EQS-News: Vossloh acquires Nordic Tamping Service

Vossloh acquires Nordic Tamping Service



09.01.2026 / 12:41 CET/CEST

Vossloh acquires Nordic Tamping Service

Vossloh has acquired Nordic Tamping Service AB (NTS), based in Borlänge, Sweden. NTS specializes in tamping ballast beds to stabilize tracks and operates mainly in Sweden and Norway. The purchase was completed on Friday, January 9.

With the acquisition of NTS, Vossloh is taking on an experienced, well-coordinated team and the entire technical equipment. This allows Vossloh to expand its range of services for railway network operators in Scandinavia to include ballast tamping. This service is used in the installation and maintenance of tracks.

“NTS completes our portfolio in Scandinavia,” says Oliver Schuster, CEO of Vossloh AG. “This enables us to offer our customers an even more comprehensive range of services from a single source than before.”

Vossloh currently employs around 530 people in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, and Finland. Activities range from the supply of turnouts, fastening systems and concrete sleepers to services such as track construction and maintenance. NTS will be integrated into Vossloh’s Lifecycle Solutions business unit.

About Vossloh:

Vossloh is a global technology group which for around 140 years has stood for quality, safety, customer focus, reliability and innovative strength. With its comprehensive range of rail-related products and services, Vossloh ranks among the world market leaders in this sector. Vossloh offers a uniquely broad range of products and services under one roof: Rail fastening systems, concrete ties, switch systems and crossings as well as innovative and increasingly digital-based services for the entire life cycle of rails and switches. Vossloh uses its systemic understanding of the track to address the central customer need of "availability of the rail track".

Vossloh products and services are in use in more than 100 countries. With almost 80 Group companies in nearly 30 countries and over 40 production locations, Vossloh is active locally worldwide. Vossloh is committed to sustainable corporate governance and climate protection and with its products and services makes an important contribution to the sustainable mobility of people and goods.

The Group's activities are organized into the three divisions Core Components, Customized Modules and Lifecycle Solutions. In the 2024 financial year, Vossloh generated sales revenues of €1,209.6 million with around 4,200 employees.