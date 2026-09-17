Wüstenrot & Württembergische Aktie
WKN: 805100 / ISIN: DE0008051004
|
17.09.2026 13:03:33
EQS-News: W&W shares move to the Scale segment
|
EQS-News: Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG
/ Key word(s): Regulatory Admission
Press information
Kornwestheim 17 September 2026
Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG (W&W) is applying for its shares to be listed on the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. As part of cost-cutting measures, the dividend is set to rise from 2027 onwards.
The move from the regulated market to the open market segment Scale will enable W&W AG to significantly reduce its regulatory and administrative burden. Compared with the regulated market segments, this eliminates numerous administrative requirements that entail considerable effort and complexity. The company expects the change to take effect on 6 October 2026.
Shareholders are to benefit from the positive cost efficiencies to be achieved through the transition to Scale. The Executive Board and Supervisory Board therefore intend, provided the company’s development proceeds as planned, to propose to the Annual General Meeting from 2027 onwards (with effect from the 2026 financial year) a dividend increased by €0.10 to €0.75 per dividend-entitled share.
For the pension group, long-term corporate objectives and sustainable growth are the top priorities. The group’s previous commitment to IFRS accounting and extensive reporting requirements offer only limited added value. Furthermore, W&W AG’s ownership and corporate structure are better suited to the requirements of a group focused on its home market. In future, therefore, financial reporting is to be carried out in accordance with the German Commercial Code (HGB).
With a dividend yield of around 4.5 per cent, W&W AG shares represent an attractive investment. Around one-fifth of the shares are held by the public. With more than six million customers, the W&W Group is the leading partner for all matters relating to housing, financial security, savings and investment and financial planning – offering excellent service and product quality.
17.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG
|W&W-Platz 1
|70806 Kornwestheim
|Germany
|Phone:
|07141 16-1
|E-mail:
|info@ww-ag.com
|Internet:
|www.ww-ag.com
|ISIN:
|DE0008051004
|WKN:
|805100
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf
|LEI Code:
|5299003H07ZT0Z5ZNN35
|EQS News ID:
|2401004
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2401004 17.09.2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG
|
13:03
|EQS-News: W&W-Aktie wechselt in Scale-Segment (EQS Group)
|
13:03
|EQS-News: W&W shares move to the Scale segment (EQS Group)
|
12:50
|EQS-Adhoc: Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG: W&W-Aktie wechselt in Scale-Segment (EQS Group)
|
12:50
|EQS-Adhoc: Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG: W&W shares move to the Scale segment (EQS Group)
|
28.08.26
|Aufschläge in Frankfurt: SDAX zum Handelsstart mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)
|
17.08.26
|W&W-Aktie stabil: Umbau und mögliche Stellenstreichungen geplant (dpa-AFX)
|
14.08.26
|W&W-Aktie tiefer: Halbjahresergebnis spürbar verbessert (dpa-AFX)
|
14.08.26
|WDH/ROUNDUP: Finanzkonzern W&W steigert Gewinn - Baufinanzierung mit Verlust (dpa-AFX)
Analysen zu Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG
|14,36
|0,70%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFed hebt Leitzinsen an: US-Börsen im Plus -- ATX und DAX gehen deutlich fester aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zogen am Donnerstag an. An der Wall Street sind steigende Kurse zu sehen. In Fernost waren die Börsen uneinheitlich unterwegs.