EQS-News: Vonovia SE: Annual General Meeting 2023 approves all agenda items with large majority

EQS-News: Vonovia SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/AGM/EGM

Vonovia SE: Annual General Meeting 2023 approves all agenda items with large majority



17.05.2023 / 17:56 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Annual General Meeting 2023

Vonovia SE: Annual General Meeting 2023 approves all agenda items with large majority

Dividend of 0.85 per share combines dividend continuity with capital discipline.

Newly structured and smaller Supervisory Board elects Clara C. Streit as Chair at its constituent meeting.

Bochum, 17 May 2023 Vonovia SE (Vonovia) held its Annual General Meeting today. Vonovias shareholders resolved to distribute a dividend of 0.85 per share (2022: 1.66) for the fiscal year 2022, thus following the proposal of the Supervisory Board and Management Board to combine dividend continuity and capital discipline. Shareholders will again be able to choose between a scrip dividend and a classic cash dividend. The Annual General Meeting also approved all other items on the agenda.

The election of eight Supervisory Board members was also on the agenda. Dr Daniela Gerd tom Markotten, a proven expert in the field of digitalisation, was newly elected to the body. As planned, the Supervisory Board was reduced from twelve to ten members. In addition, the members will be elected in staggered intervals in the future and the maximum term of mandate will be reduced to four years.

In the constituent meeting of the Supervisory Board following the Annual General Meeting, Clara C. Streit was elected Chair of the Supervisory Board. Clara C. Streit on her election: I am very happy about the trust that my colleagues on the Supervisory Board have placed in me. And I am aware of the great responsibility that this office entails. The challenges on the housing market are immense: new construction, climate protection and demographic change. Facing and mastering these challenges is of great social relevance.

All current and former members of the Management Board and Supervisory Board were discharged in each case with a large majority. The remuneration report of the Management Board and Supervisory Board was approved by the Annual General Meeting with 79.94%.

PricewaterhouseCoopers GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Frankfurt am Main, was appointed as auditor for the current fiscal year. At the time of voting, the presence of shareholders was 68,08% (2022: 72,48%).

The detailed voting results of the Annual General Meeting will be published at https://investors.vonovia.de/agm.

Supplementary material on the Annual General Meeting is also available at https://presse.vonovia.de/de-de/hauptversammlung (in German).



2023 Financial Calendar:

August 4, 2023: Interim Statement for the First Half of 2023

November 3, 2023: Interim Statement for the First Nine Months of 2023





About Vonovia

Vonovia SE is Europes leading private residential real estate company. Vonovia currently owns approx. 548,400 residential units in all attractive cities and regions in Germany, Sweden and Austria. It also manages around 72,800 apartments. Its portfolio is worth approximately 91.2 billion. As a modern service provider, Vonovia focuses on customer orientation and tenant satisfaction. Offering tenants affordable, attractive and livable homes is a prerequisite for the companys successful development. Therefore, Vonovia makes long-term investments in the maintenance, modernization and senior-friendly conversion of its properties. The company is also creating more and more new apartments by realizing infill developments and adding to existing buildings.

The company, which is based in Bochum, has been listed on the stock exchange since 2013. Since September 2015 Vonovia has been a constituent in the Dax 30 (today DAX 40) and since September 2020 in the EURO STOXX 50. Vonovia SE is also a constituent of additional national and international indices, including DAX 50 ESG, Dow Jones Sustainability Index Europe, STOXX Global ESG Leaders, EURO STOXX ESG Leaders 50, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Europe, and GPR 250 World. Vonovia has a workforce of approximately 15,900 employees.

Additional Information:

Approval: Regulated Market/Prime Standard, Frankfurt Stock Exchange

ISIN: DE000A1ML7J1

WKN: A1ML7J

Common code: 094567408

Registered headquarters of Vonovia SE: Bochum, Germany, Bochum Local Court, HRB 16879

Business address of Vonovia SE: Universitätsstraße 133, 44803 Bochum, Germany

This press release has been issued by Vonovia SE and/or its subsidiaries solely for information purposes. This press release may contain statements, assumptions, opinions and predictions about the anticipated future development of Vonovia (forward-looking statements) that reproduce various assumptions regarding, e.g., results derived from Vonovias current business or from publicly available sources that have not been subject to an independent audit or in-depth evaluation by Vonovia and that may turn out to be incorrect at a later stage. All forward-looking statements express current expectations based on the current business plan and various other assumptions and therefore come with risks and uncertainties that are not insignificant. All forward-looking statements should not therefore be taken as a guarantee for future performance or results and, furthermore, do not necessarily constitute exact indicators that the forecast results will be achieved. All forward-looking statements relate solely to the day on which this press release was issued to its recipients. It is the responsibility of the recipients of this press release to conduct a more detailed analysis of the validity of forward-looking statements and the underlying assumptions. Vonovia accepts no responsibility for any direct or indirect damages or losses or subsequent damages or losses, as well as penalties that the recipients may incur by using the press release, its contents and, in particular, all forward-looking statements or in any other way, as far as this is legally permissible. Vonovia does not provide any guarantees or assurances (either explicitly or implicitly) in respect of the information contained in this press release. Vonovia is not obliged to update or correct the information, forward-looking statements or conclusions drawn in this press release or to include subsequent events or circumstances or to report inaccuracies that become known after the date of this press release.