime Standard) of Deutsche Börse AG in Frankfurt am Main, is a provider of innovative technology solutions for industrial lithium-ion battery systems and energy storage solutions, as well as advanced electronic components. Through its specialized subsidiaries, the Group develops, sources, manufactures, integrates and markets complex electronic components, assemblies, devices and systems for industrial applications. In addition to battery and energy storage solutions, its core application areas include industrial electronics, automation and IoT, measurement and control technology, event and audio technology, household appliances, medical technology, as well as industrial e-mobility and rail.

Further information is available at www.voltatron.com.

 

Media & Capital Markets Contact

Voltatron AG
Stefan Westemeyer
Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Phone:  +49 160 951 287 54
Email: ir@voltatron.com

 


22.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Voltatron AG
Flößaustraße 22
90763 Fürth
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)911 3771750
E-mail: ir@voltatron.com
Internet: www.voltatron.com
ISIN: DE000A2E4LE9
WKN: A2E4LE
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 52990067LXA0GDUGW094
EQS News ID: 2420684

 
End of News EQS News Service

2420684  22.10.2026 CET/CEST

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