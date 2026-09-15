Vossloh Aktie
WKN: 766710 / ISIN: DE0007667107
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15.09.2026 10:00:23
EQS-News: Vossloh broadens its digital portfolio with RTI
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EQS-News: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft
/ Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions
Vossloh broadens its digital portfolio with RTI
Acquisition of Rail Technology International completed
Vossloh has acquired Australian company Rail Technology International Pty Ltd (RTI), a specialist in automated rail inspection. With this acquisition, Vossloh is expanding its range of solutions for assessing the condition of rails as well as its data and analytics capabilities.
RTI uses ultrasonic and eddy current technologies to detect internal and near-surface rail damage at an early stage. Specially developed software visualizes and analyzes the data. The systems can be installed on off-road hi-rail trucks, inspection trains, or push trolleys. This enables data to be collected during operation, providing an important foundation for predictive maintenance.
“RTI’s intelligent inspection and data technologies are a perfect addition to our digital portfolio,” says Oliver Schuster, CEO of Vossloh AG. “Combined with our maintenance expertise, they will enable us to offer our customers even more efficient predictive maintenance solutions.”
Headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, RTI was founded in 1988 and employs around 50 people. The company operates internationally as a provider of inspection systems and services for rail infrastructure.
The acquisition of RTI marks another step in Vossloh’s digital transformation strategy. In August, Vossloh acquired LiDAR specialist Cordel.
Contact information for media:
Contact information for investors:
Phone: +49 (0) 23 92 / 52-609
About Vossloh:
Vossloh is a listed rail infrastructure technology company headquartered in Germany, with products and services in use in more than 100 countries.
Drawing on 140 years of experience, the Group provides rail fastening systems, concrete sleepers, turnouts and crossings, lifecycle services and digital solutions for condition monitoring and predictive maintenance. Its products and services support conventional, high-speed, heavy-haul and urban rail networks worldwide.
Vossloh employs around 5,500 people and operates more than 60 production sites worldwide. The Group generated sales of €1,3 billion in fiscal year 2025.
15.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft
|Vosslohstr. 4
|58791 Werdohl
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)2392 52 - 359
|Fax:
|+49 (0)2392 52 - 219
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@vossloh.com
|Internet:
|www.vossloh.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007667107
|WKN:
|766710
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|5299003HAEOUVX3HWX43
|EQS News ID:
|2399178
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2399178 15.09.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu Vossloh AG
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10:00
|EQS-News: Vossloh broadens its digital portfolio with RTI (EQS Group)
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10:00
|EQS-News: Vossloh ergänzt digitales Portfolio mit RTI (EQS Group)
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|Vossloh Buy
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|Vossloh Hold
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|23.07.26
|Vossloh Hold
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|Vossloh Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|14.07.26
|Vossloh Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|27.07.26
|Vossloh Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|14.07.26
|Vossloh Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|06.07.26
|Vossloh Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|28.05.26
|Vossloh Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|24.04.26
|Vossloh Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.07.26
|Vossloh Hold
|Warburg Research
|23.07.26
|Vossloh Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14.07.26
|Vossloh Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|27.04.26
|Vossloh Hold
|Warburg Research
|24.04.26
|Vossloh Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Vossloh AG
|56,60
|-0,09%