EQS-News: Vossloh broadens its digital portfolio with RTI

EQS-News: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions

Vossloh broadens its digital portfolio with RTI



15.09.2026 / 10:00 CET/CEST

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Vossloh broadens its digital portfolio with RTI

Acquisition of Rail Technology International completed

Vossloh has acquired Australian company Rail Technology International Pty Ltd (RTI), a specialist in automated rail inspection. With this acquisition, Vossloh is expanding its range of solutions for assessing the condition of rails as well as its data and analytics capabilities.

RTI uses ultrasonic and eddy current technologies to detect internal and near-surface rail damage at an early stage. Specially developed software visualizes and analyzes the data. The systems can be installed on off-road hi-rail trucks, inspection trains, or push trolleys. This enables data to be collected during operation, providing an important foundation for predictive maintenance.

“RTI’s intelligent inspection and data technologies are a perfect addition to our digital portfolio,” says Oliver Schuster, CEO of Vossloh AG. “Combined with our maintenance expertise, they will enable us to offer our customers even more efficient predictive maintenance solutions.”

Headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, RTI was founded in 1988 and employs around 50 people. The company operates internationally as a provider of inspection systems and services for rail infrastructure.

The acquisition of RTI marks another step in Vossloh’s digital transformation strategy. In August, Vossloh acquired LiDAR specialist Cordel.

Contact information for media:

Ivo Banek

Email: Presse@vossloh.com

Contact information for investors:

Dr. Daniel Gavranovic

Email: Investor.relations@vossloh.com

Phone: +49 (0) 23 92 / 52-609

About Vossloh:

Vossloh is a listed rail infrastructure technology company headquartered in Germany, with products and services in use in more than 100 countries.

Drawing on 140 years of experience, the Group provides rail fastening systems, concrete sleepers, turnouts and crossings, lifecycle services and digital solutions for condition monitoring and predictive maintenance. Its products and services support conventional, high-speed, heavy-haul and urban rail networks worldwide.

Vossloh employs around 5,500 people and operates more than 60 production sites worldwide. The Group generated sales of €1,3 billion in fiscal year 2025.