EQS-News: Vossloh places €600 million promissory note loans

Vossloh places €600 million promissory note loans



01.12.2025 / 10:00 CET/CEST

Vossloh places €600 million promissory note loans

Refinancing of purchase price for acquisition of Sateba completed

High demand from institutional investors – transaction significantly oversubscribed

Attractive terms at the lower end of the marketing range

Werdohl, December 1, 2025. Vossloh AG has successfully placed promissory note loans with a total volume of €600 million. The funds will mainly be used to refinance the purchase price for the acquisition of European concrete sleeper manufacturer Sateba. The original plan was to use the funds exclusively to repay the bridge financing incurred as part of the Sateba acquisition. Due to high demand and attractive terms, the placement volume was significantly expanded so that, in addition to the bridge financing, the long-term loan originally used and other financial obligations due in the near future can be refinanced in full through promissory note loans. The margins for all tranches were fixed at the lower end of the marketing range.

The promissory note loans were disbursed on November 28 to replace the bridge financing and a large portion of the long-term loan. A second disbursement is scheduled for February 2026. The new promissory note loans were issued with terms of three, five, and seven years and both fixed and variable interest rates.

“Vossloh is a highly attractive investment for investors thanks to its sustainable business model and long-term prospects. This is also reflected in the extremely high demand for the promissory note transaction. Despite the increase in volume, the placement was significantly oversubscribed. A clear vote of confidence from the capital markets in Vossloh’s strategy and financial strength. With this, we complete the refinancing of the Sateba acquisition, optimize our maturity profile, and secure attractive long-term conditions," says Dr. Thomas Triska, Chief Financial Officer of Vossloh AG.

The acquisition of Sateba, one of Europe's leading manufacturers of concrete sleepers, was completed on October 1, 2025, and represents a decisive milestone in the implementation of Vossloh's strategy.

BayernLB, Landesbank Baden-Württemberg, and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken were joint lead arrangers of the promissory note transaction. Landesbank Baden-Württemberg also acts as paying agent.

Contact details for the media:

Ivo Banek

Email: Presse@vossloh.com

Contact details for investors:

Dr. Daniel Gavranovic

Email:Investor.relations@vossloh.com

Phone: +49 (0) 23 92 / 52-609

