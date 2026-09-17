Wüstenrot & Württembergische Aktie

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WKN: 805100 / ISIN: DE0008051004

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17.09.2026 13:03:33

EQS-News: W&W shares move to the Scale segment

EQS-News: Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG / Key word(s): Regulatory Admission
W&W shares move to the Scale segment

17.09.2026 / 13:03 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press information

Kornwestheim 17 September 2026


W&W shares move to the Scale segment

Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG (W&W) is applying for its shares to be listed on the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. As part of cost-cutting measures, the dividend is set to rise from 2027 onwards.

The move from the regulated market to the open market segment Scale will enable W&W AG to significantly reduce its regulatory and administrative burden. Compared with the regulated market segments, this eliminates numerous administrative requirements that entail considerable effort and complexity. The company expects the change to take effect on 6 October 2026.

Shareholders are to benefit from the positive cost efficiencies to be achieved through the transition to Scale. The Executive Board and Supervisory Board therefore intend, provided the company’s development proceeds as planned, to propose to the Annual General Meeting from 2027 onwards (with effect from the 2026 financial year) a dividend increased by €0.10 to €0.75 per dividend-entitled share.

For the pension group, long-term corporate objectives and sustainable growth are the top priorities. The group’s previous commitment to IFRS accounting and extensive reporting requirements offer only limited added value. Furthermore, W&W AG’s ownership and corporate structure are better suited to the requirements of a group focused on its home market. In future, therefore, financial reporting is to be carried out in accordance with the German Commercial Code (HGB).

With a dividend yield of around 4.5 per cent, W&W AG shares represent an attractive investment. Around one-fifth of the shares are held by the public. With more than six million customers, the W&W Group is the leading partner for all matters relating to housing, financial security, savings and investment and financial planning – offering excellent service and product quality.


17.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG
W&W-Platz 1
70806 Kornwestheim
Germany
Phone: 07141 16-1
E-mail: info@ww-ag.com
Internet: www.ww-ag.com
ISIN: DE0008051004
WKN: 805100
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf
LEI Code: 5299003H07ZT0Z5ZNN35
EQS News ID: 2401004

 
End of News EQS News Service

2401004  17.09.2026 CET/CEST

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