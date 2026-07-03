EQS-News: Vossloh wins major contracts in China

EQS-News: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Vossloh wins major contracts in China



03.07.2026 / 11:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Vossloh wins major contracts in China

Fastening systems ordered for new high-speed lines

Vossloh is supplying fastening systems for additional high-speed rail connections in China. The company has won two contracts for new rail lines in Shandong Province in eastern China. Deliveries are scheduled to begin in 2027, with production taking place at Vossloh’s plant in Kunshan. The total order value is around 60 million euros.

The new Jinan–Zhaozhuang high-speed line is approximately 269 kilometers long and connects the provincial capital of Jinan with the economic regions in southern Shandong. In addition, the line serves as a tourism corridor, linking major historical sites such as Qufu, the birthplace of Confucius.

At approximately 109 kilometers in length, the Qingdao–Zhucheng line will connect the deep-water port of Qingdao with the industrial hubs in Jinan and the tourism centers in the south. Both lines are designed for high-speed trains traveling at speeds of up to 350 kilometers per hour.

Vossloh System 300 rail fastenings will be used on both lines. This system is the global standard for high-speed lines on concrete slab track.

“High-speed lines place the highest demands on the quality and safety of all components,” says Oliver Schuster, CEO of Vossloh AG. “We are proud to once again contribute to China’s ambitious expansion plans for green mobility.”

With more than 50,000 kilometers of track, China operates by far the largest high-speed rail network in the world and continues to invest heavily in its further expansion. Vossloh Fastening Systems China Co. Ltd., based in Kunshan, was founded in 2006. The plant started operations in 2007 and has been supplying fastening systems for the Chinese rail market ever since.



Contact information for media:

Ivo Banek

Email: Presse@vossloh.com

Contact information for investors:

Dr. Daniel Gavranovic

Email: Investor.relations@vossloh.com

Phone: +49 (0) 23 92 / 52-609

About Vossloh:

Vossloh is a listed rail infrastructure technology company headquartered in Germany, with products and services in use in more than 100 countries.

Drawing on 140 years of experience, the Group provides rail fastening systems, concrete sleepers, turnouts and crossings, lifecycle services and digital solutions for condition monitoring and predictive maintenance. Its products and services support conventional, high-speed, heavy-haul and urban rail networks worldwide.

Vossloh employs around 5,500 people and operates more than 60 production sites worldwide. The Group generated sales of €1,3 billion in fiscal year 2025.