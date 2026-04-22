Vossloh Aktie
WKN: 766710 / ISIN: DE0007667107
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22.04.2026 10:00:03
EQS-News: Vossloh to supply railway project in Tanzania
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EQS-News: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft
/ Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Vossloh to supply railway project in Tanzania
Vossloh is supplying turnouts and fastening systems for the construction of a new railway line in Tanzania. The route will connect the city of Dar es Salaam on the east coast with Lake Victoria in the interior of the country. Vossloh has been awarded the contract for sections 3 and 4. The value of the contracts amounts to approximately 30 million euros.
The Makutupora-Tabora and Tabora-Isaka sections cover a distance of 424 kilometers. For these sections, Vossloh is supplying approximately 130 turnouts and 840,000 sleeper sets for rail fastening. The turnouts will be manufactured in Ystad, Sweden, while the fastening systems are delivered from Vossloh’s “Factory of the Future” in Werdohl, Germany.
The line is being built by the construction group Yapi Merkezi on behalf of the Tanzania Railways Corporation. It is part of a comprehensive project to establish an electrified standard-gauge rail system in Tanzania. The aim is to significantly reduce travel times and, in the long term, connect neighboring countries to strengthen regional trade.
“This ambitious rail project is a driver of development for East Africa,” says Oliver Schuster, CEO of Vossloh AG. “We are proud to contribute to this important undertaking.”
Contact information for media:
Contact information for investors:
Phone: +49 (0) 23 92 / 52-609
About Vossloh:
Vossloh is a listed rail infrastructure technology company headquartered in Germany, with products and services in use in more than 100 countries.
Drawing on 140 years of experience, the Group provides rail fastening systems, concrete sleepers, turnouts and crossings, lifecycle services and digital solutions for condition monitoring and predictive maintenance. Its products and services support conventional, high-speed, heavy-haul and urban rail networks worldwide.
Vossloh employs around 5,500 people and operates more than 60 production sites worldwide. The Group generated sales of €1,3 billion in fiscal year 2025.
22.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft
|Vosslohstr. 4
|58791 Werdohl
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)2392 52 - 359
|Fax:
|+49 (0)2392 52 - 219
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@vossloh.com
|Internet:
|www.vossloh.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007667107
|WKN:
|766710
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2312586
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2312586 22.04.2026 CET/CEST
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