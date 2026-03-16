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Vossloh Aktie

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WKN: 766710 / ISIN: DE0007667107

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16.03.2026 11:00:03

EQS-News: Vossloh to deliver high-speed grinding train to China

EQS-News: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Vossloh to deliver high-speed grinding train to China

16.03.2026 / 11:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Vossloh to deliver high-speed grinding train to China
Preventive maintenance technology established

China continues to count on high-speed grinding technology developed by Vossloh for the maintenance of its rail network and has placed an order for a new grinding train. The HSG-2 (High Speed Grinding) train will be built in Hamburg and is scheduled for shipment in the summer of 2027.

With this delivery, Vossloh is strengthening its role in the world’s largest high-speed rail network. Within a decade, high-speed grinding has become an integral part of maintenance in China and is already used by 12 of the 18 regional railway administrations. Last year, approximately 42,000 kilometers of track were treated preventively, including heavily trafficked sections such as the Beijing–Shanghai line.

China’s high-speed rail network spans approximately 50,000 kilometers and is set to grow to over 70,000 kilometers by 2035. The network expansion is linked to a preventive maintenance program that ensures high availability and long-term operational reliability.

“China demonstrates how effective preventive maintenance is in high-speed rail,” says Oliver Schuster, CEO of Vossloh AG. “The agreed delivery for capacity expansion confirms the great confidence in our technology.”

Contact details for the media:
Ivo Banek
Email: Presse@vossloh.com

Contact details for investors:
Dr. Daniel Gavranovic
Email:Investor.relations@vossloh.com

Phone: +49 (0) 23 92 / 52-609

About Vossloh:

Vossloh is a global technology group which for around 140 years has stood for quality, safety, customer focus, reliability and innovative strength. With its comprehensive range of rail-related products and services, Vossloh ranks among the world market leaders in this sector. Vossloh offers a uniquely broad range of products and services under one roof: Rail fastening systems, concrete ties, switch systems and crossings as well as innovative and increasingly digital-based services for the entire life cycle of rails and switches. Vossloh uses its systemic understanding of the track to address the central customer need of "availability of the rail track".

Vossloh products and services are in use in more than 100 countries. With almost 80 Group companies in nearly 30 countries and over 40 production locations, Vossloh is active locally worldwide. Vossloh is committed to sustainable corporate governance and climate protection and with its products and services makes an important contribution to the sustainable mobility of people and goods.

The Group's activities are organized into the three divisions Core Components, Customized Modules and Lifecycle Solutions. In the 2024 financial year, Vossloh generated sales revenues of €1,209.6 million with around 4,200 employees.


16.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft
Vosslohstr. 4
58791 Werdohl
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)2392 52 - 359
Fax: +49 (0)2392 52 - 219
E-mail: investor.relations@vossloh.com
Internet: www.vossloh.com
ISIN: DE0007667107
WKN: 766710
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2291560

 
End of News EQS News Service

2291560  16.03.2026 CET/CEST

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