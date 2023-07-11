EQS-News: Vonovia SE Successfully Completes Tender Offer for Outstanding Bonds at a 11% Discount

EQS-News: Vonovia SE / Key word(s): Financing

Vonovia SE Successfully Completes Tender Offer for Outstanding Bonds at a 11% Discount



11.07.2023 / 18:34 CET/CEST

Vonovia SE Successfully Completes Tender Offer for Outstanding Bonds at a 11% Discount

Bochum, July 11, 2023 As part of the continued efforts to pro-actively manage its financial liabilities, Vonovia has successfully completed a cash tender offer across various of its bonds. Out of the ca. 1.25bn total nominal value offered by bond investors, Vonovia accepted the buyback of 1.0bn nominal value for a total cash consideration of 892m, reflecting a discount of ca. 11%.

The 2024-2026 bonds were bought back at a fixed price/spread, and Vonovia accepted all offers received for a total nominal value of ca. 700m. The 2028-2032 bonds were tendered via a modified Dutch auction, and Vonovia accepted ca. 300m nominal value out of a total of ca. 550m offered.

This liability management exercise enabled Vonovia to reduce its debt position, improve its debt coverage ratios and strengthen its financial position within its credit ratings. As a result of the bond buyback, Vonovias annual FFO cash interest payments are reduced by ca. 14m, and the ICR improves from 4.9x to 5.1x (on a Q1 2023 pro forma basis).

Following the bond buyback, Vonovia now has unsecured debt of 1.4bn outstanding in 2023 and 1.9bn in 2024. This compares to a cash position of 2.2bn, including outstanding payments from disposals and loans signed but not drawn yet and excluding the 3bn revolving credit facility. Vonovia continues to work towards rolling over all of its secured financial liabilities as well as additional secured loans, as guided. Conversations with the respective lenders are going fully according to plan.

The detailed buyback results can be found here.



