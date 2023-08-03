EQS-News: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft: Vossloh continues positive trend in Q2 2023

EQS-News: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Half Year Results

Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft: Vossloh continues positive trend in Q2 2023



Vossloh continues positive trend in Q2 2023

Order backlog remains at record level of 859.4 million

Sales revenues increased from 476.4 million in the previous year to 600.6 million in the first half of the year

EBIT for the six-month period increased considerably to 49.3 million (previous year: 28.9 million)

Free cash flow significantly improved to 37.5 million (previous year:

(42.0) million)

Full-year 2023 outlook as raised in June confirmed



Werdohl, August 3, 2023. Vossloh Group has impressively continued its course of sustainable and profitable growth in the first half of 2023. Orders received in the first half of 2023 totaled 688.8 million and thus remain roughly at the level of the prior-year period of 693.0 million, the highest order intake within a six-month period in the entire history of the company. The order backlog reaches 859.4 million as of June 30, 2023, exceeding the prior-year figure of 827.9 million by 3.8 percent. Another major order for rail fastening systems for the construction of a new high-speed line in China with a total volume of almost 50 million, which Vossloh won in June 2023, also contributed to the increase.

Group sales in the first six months of 2023 reach a new half-year record of 600.6 million in the core business rail infrastructure, exceeding the previous year's level of 476.4 million by 26.1 percent. All divisions contributed significantly to the substantial increase in sales revenues.

Vossloh's EBIT builds on the positive development in the first quarter and rises sharply to 49.3 million in the first half of 2023. Compared to the prior-year figure of 28.9 million, this corresponds to an increase of 70.4 percent. The EBIT margin increases by 2.1 percentage points to 8.2 percent.

Particularly noteworthy is the significant improvement in free cash flow from (42.0) million in the previous year to 37.5 million in the first half of 2023. In addition to the strong operating performance, the main influencing factors include a significant year-on-year improvement in working capital intensity. As a result, there is almost no seasonal increase in working capital during the first six months of the financial year. Vossloh's net financial debt including lease liabilities has therefore dropped significantly by 46.5 million to 234.7 million compared to the figure at the end of H1/2022.

"I am very pleased that in the second quarter we were again able to seamlessly build on the successful first quarter of 2023 and achieved excellent half-year results," says Oliver Schuster, CEO of Vossloh AG, adding: "Our customers around the world trust the products, services, and increasingly also digital solutions that we develop with our unique understanding of the rail track. We have earned this excellent position in the growth market of rail infrastructure and Vossloh will benefit considerably from its momentum in the years to come."

Core Components division significantly increases sales revenues and EBIT

Orders received by the Core Components division in the first half of 2023 totaled 350.5 million, only slightly below the previous year's record level of 359.8 million. Lower order volumes in the Fastening Systems business unit, 233.6 million in the first half of 2023 compared with 274.1 million a year earlier, can be almost offset by the Tie Technologies business unit. Orders received here rise from 94.6 million in the prior-year period to 133.7 million. The order backlog of the Core Components division as of June 30, 2023, amounts to 358.8 million and is thus slightly below the previous year's figure (June 30, 2022: 367.6 million). Sales revenues of the division, on the other hand, rise significantly in the first half of 2023, reaching 263.8 million compared to 212.9 million in the same period of the previous year. Sales revenues of the Fastening Systems business unit increase significantly to 186.1 million (previous year: 148.9 million). The main drivers here are higher project sales in China and Mexico as well as in Germany. Sales revenues in the Tie Technologies business unit increase from 67.4 million in the prior-year period to 92.1 million due to higher sales with Class I companies in the US and project-related higher sales in Mexico. EBIT in the Core Components division almost doubles year on year, rising from 17.3 million to 33.8 million. The increase is mainly due to a higher-margin project mix. The EBIT margin improved significantly from 8.1 percent to 12.8 percent in this year's reporting period.

Strong growth in Customized Modules division

Orders received in the Customized Modules division amounted to 268.2 million, roughly on a par with the previous year's high level of 267.0 million. By contrast, the order backlog as of June 30, 2023, of 467.9 million is significantly higher than the previous year's figure of 435.2 million. Sales revenues in the Customized Modules division reach a very high 276.8 million in the reporting period, up 28.1 percent on the previous year's figure of 216.0 million. Higher sales revenues were achieved in particular in Italy, Serbia and Sweden. EBIT increases from 15.2 million in the previous year to 22.0 million and is related to the higher earnings contributions from the sites in Luxembourg and Serbia. The EBIT margin increases accordingly from 7.0 percent to 7.9 percent.

Lifecycle Solutions division also reports growth in sales revenues and EBIT

Orders received by the Lifecycle Solutions division in the first half of 2023 totaled 87.8 million, exceeding the previous year's figure of 78.8 million. The order backlog also increases significantly from 35.1 million on June 30, 2022, to 44.9 million at the end of the reporting period. Sales revenues of the Lifecycle Solutions division increase significantly year on year from 56.5 million to 76.9 million. This was for instance due to high sales contributions from a framework agreement on preventive rail maintenance (high-speed grinding) with Deutsche Bahn. The division's EBIT improves noticeably to 4.1 million from 1.6 million a year earlier. The EBIT margin rises from 2.8 percent in the first half of 2022 to 5.4 percent in this year's reporting period.

Employees

As of June 30, 2023, the Vossloh Group employed 4,020 people worldwide. The number of employees has thus risen by 258 or 6.9 percent in the past twelve months.

Outlook for the current financial year 2023

On June 15, 2023, Vossloh AG raised its original sales revenues and earnings forecast of March 16, 2023. From today's perspective, the Company expects to be able to generate sales revenues of between 1.125 billion and 1.2 billion in the current financial year. The previous forecast was for sales revenues in a corridor between 1.05 billion and 1.15 billion. EBIT is also expected to be significantly higher than originally forecast. For the current financial year, the company now expects earnings before interest and taxes of between 87 million and 94 million, compared with a previous forecast of between 79 million and 88 million. Based on the mean value of the updated sales forecast, the EBIT margin range for the financial year 2023 is now between 7.5 percent and 8.1 percent. Previously, the expectation was between 7.2 percent and 8.0 percent.

Vossloh Group 1-6/2023 1-6/2022 Orders received million 688.8 693.0 Order backlog as of June 30 million 859.4 827.9 Sales revenues million 600.6 476.4 EBITDA million 78.5 53.8 EBITDA margin % 13.1 11.3 EBIT million 49.3 28.9 EBIT margin % 8.2 6.1 Net income million 29.4 17.3 Earnings per share 1.15 0.63 Value added million 9.3 (3.7) Net financial debt (incl.

leasing) as of June 30 million 234.7 281.2 Equity ratio as of June 30 % 43.9 43.4

Vossloh is a global technology group which for around 140 years has stood for quality, safety, customer focus, reliability, and innovative strength. With its comprehensive range of rail-related products and services, Vossloh ranks among the world market leaders in this sector. Vossloh offers a uniquely broad range of products and services under one roof: Rail fastening systems, concrete ties, switch systems and crossings, as well as innovative and increasingly digital-based services for the entire life cycle of rails and switches. Vossloh uses its systemic understanding of the track to address the central customer need of "availability of the rail track".

Vossloh products and services are in use in more than 100 countries. With some 75 Group companies in almost 30 countries and over 40 production locations, Vossloh is active locally worldwide. Vossloh is committed to sustainable corporate governance and climate protection and with its products and services makes an important contribution to the sustainable mobility of people and goods.

The Group's activities are organized into the three divisions Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. In financial year 2022, Vossloh generated sales revenues of 1,046.1 million with around 3,800 employees.