Vossloh Aktie

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WKN: 766710 / ISIN: DE0007667107

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22.04.2026 10:00:03

EQS-News: Vossloh to supply railway project in Tanzania

EQS-News: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Vossloh to supply railway project in Tanzania

22.04.2026 / 10:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Vossloh to supply railway project in Tanzania
Turnouts and fastening systems for new line

Vossloh is supplying turnouts and fastening systems for the construction of a new railway line in Tanzania. The route will connect the city of Dar es Salaam on the east coast with Lake Victoria in the interior of the country. Vossloh has been awarded the contract for sections 3 and 4. The value of the contracts amounts to approximately 30 million euros.

The Makutupora-Tabora and Tabora-Isaka sections cover a distance of 424 kilometers. For these sections, Vossloh is supplying approximately 130 turnouts and 840,000 sleeper sets for rail fastening. The turnouts will be manufactured in Ystad, Sweden, while the fastening systems are delivered from Vossloh’s “Factory of the Future” in Werdohl, Germany.

The line is being built by the construction group Yapi Merkezi on behalf of the Tanzania Railways Corporation. It is part of a comprehensive project to establish an electrified standard-gauge rail system in Tanzania. The aim is to significantly reduce travel times and, in the long term, connect neighboring countries to strengthen regional trade.

“This ambitious rail project is a driver of development for East Africa,” says Oliver Schuster, CEO of Vossloh AG. “We are proud to contribute to this important undertaking.”

Contact information for media:
Ivo Banek
Email: Presse@vossloh.com

Contact information for investors:
Dr. Daniel Gavranovic
Email: Investor.relations@vossloh.com

Phone: +49 (0) 23 92 / 52-609

About Vossloh:

Vossloh is a listed rail infrastructure technology company headquartered in Germany, with products and services in use in more than 100 countries.

Drawing on 140 years of experience, the Group provides rail fastening systems, concrete sleepers, turnouts and crossings, lifecycle services and digital solutions for condition monitoring and predictive maintenance. Its products and services support conventional, high-speed, heavy-haul and urban rail networks worldwide.

Vossloh employs around 5,500 people and operates more than 60 production sites worldwide. The Group generated sales of €1,3 billion in fiscal year 2025.


22.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft
Vosslohstr. 4
58791 Werdohl
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)2392 52 - 359
Fax: +49 (0)2392 52 - 219
E-mail: investor.relations@vossloh.com
Internet: www.vossloh.com
ISIN: DE0007667107
WKN: 766710
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2312586

 
End of News EQS News Service

2312586  22.04.2026 CET/CEST

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