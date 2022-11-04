EQS-News: Vonovia SE: development remains stable and confirms forecast for year as a whole

EQS-News: Vonovia SE / Key word(s): 9 Month figures

Results as of 30 September 2022

Vonovias development remains stable and confirms forecast for year as a whole

Robust economic growth: segment revenues up 31.4%, EBITDA up 37%, Group FFO up 35%.

Vacancy rate at an all-time low; customer satisfaction at highest level since survey began.

Synergies from merger with Deutsche Wohnen higher than expected.

Forecast for full year 2022 confirmed; stable outlook for 2023.

Redimensioning of investments for new builds and energy modernisation.

Rising energy prices: Vonovia supports tenants.

Bochum, 4 November 2022 Vonovia SE (Vonovia) continued its stable development during the first nine months of 2022. Despite a challenging market environment, the relevant key figures show an improvement compared with last year. On this basis, the company has confirmed its forecast for the full financial year 2022 and is anticipating a stable development for 2023.

The effects of Russias war of aggression on Ukraine, rising interest rates, high costs of construction and a shortage of skilled labour present immense challenges to the housing sector. We are seeing a growing deficit of affordable housing, especially in large urban conglomerations. At the same time, climate change will require decisive action, says Rolf Buch, CEO of Vonovia. This year we have again succeeded in building affordable flats, in continuing to upgrade our portfolio in terms of energy efficiency and in improving customer satisfaction. However, we must also realise that it will take a joint effort to ensure we can continue at this level of investment in Germany. Otherwise, the housing issue will become social dynamite over the next decade. These are challenges that cannot be solved by the property sector alone.

Economic development

In economic terms, Vonovia has continued the positive development it saw during the first half of the year. The total segment revenues like its sales revenue rose by 31.4% to around 4.6 billion in the first nine months of 2022.

As a result, the EBITDA increased by an overall 37% to around 2.1 billion during the same period. The rise in EBITDA was largely due to the development business, alongside the merger with Deutsche Wohnen. Due to sales with a good increase in value, the Recurring Sales segments revenue is at the same level as in the same period last year.

The Group FFO, the leading indicator for sustainable profitability, grew by 35% to around 1.6 billion.

The Business combination with Deutsche Wohnen has been moving forward extremely smoothly, with the result that Vonovia is anticipating to leverage just under 90 million in synergies as early as 2023. From 2024, the company is expecting synergy effects of around 105 million per year. In subsequent years, the additional contribution should be 30 million per year, creating total synergies of around 135 million per year.

As at the reporting date (30 September 2022), Vonovia owned a total of around 550,000 flats. The market value of its entire portfolio was around 100 billion. At the end of the third quarter of 2022, the EPRA NTA (Net Asset Value) was around 50 billion and thus higher than the year-end-value for 2021.

At 43.4%, the loan-to-value (LTV) ratio fell again and remains within the target range of 40-45%.

Vonovias balanced, long-term financing profile is ensuring stability. Also, Moodys recent decision to change Vonovias rating, due to higher interest rates, has had no impact on refinancing costs. The rise in interest rates has affected the entire property sector. With Baa1 instead of A3, Moodys has changed its rating to the level of Standard & Poor's, which is BBB+. Both rating agencies have confirmed a stable and indeed positive outlook for Vonovia, thus underlining its good creditworthiness. Moodys recognises Vonovias adequate liquidity and scope for covenants, as well as a balanced maturity profile and highly diversified funding sources. The Scope rating agency already confirmed Vonovias positive rating in the first half of the year.

Customer satisfaction at the highest level since the beginning of the survey

At the end of September 2022, Vonovias housing stock recorded a vacancy rate of 2.1%, once again below the equivalent figure of the previous year. Our rental flats are nearly all taken. At the locations where we have flats, the demand far outstrips the supply and this will continue. Migration into Germany is continuing, while rising interest rates are making it more difficult to own property or to build new homes, says Rolf Buch.

Tenant satisfaction has risen to its highest level since the survey was started by an independent, external institute: In the third quarter, Vonovias Customer Satisfaction Index (CSI) was 2.2 percentage points higher than in the same quarter of the previous year. We give our customers security during times of uncertainty. We are continuing to advocate a time-limited moratorium on tenancy terminations and are committed to ensuring that no tenants will need to worry about their homes if, for instance, things get financially tight due to rising energy prices. Its important that we talk to each other at an early stage so that we can find a solution together, says Buch.

The market-driven increase in rents was 1% (on a 12-month rolling basis). Investments in energy-efficient modernisation led to a 1.6% increase, while investments in new builds and additional floors produced a 0.7% increase in rental income. The average monthly rent across the Group portfolio in Germany was 7.36 per square metre as at 30 September 2022.

High speed for more renewable energies

Vonovia remains committed to working on its green energy transition and has further specified its own climate strategy. The company has developed software that digitally maps its entire portfolio and uses algorithms to determine the current and future greenhouse gas emissions of each building. Based on these calculations, the software produces climate-specific, energy-related and economic indicators which are then factored into Vonovias upgrade strategy and into its full-scale neighbourhood developments. The decarbonisation tool digitally benchmarks the emission reduction of each building against the Paris target of 1.5°C, thus determining the ideal moment for modernisation.

In total, Vonovia invested around 1.8 million in its existing building stock and new builds in the first nine months of 2022. Vonovia completed 1,500 new flats during the first nine months of the year about 13% more than during the same period in 2021.

Given the housing shortage, we need to build yet more and even faster. However, this requires faster approval procedures and online processes on the part of the authorities. Between January and August 2022, Germanys construction authorities issued 3% fewer planning permits than during the same period last year. Its sending the wrong signal, says Buch. Vonovia is already giving a lead in its cooperation with Bochum City Council and is submitting online planning applications that involve online checks with all 16 state building regulations. It is an important tool that helps to accelerate the approval procedure for planning permits.

To address the shortage of skilled workers, Vonovia has recruited electricians and gardeners in Colombia. Since September, they have been deployed by the companys technical service department and in its residential environment, covering four cities: Hanover, Kiel, Lübeck and Berlin.

Forecast for 2022 confirmed; outlook for 2023 stable

Faced with persistently high demand for residential space, Vonovia has confirmed its forecast for 2022 as a whole, thus underlining the robustness of its business strategy and its sustainability even during turbulent times.

For 2023, Vonovia is forecasting an increase in total segment revenue between 6.8 billion and 7.4 billion. The EBITDA total is expected to be slightly above this years level, while the Group FFO will be slightly below the level of 2022 due to developments in interest rates and taxes. Investments in modernisation are projected to be around 500 million, while Vonovia is expecting to invest around 350 million in new builds.

For the first time, investments in modernisation and new construction have thus declined compared with previous years. At times like these, we need to keep rents particularly affordable for our customers. Developments in construction prices and interest rates do not currently allow us to carry out much modernisation or to conduct many new construction projects on reasonable terms. It means we need to make decisions in the best interest of the community and focus on measures that have a particularly positive effect on the overall price that our tenants pay every month (i.e. rent plus utilities), says Buch. Weve built up a good head start in redevelopment over the last few years. Our rate was three times higher than the national average and in fact continually, year on year. Vonovias existing buildings already have an excellent level of energy efficiency, and weve even exceeded our targets on the Sustainability Performance Index (SPI), Buch adds.

By the end of September 2022, only 4% of Vonovias existing properties were in the worst energy class, H.

The forecast for the 2023 investment programme does not signal a turnaround. We are expressly sticking to our long-term climate roadmap, as we always have done, underlines Buch.

The government needs to provide far more support for tenants and landlords to resolve this dilemma between them. In the face of significantly higher costs for materials and energy, the housing industry is expected to invest around 150 billion in new builds and modernisation each year, while at the same time keeping rents affordable. Its a contradiction in terms. Instead, we need mandatory parameters and reliable funding that will reduce the current uncertainty among tenants and landlords, Buch emphasises.

Financial Key Figures in million 9M 20211 9M 2022 Change

in % Total Segment Revenue 3,517.0 4,619.7 31.4 Adjusted EBITDA Total 1,540.5 2,110.1 37.0 Adjusted EBITDA Rental 1,239.6 1,247.2 0.6 Adjusted EBITDA Value-add 115.6 115.9 0.3 Adjusted EBITDA Recurring Sales 105.5 104.3 -1.1 Adjusted EBITDA Development 79.8 112.8 41.4 Adjusted EBITDA Deutsche Wohnen - 529.9 - Group FFO² 1,168.9 1,577.8 35.0 thereof attributable to non-controlling

interests 15.8 62.0 >100 Group FFO per share in ² 1.90 1.98 4.2 Profit for the period4 3,869.1 2,211.7 -42.8 Total cost of maintenance, modernization and

new construction (to hold)

1,355.1 1,755.3 29.5 thereof for maintenance expenses and capitalized maintenance 453.5 467.1 3.0 thereof for modernization 547.8 518.8 -5.3 thereof for new construction (to hold) 353.8 345.1 -2.5 thereof Deutsche Wohnen - 424.3 -

Key Balance Sheet Figures in million 31.12.2021 30.09.2022 Change

in % Fair value of the real estate portfolio 97,845.3 99,238.9 1.4 EPRA NTA³ 48,640.8 49,771.2 2.3 EPRA NTA pro Aktie in ³ 62.63 62.54 -0.2 LTV in %4 45.4 43.4 -2.0 pp

Non-financial Key Figures 9M 2021 9M 2022 Change

in % Number of units managed 639,878 621,396 -2.9 thereof own apartments 568,451 549,010 -3.4 thereof apartments owned by others 71,427 72,386 1.3 Number of new apartments completed 1,366 1,543 13.0 thereof own apartments 786 816 3.8 thereof apartments for sale 580 636 9.7 thereof Deutsche Wohnen - 91 - Vacancy rate (in %) 2.7 2.1 -0.6 pp Monthly in-place rent in /m² 7.34 7.475 1.8 Number of employees

(as of Sep. 30)

16,051 15,851 -1.2

1 Prior-year figures adjusted to new adjusted EBITDA definition (excluding results from at-equity investments).

² Based on the new 2022 definition, therefore without elimination of IFRS 16 effect, line thereof attributable to non-controlling interests includes non-controlling interests of Deutsche Wohnen, Group FFO per share based on the shares carrying dividend rights on the reporting date, 9M 2021 prior-year values TERP-adjusted (1,067).

³ Based on the new 2022 definition, therefore excluding real estate transfer tax, EPRA NTA per share based on the shares carrying dividend rights on the reporting date. 2021 adjusted after closing of Deutsche Wohnen PPA.

4 2021 adjusted after closing of Deutsche Wohnen PPA.

5 Deutsche Wohnen included. No disclosure of rent increases in the portfolio.



About Vonovia

Vonovia SE is Europes leading private residential real estate company. Vonovia currently owns more than 549,000 residential units (including Deutsche Wohnen) in all attractive cities and regions in Germany, Sweden and Austria. It also manages around 72,400 apartments. Its portfolio is worth approximately 99.2 billion. As a modern service provider, Vonovia focuses on customer orientation and tenant satisfaction. Offering tenants affordable, attractive and livable homes is a prerequisite for the companys successful development. Therefore, Vonovia makes long-term investments in the maintenance, modernization and senior-friendly conversion of its properties. The company is also creating more and more new apartments by realizing infill developments and adding to existing buildings.

The company, which is based in Bochum, has been listed on the stock exchange since 2013. Since September 2015 Vonovia has been a constituent in the Dax 30 (today DAX 40) and since September 2020 in the EURO STOXX 50. Vonovia SE is also a constituent of additional national and international indices, including DAX 50 ESG, Dow Jones Sustainability Index Europe, STOXX Global ESG Leaders, EURO STOXX ESG Leaders 50, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Europe, and GPR 250 World. Vonovia has a workforce of approximately 15,900 employees.

