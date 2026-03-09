EQS-News: Vossloh to supply large turnout components to Deutsche Bahn - Framework agreement with potential value of over 100 million euros

EQS-News: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Vossloh to supply large turnout components to Deutsche Bahn

Framework agreement with potential value of over 100 million euros

Vossloh has signed a new framework agreement with Deutsche Bahn (DB) for the supply of large turnout components. The three-year agreement covers deliveries until 2028 and two additional option years. The contract is divided into feasibility lots and includes key components such as crossings, switches, and other essential individual parts for turnouts. Depending on DB's call-off behavior, the total volume over the possible term of up to five years could significantly exceed 100 million euros.

“With the new framework agreement, we are continuing our strong partnership with Deutsche Bahn and underscoring Vossloh’s role as one of the leading suppliers of high-quality and technically sophisticated solutions in the rail system,” said Oliver Schuster, CEO of Vossloh AG. “Our products stand for durability, safety, and precision—qualities that network operators such as DB rely on in their demanding infrastructure programs.”

Vossloh expects higher demand for large switch components in the coming years, which will be needed in the course of upcoming modernization and renewal measures.

“For the comprehensive modernization program of our rail network, it is crucial to be able to count on reliable and innovative partners such as Vossloh,” says Philipp Nagl, CEO of DB InfraGO AG. “The high and reliable quality of the components supplied are key factors in strengthening our network in the long term and meeting increasing demands.”

About Vossloh:

Vossloh is a global technology group which for around 140 years has stood for quality, safety, customer focus, reliability and innovative strength. With its comprehensive range of rail-related products and services, Vossloh ranks among the world market leaders in this sector. Vossloh offers a uniquely broad range of products and services under one roof: Rail fastening systems, concrete ties, switch systems and crossings as well as innovative and increasingly digital-based services for the entire life cycle of rails and switches. Vossloh uses its systemic understanding of the track to address the central customer need of "availability of the rail track".

Vossloh products and services are in use in more than 100 countries. With almost 80 Group companies in nearly 30 countries and over 40 production locations, Vossloh is active locally worldwide. Vossloh is committed to sustainable corporate governance and climate protection and with its products and services makes an important contribution to the sustainable mobility of people and goods.

The Group's activities are organized into the three divisions Core Components, Customized Modules and Lifecycle Solutions. In the 2024 financial year, Vossloh generated sales revenues of €1,209.6 million with around 4,200 employees.