EQS-News: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited: Quarterly Cashflow Report - Appendix 5b

Rule 5.5 Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity or oil and gas exploration entity quarterly cash flow report Name of entity Vulcan Energy Resources Limited ABN 38 624 223 132



Quarter ended (current quarter) 30 June 2023 Consolidated statement of cash flows Current quarter 000 Year to date (6 months)

(a) exploration & evaluation (if expensed) 1,434 4,019



- - (b) development - - (c) production (1,491) (1,973) (d) staff costs (3,485) (5,829) (e) administration and corporate costs (6,543) (11,508) 1.3 Dividends received (see note 3) - - 1.4 Interest received 1,000 1,288 1.5 Interest and other costs of finance paid (52) (102) 1.6 Income taxes paid - - 1.7 Government grants and tax incentives - 769 1.8

Net cash from / (used in) operating activities - - (9,137) (13,336) 2. Cash flows from investing activities 2.1

(a) entities - (150) (b) tenements - - (c) property, plant and equipment (15,321) (26,176) (d) exploration & evaluation (if capitalised) (1,717) (8,294) (e) investments - - (f) other non-current assets - - ASX Listing Rules Appendix 5B (17/07/20) + See chapter 19 of the ASX Listing Rules for defined terms. Consolidated statement of cash flows Current quarter 000 Year to date (6 months)

(a) entities - - (b) tenements - - (c) property, plant and equipment - - (d) investments - - (e) other non-current assets - - 2.3 Cash flows from loans to other entities - - 2.4 Dividends received (see note 3) - - 2.5 Other (cash acquired upon acquisition of subsidiary) - 88 (Bank Guarantees for 3D seismic)

2.6 Net cash from / (used in) investing activities - 707 (17,038) (33,825) 3. Cash flows from financing activities 3.1 Proceeds from issues of equity securities (excluding convertible debt securities) 65,866 65,866 3.2 Proceeds from issue of convertible debt securities - - 3.3 Proceeds from exercise of options - - 3.4 Transaction costs related to issues of equity securities or convertible debt securities (2,791) (2,791) 3.5 Proceeds from borrowings - 195 3.6 Repayment of borrowings (156) (195) 3.7 Transaction costs related to loans and borrowings - - 3.8 Dividends paid - - 3.9

(255)

(505) 62,664 62,570 4. Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents for the period 4.1 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 112,040 134,107 4.2 Net cash from / (used in) operating activities (item 1.9 above) (9,137) (13,336) 4.3 Net cash from / (used in) investing activities (item 2.6 above) (17,038) (33,825) Consolidated statement of cash flows Current quarter 000 Year to date (6 months)

000 4.4 Net cash from / (used in) financing activities (item 3.10 above) 62,664 62,570 4.5 Effect of movement in exchange rates on cash held

4.6 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period (833) (1,820) 147,696 147,696 5. Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents

at the end of the quarter (as shown in the consolidated statement of cash flows) to the related items in the accounts Current quarter 000 Previous quarter 000 5.1 Bank balances 68,751 22,351 5.2 Call deposits 78,945 89,689 5.3 Bank overdrafts - - 5.4

Cash and cash equivalents at end of quarter (should equal item 4.6 above) - - 147,696 112,040 6. Payments to related parties of the entity and their associates Current quarter '000 6.1

6.2 Aggregate amount of payments to related parties and their associates included in item 1

Aggregate amount of payments to related parties and their associates included in item 2

Note: if any amounts are shown in items 6.1 or 6.2, your quarterly activity report must include a description of, and an explanation for, such payments. (142) (78) 7.

7.6 Financing facilities

000 - - - - - - - - -

8. Estimated cash available for future operating activities 000 8.1 Net cash from / (used in) operating activities (item 1.9) (9,137) 8.2 (Payments for exploration & evaluation classified as investing activities) (item 2.1(d)) (1,717) 8.3 Total relevant outgoings (item 8.1 + item 8.2) (10,854) 8.4 Cash and cash equivalents at quarter end (item 4.6) 147,696 8.5

8.7 Unused finance facilities available at quarter end (item 7.5)

Total available funding (item 8.4 + item 8.5)



Estimated quarters of funding available (item 8.6 divided by item 8.3)

Note: if the entity has reported positive relevant outgoings (ie a net cash inflow) in item 8.3, answer item 8.7 as N/A.

Otherwise, a figure for the estimated quarters of funding available must be included in item 8.7. - 147,696 13.6 8.8







If item 8.7 is less than 2 quarters, please provide answers to the following questions:

8.8.1 Does the entity expect that it will continue to have the current level of net operating cash flows for the time being and, if not, why not? n/a 8.8.2 Has the entity taken any steps, or does it propose to take any steps, to raise further cash to fund its operations and, if so, what are those steps and how likely does it believe that they will be successful? n/a 8.8.3 Does the entity expect to be able to continue its operations and to meet its business objectives and, if so, on what basis? n/a Note: where item 8.7 is less than 2 quarters, all of questions 8.8.1, 8.8.2 and 8.8.3 above must be answered. Compliance statement This statement has been prepared in accordance with accounting standards and policies which comply with Listing Rule 19.11A. This statement gives a true and fair view of the matters disclosed. Date: 28 July 2023 Authorised by: The Board of Vulcan Energy Resources Limited (Name of body or officer authorising release see note 4) Notes This quarterly cash flow report and the accompanying activity report provide a basis for informing the market about the entitys activities for the past quarter, how they have been financed and the effect this has had on its cash position. An entity that wishes to disclose additional information over and above the minimum required under the Listing Rules is encouraged to do so. If this quarterly cash flow report has been prepared in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards, the definitions in, and provisions of, AASB 6: Exploration for and Evaluation of Mineral Resources and AASB 107: Statement of Cash Flows apply to this report. If this quarterly cash flow report has been prepared in accordance with other accounting standards agreed by ASX pursuant to Listing Rule 19.11A, the corresponding equivalent standards apply to this report. Dividends received may be classified either as cash flows from operating activities or cash flows from investing activities, depending on the accounting policy of the entity. If this report has been authorised for release to the market by your board of directors, you can insert here: By the board. If it has been authorised for release to the market by a committee of your board of directors, you can insert here: By the [name of board committee eg Audit and Risk Committee]. If it has been authorised for release to the market by a disclosure committee, you can insert here: By the Disclosure Committee. If this report has been authorised for release to the market by your board of directors and you wish to hold yourself out as complying with recommendation 4.2 of the ASX Corporate Governance Councils Corporate Governance Principles and Recommendations, the board should have received a declaration from its CEO and CFO that, in their opinion, the financial records of the entity have been properly maintained, that this report complies with the appropriate accounting standards and gives a true and fair view of the cash flows of the entity, and that their opinion has been formed on the basis of a sound system of risk management and internal control which is operating effectively.

