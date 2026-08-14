EQS-News: Vossloh expands its digital offering with Cordel

EQS-News: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions

Vossloh expands its digital offering with Cordel



14.08.2026 / 10:00 CET/CEST

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Vossloh expands its digital offering with Cordel



Acquisition of Cordel formally finalized

Vossloh has completed the acquisition of LiDAR specialist Cordel, further expanding the company’s digital capabilities. Following court approval this week, the transaction became effective on Thursday. Cordel shareholders had previously approved the scheme.

Cordel uses LiDAR technology (Light Detection and Ranging) to inspect railway tracks. Laser measurement equipment installed on trains is used to create three-dimensional scans of the surrounding environment. This makes it possible to identify issues such as uneven ballast beds as well as potential obstructions caused by branches or low-hanging overhead lines at an early stage. The data collected is analyzed using artificial intelligence. Cordel’s customers include major rail operators in the United Kingdom, Middle East, North America and Australia.

“Cordel’s technology is a perfect addition to our portfolio,” says Oliver Schuster, CEO of Vossloh AG. “It gives our customers an even more comprehensive view of their rail networks and lays the groundwork for predictive maintenance and more reliable operations.”

“For Cordel, this is the natural next step in our success story,” says John Davis, CEO of Cordel Group PLC. “As part of the Vossloh Group, we can continue to develop our technology and pursue our shared vision of transforming rail infrastructure through innovation.”

Vossloh is currently advancing the expansion of its digital offerings. Earlier this year, the company issued a €250 million hybrid bond. The proceeds are intended primarily to strengthen the company’s digital capabilities. Vossloh paid approximately £29 million for the acquisition of Cordel, equivalent to around €33 million.

Contact information for media:

Ivo Banek

Email: Presse@vossloh.com

Contact information for investors:

Dr. Daniel Gavranovic

Email: Investor.relations@vossloh.com

Phone: +49 (0) 23 92 / 52-609

About Vossloh:

Vossloh is a listed rail infrastructure technology company headquartered in Germany, with products and services in use in more than 100 countries.

Drawing on 140 years of experience, the Group provides rail fastening systems, concrete sleepers, turnouts and crossings, lifecycle services and digital solutions for condition monitoring and predictive maintenance. Its products and services support conventional, high-speed, heavy-haul and urban rail networks worldwide.

Vossloh employs around 5,500 people and operates more than 60 production sites worldwide. The Group generated sales of €1,3 billion in fiscal year 2025.