EQS-News: Vossloh strengthens turnout production in Sweden

EQS-News: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Vossloh strengthens turnout production in Sweden



20.05.2026 / 14:45 CET/CEST

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Vossloh strengthens turnout production in Sweden

New plant with automated assembly line inaugurated

In the Swedish town of Sannahed, Vossloh has commissioned a new turnout plant. The facility marks a technological leap in turnout production: For the first time, Vossloh is using an automated assembly line with robotic installation of sleepers. The new plant can produce up to 900 turnouts per year.

“Sweden’s first new switch factory in over a century is a significant milestone for the Swedish railway system,” said Swedish Minister for Infrastructure Andreas Carlson at the inauguration on Wednesday. “It is a good example of collaboration in the railway industry and absolutely essential for eliminating bottlenecks, strengthening resilience, and continuing the work to clear the maintenance backlog that has built up over a long period of time.”

“Today we are inaugurating more than just a new production facility for railway turnouts,” said Roberto Maiorana, Director General of Swedish Transport Administration Trafikverket. “This is a key part of the industrial capacity needed for Sweden to catch up on the backlog of railway maintenance.”

Turnouts in Sannahed are assembled on a conveyor belt across five consecutive stations. A robotic arm installs the sleepers, and then the turnout is built up step by step in the 150-meter-long hall. The automated process replaces many of the traditionally manual tasks in turnout production.

“Sannahed sets new standards in automation, quality, and capacity,” said Oliver Schuster, CEO of Vossloh AG. “The new plant combines industrial turnout production with digital lifecycle management, for example through the use of digital twins of the turnouts.”

A dedicated hall in Sannahed is reserved for special-purpose production as well as for the training and further education of skilled workers.

Sannahed is located in central Sweden, between Kumla and Hallsberg, at the country’s most important rail hub. The new plant replaces the production site in nearby Örebro, where turnouts for the Swedish rail network and the neighboring Nordic countries had been manufactured since 1914.

The opening ceremony on Wednesday was attended by around 210 guests from the worlds of business and politics, including many international guests.

Contact information for media:

Ivo Banek

Email: Presse@vossloh.com

Contact information for investors:

Dr. Daniel Gavranovic

Email: Investor.relations@vossloh.com

Phone: +49 (0) 23 92 / 52-609



About Vossloh:

Vossloh is a listed rail infrastructure technology company headquartered in Germany, with products and services in use in more than 100 countries.

Drawing on 140 years of experience, the Group provides rail fastening systems, concrete sleepers, turnouts and crossings, lifecycle services and digital solutions for condition monitoring and predictive maintenance. Its products and services support conventional, high-speed, heavy-haul and urban rail networks worldwide.

Vossloh employs around 5,500 people and operates more than 60 production sites worldwide. The Group generated sales of €1,3 billion in fiscal year 2025.