EQS-News: Vonovia Supervisory Board appoints Katja Wünschel as Chief Development Officer and renews Ruth Werhahn's contract ahead of schedule

Vonovia Supervisory Board appoints Katja Wünschel as Chief Development Officer and renews Ruth Werhahn's contract ahead of schedule (news with additional features)



Vonovia Supervisory Board appoints Katja Wünschel as Chief Development Officer and renews Ruth Werhahn's contract ahead of schedule

Supervisory Board unanimously decides to appoint Katja Wünschel as new CDO from June 1, 2026

Contract of CHRO Ruth Werhahn renewed ahead of schedule until September 30, 2029

Bochum, December 9, 2025 – The Supervisory Board of Vonovia SE (“Vonovia”) unanimously decided to appoint Katja Wünschel as new Chief Development Officer (CDO) of Vonovia. She will join the company on April 1, 2026, and will take up her position on the Executive Board on June 1, 2026. She will succeed Daniel Riedl, who is leaving the Vonovia Board by mutual agreement on May 31, 2026, after a two-month induction period for Katja Wünschel.

“The appointment of Katja Wünschel,” says Clara C. Streit, Chair of the Supervisory Board of Vonovia, “means we have gained a highly experienced business leader for our development business. She has many years of experience in project management and in implementing large investment projects. Her extensive knowledge in planning and implementing construction and development projects will be immensely valuable for the further development of new housing and, in particular, modular construction at Vonovia. Development has been a key component of the company's growth since 2018. As the Supervisory Board, we are delighted that our new construction business will continue to be in responsible hands. Speaking on behalf of the Supervisory Board, I would like to wish Katja Wünschel every success and all the best. Also, on behalf of the Supervisory Board, I want to express my sincere thanks to Daniel Riedl for using his expertise and experience in supporting her as she takes on her new role.”

Katja Wünschel: “After more than 20 years in the energy sector – particularly in renewable energies – I am very much looking forward to the new challenges at Vonovia and would like to express my appreciation for the trust that is being placed in me. What both industries have in common is the need to deliver multiple projects at the same time while maintaining a high level of standardisation. For me, these similarities in project development and implementation are an exciting foundation for entering a new phase in modular construction.”

Katja Wünschel – Profile

Katja Wünschel has been Chief Executive Officer at RWE Renewables Europe & Australia GmbH since 2022, a company that develops, builds and operates onshore wind and solar farms. Prior to this, from 2019, she was Chief Operating Officer (COO) at the predecessor organisation, RWE Renewables GmbH. She has held leading positions in the energy sector in Germany and abroad for over two decades.

Katja Wünschel started her professional career in the Bayer Group in 1999 and moved to the energy supplier E.ON in 2002. After two years at head office and a further three years at E.ON in the Czech Republic, she moved into renewable energies at E.ON Climate & Renewables GmbH in 2008, initially as Director of Strategy & Business Development and then, from 2011, as Director of Global Engineering. She then became Director of Wind Onshore Europe, where she was responsible for the project planning, construction and operation of wind farms. She studied business administration at the University of Bayreuth.

Contract of CHRO Ruth Werhahn renewed ahead of schedule until September 30, 2029

The Supervisory Board has also renewed the contract of CHRO Ruth Werhahn ahead of schedule until September 30, 2029. Ruth Werhahn has been responsible for Human Resources, the Vonovia Technical Service, IT and Central Services since October 2023.

Clara C. Streit: “Over the past two years, Ruth Werhahn has made significant progress in developing our employer brand and corporate culture and has successfully placed all her divisions on a strong entrepreneurial foundation. Especially during times of demographic change and an increasing shortage of skilled workers, HR plays a crucial strategic role.”

Ruth Werhahn: “I am delighted to see so much trust has been placed in me. A modern and appealing corporate culture is essential for business growth, both now and in the future. This year alone, we have attracted around 2,800 new employees, primarily in maintenance, and we are continuing to grow. Housing is a basic need for everyone. And it is above all thanks to the employees of Vonovia that our company is so successful in business while also meeting its responsibilities to the community.”

