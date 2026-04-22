EQS-News: Vossloh to supply railway project in Tanzania

EQS-News: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Vossloh to supply railway project in Tanzania



22.04.2026 / 10:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Vossloh to supply railway project in Tanzania

Turnouts and fastening systems for new line

Vossloh is supplying turnouts and fastening systems for the construction of a new railway line in Tanzania. The route will connect the city of Dar es Salaam on the east coast with Lake Victoria in the interior of the country. Vossloh has been awarded the contract for sections 3 and 4. The value of the contracts amounts to approximately 30 million euros.

The Makutupora-Tabora and Tabora-Isaka sections cover a distance of 424 kilometers. For these sections, Vossloh is supplying approximately 130 turnouts and 840,000 sleeper sets for rail fastening. The turnouts will be manufactured in Ystad, Sweden, while the fastening systems are delivered from Vossloh’s “Factory of the Future” in Werdohl, Germany.

The line is being built by the construction group Yapi Merkezi on behalf of the Tanzania Railways Corporation. It is part of a comprehensive project to establish an electrified standard-gauge rail system in Tanzania. The aim is to significantly reduce travel times and, in the long term, connect neighboring countries to strengthen regional trade.

“This ambitious rail project is a driver of development for East Africa,” says Oliver Schuster, CEO of Vossloh AG. “We are proud to contribute to this important undertaking.”

Contact information for media:

Ivo Banek

Email: Presse@vossloh.com

Contact information for investors:

Dr. Daniel Gavranovic

Email: Investor.relations@vossloh.com

Phone: +49 (0) 23 92 / 52-609

About Vossloh:

Vossloh is a listed rail infrastructure technology company headquartered in Germany, with products and services in use in more than 100 countries.

Drawing on 140 years of experience, the Group provides rail fastening systems, concrete sleepers, turnouts and crossings, lifecycle services and digital solutions for condition monitoring and predictive maintenance. Its products and services support conventional, high-speed, heavy-haul and urban rail networks worldwide.

Vossloh employs around 5,500 people and operates more than 60 production sites worldwide. The Group generated sales of €1,3 billion in fiscal year 2025.