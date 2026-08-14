Vossloh Aktie
WKN: 766710 / ISIN: DE0007667107
|
14.08.2026 10:00:33
EQS-News: Vossloh expands its digital offering with Cordel
|
EQS-News: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft
/ Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions
Vossloh expands its digital offering with Cordel
Vossloh has completed the acquisition of LiDAR specialist Cordel, further expanding the company’s digital capabilities. Following court approval this week, the transaction became effective on Thursday. Cordel shareholders had previously approved the scheme.
Cordel uses LiDAR technology (Light Detection and Ranging) to inspect railway tracks. Laser measurement equipment installed on trains is used to create three-dimensional scans of the surrounding environment. This makes it possible to identify issues such as uneven ballast beds as well as potential obstructions caused by branches or low-hanging overhead lines at an early stage. The data collected is analyzed using artificial intelligence. Cordel’s customers include major rail operators in the United Kingdom, Middle East, North America and Australia.
“Cordel’s technology is a perfect addition to our portfolio,” says Oliver Schuster, CEO of Vossloh AG. “It gives our customers an even more comprehensive view of their rail networks and lays the groundwork for predictive maintenance and more reliable operations.”
“For Cordel, this is the natural next step in our success story,” says John Davis, CEO of Cordel Group PLC. “As part of the Vossloh Group, we can continue to develop our technology and pursue our shared vision of transforming rail infrastructure through innovation.”
Vossloh is currently advancing the expansion of its digital offerings. Earlier this year, the company issued a €250 million hybrid bond. The proceeds are intended primarily to strengthen the company’s digital capabilities. Vossloh paid approximately £29 million for the acquisition of Cordel, equivalent to around €33 million.
Contact information for media:
Contact information for investors:
Dr. Daniel Gavranovic
Phone: +49 (0) 23 92 / 52-609
About Vossloh:
Vossloh is a listed rail infrastructure technology company headquartered in Germany, with products and services in use in more than 100 countries.
Drawing on 140 years of experience, the Group provides rail fastening systems, concrete sleepers, turnouts and crossings, lifecycle services and digital solutions for condition monitoring and predictive maintenance. Its products and services support conventional, high-speed, heavy-haul and urban rail networks worldwide.
Vossloh employs around 5,500 people and operates more than 60 production sites worldwide. The Group generated sales of €1,3 billion in fiscal year 2025.
14.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft
|Vosslohstr. 4
|58791 Werdohl
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)2392 52 - 359
|Fax:
|+49 (0)2392 52 - 219
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@vossloh.com
|Internet:
|www.vossloh.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007667107
|WKN:
|766710
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|5299003HAEOUVX3HWX43
|EQS News ID:
|2383184
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2383184 14.08.2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Vossloh AG
|
14.08.26
|EQS-News: Vossloh baut digitales Angebot mit Cordel weiter aus (EQS Group)
|
14.08.26
|EQS-News: Vossloh expands its digital offering with Cordel (EQS Group)
|
11.08.26
|Starker Wochentag in Frankfurt: SDAX notiert zum Ende des Dienstagshandels im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
11.08.26
|Börse Frankfurt: SDAX zeigt sich am Nachmittag fester (finanzen.at)
|
28.07.26
|Schwache Performance in Frankfurt: SDAX beginnt die Dienstagssitzung mit Verlusten (finanzen.at)
|
27.07.26
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Warburg Research senkt Ziel für Vossloh auf 65 Euro - 'Hold' (dpa-AFX)
|
24.07.26
|EQS-News: Weichen für Schwedens Schienennetz (EQS Group)
|
24.07.26
|EQS-News: Turnouts for Sweden’s rail network (EQS Group)