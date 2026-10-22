EQS-News: Voltatron Strengthens Financial Foundation for Further Growth by Securing €14 Million Financing Package

EQS-News: Voltatron AG / Key word(s): Financing

Voltatron Strengthens Financial Foundation for Further Growth by Securing €14 Million Financing Package



22.10.2026 / 18:03 CET/CEST

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Voltatron Strengthens Financial Foundation for Further Growth by Securing €14 Million Financing Package

Club deal with Commerzbank and Landesbank Baden-Württemberg (LBBW) provides working capital facilities and investment loans totaling €14.0 million

Planned additions to the financing mix could increase total financing volume to more than €20 million

Committed financing provides additional financial flexibility for operations and further growth

Fürth, Germany, 22 October 2026 – Voltatron AG (ISIN: DE000A2E4LE9) has successfully secured a financing package totaling €14 million, significantly broadening its funding base. The agreements provide for working capital facilities and investment loans that substantially increase the Group’s financial flexibility and are designed to fund its operations and planned further growth. The financing structure reflects the Group’s increased business volume and resulting funding requirements.

“Having significantly strengthened our equity base, we have now also aligned our financing with banking partners to meet our specific needs. Securing this financing package marks another important milestone in our financial transformation. It adds a key element to our strategy as we continue to strengthen Voltatron’s position as a capable and reliable industrial partner for electronics solutions and scale our business model,” says Florian Seitz, CFO of Voltatron AG.

At the core of the financing strategy is a club deal with Commerzbank and Landesbank Baden-Württemberg (LBBW) totaling €14.0 million. It comprises €10.0 million in revolving working capital facilities with a three-year term and €4.0 million in investment loans with a five-year term. Voltatron is also in advanced discussions to add further instruments to its financing mix. These could increase the total financing volume to more than €20 million. Voltatron thus has coordinated financing solutions to meet its working capital needs and fund targeted investments in further growth.

By securing an initial financing package, Voltatron continues to advance the Group’s financial and operational development initiated in 2025. Having strengthened its balance sheet structure and restored positive equity, the Company can now build on a financing solution designed to support its future development. By strengthening its funding base, Voltatron has established key prerequisites for advancing the Group’s development from a position of financial stability.

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About Voltatron AG

Voltatron AG (ISIN DE000A2E4LE9), listed on the Regulated Market (Prime Standard) of Deutsche Börse AG in Frankfurt am Main, is a provider of innovative technology solutions for industrial lithium-ion battery systems and energy storage solutions, as well as advanced electronic components. Through its specialized subsidiaries, the Group develops, sources, manufactures, integrates and markets complex electronic components, assemblies, devices and systems for industrial applications. In addition to battery and energy storage solutions, its core application areas include industrial electronics, automation and IoT, measurement and control technology, event and audio technology, household appliances, medical technology, as well as industrial e-mobility and rail.

Further information is available at www.voltatron.com.

Media & Capital Markets Contact

Voltatron AG

Stefan Westemeyer

Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Phone: +49 160 951 287 54

Email: ir@voltatron.com