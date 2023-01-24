EQS-News: Vonovia SE: Vonovia invests in Gropyus

EQS-News: Vonovia SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Vonovia SE: Vonovia invests in Gropyus



A clear statement for the European housing sector: Vonovia invests in affordable serial construction and digital building operation.

Vienna and Bochum, 24 January, 2023. GROPYUS AG and Vonovia SE are taking the next step in their collaboration. Building on the strategic cooperation between the two companies, Vonovia is strengthening its commitment to sustainable and affordable living by becoming the lead investor in GROPYUSs current Series B financing round. The volume of this financing round for the Austrian proptech is at around 100 million euros, bringing the total funding amount to date to more than 200 million euros.

In connection with this investment, Daniel Riedl, the Vonovia SE board member responsible for development and new construction projects, will be appointed to the supervisory board of GROPYUS AG. GROPYUS will use the funds from this financing round to push ahead with the realisation of its long-term growth plans, which include the expansion of the production site in Richen, Germany.

Daniel Riedl, member of the Vonovia SE management board and new member of GROPYUS AGs supervisory board explains, The general housing shortage and climate change are two key challenges of our time. Our society must push ahead with environmentally friendly and sustainable solutions. At Vonovia SE, we acknowledge our obligation to make a difference. GROPYUS is digitalising and transforming the housing and construction industry. We want to leverage this in our projects going forward and take resource-efficient living to the next level.

This round of financing underlines GROPYUSs prominent position in the field of sustainable and digital construction and living. We have ambitious growth plans for the coming years and are proud to have the continued support of new and existing investors," says Markus Fuhrmann. We are delighted that we have been able to impress Europe's largest residential real estate company, Vonovia, with our products. This shows the considerable trust and belief they have in our mission. We will invest the funds from our current Series B financing round in product development and the expansion of our production and manufacturing capacities in Richen, says the CEO of GROPYUS.

About GROPYUS

GROPYUS AG creates sustainable, affordable and smart living for everyone. The proptech is digitalising and transforming the residential market, establishing living as a service-driven product (Living as a service). This is how GROPYUS creates high-quality, resource-efficient, and affordable living spaces that meet the highest standards in terms of design, comfort and functionality. GROPYUS has set a new standard for sustainable and smart living with its platform-based and fully digitalised timber-hybrid buildings. GROPYUS currently employs around 300 employees at its six locations in Germany, Austria and Liechtenstein. www.gropyus.com/en

About Vonovia

Vonovia offers a home to around 1,5 million people in Germany. The residential real estate company plays a central role in society, which is why Vonovias activities are never focused exclusively on financial aspects, but also take social factors into account. Vonovia is helping to provide answers to the current challenges on the housing market. The company is committed to more climate protection, more senior-friendly apartments and a positive community spirit in its neighborhoods. In cooperation with social institutions and the municipal districts, Vonovia supports social and cultural projects that enrich community life. Vonovia is also helping to address a social issue that is particularly important at the moment: the construction of new apartments.

Our activities focus on our customers and their needs. On site, caretakers and our own craftsmen take care of our tenants concerns. Being close to our customers ensures fast and reliable service. In addition, Vonovia invests generously in the maintenance of the buildings and develops housing-related services for a better quality of living. For answers to any questions in connection with lease agreements and ancillary expense bills, the central customer service center can be contacted via a regional service hotline as well as by email, fax, app or by post.

Vonovia has a workforce of approximately 15,900 employees and its CEO is Rolf Buch.

Additional Information:

Approval: Regulated Market/Prime Standard, Frankfurt Stock Exchange ISIN: DE000A1ML7J1 WKN: A1ML7J Common code: 094567408 Registered headquarters of Vonovia SE: Bochum, Germany, Bochum Local Court, HRB 16879 Business address of Vonovia SE: Universitaetsstrasse 133, 44803 Bochum, Germany

