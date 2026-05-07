Wacker Neuson Aktie
WKN DE: WACK01 / ISIN: DE000WACK012
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07.05.2026 07:00:14
EQS-News: Wacker Neuson Group: first quarter of 2026 shows a strong start into the year
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EQS-News: Wacker Neuson SE
/ Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
Wacker Neuson Group: first quarter of 2026 shows a strong start into the year
Munich, May 7, 2026 – The results of the first quarter of 2026 reflect already since the end of 2025 noticeably improving order dynamic. After the previous year was still influenced by weak demand, especially the region Europe showed significant recovery in the second half of 2025. This positive trend continued even stronger at the beginning of the fiscal year 2026, whereas especially the business segment compact equipment recorded a significant upward dynamic. With these developments, the Wacker Neuson Group successfully started into 2026.
The group revenue increased significantly compared to previous year by 19.8 percent to EUR 591.4 million (Q1/2025: EUR 493.5 million). The operating income developed even more positively due to increased revenue and unchanged operating costs: the earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) amounted to EUR 41.5 million (Q1/2025: EUR 12.1 million), corresponding to an EBIT margin of 7.0 percent (Q1/2025: 2.5 percent). This represents a significant increase of 4.5 percentage points compared to previous year.
„The noticeable recovery in our key European markets as well as increased demand for our compact equipment enable a solid start into 2026. Moreover, we succeeded to implement our planned efficiency measures and to increase our profitability once again. We look with confidence on the rest of the year and confirm our guidance for this fiscal year “, explains Dr. Karl Tragl, Chairman of the Executive Board of the Wacker Neuson Group.
Good start into the fiscal year 2026 – guidance confirmed
The Wacker Neuson Group recorded a successful start into the fiscal year 2026. However, the global market environment remains volatile due to geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty. After a two-year stagnation phase and correction the Executive Board stands by the outlook regarding a slight market upswing over the course of 2026. Essential drivers for the revitalization of the operating business are positive impulses from the European infrastructure as well as modernization programs as well as, despite the US tariffs, solid demand in North America. The Wacker Neuson Group therefore expects a moderate increase in revenue as well as an improvement in the EBIT margin compared to the fiscal year 2025. Taking into account the aforementioned macroeconomic and industry-specific conditions, as well as the opportunities and risks for the Wacker Neuson Group, the Executive Board expects revenue for the fiscal year 2026 to be between EUR 2,200 million and EUR 2,400 million. The EBIT margin is expected to be in a range of 6.5 to 7.5 percent. The Executive Board further expects to achieve a net working capital ratio of under 30 percent and therefore to remain below the strategic target of below 30 percent. The Wacker Neuson Group will continue to invest in promising projects in the future and steadily develop its subsidiaries. For the 2026 fiscal year, investments in property, plant and equipment and intangible assets of around EUR 70 million to around EUR 90 million are planned.
Key figures of the WackerNeusonGroup
Earnings Call und Webcast
An earnings call and webcast for institutional investors and analysts is scheduled for May 7, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. CEST to present the Q1/2026 results, followed by a Q&A session.
Registration for the event is possible after contacting ir@wackerneuson.com.
A replay will be available later on the Wacker Neuson Group website.
Contact:
Wacker Neuson SE
Peer Schlinkmann
Investor Relations
Preussenstrasse 41
80809 Munich
Tel. +49-(0)89-35402-1823
www.wackerneusongroup.com
The complete Wacker Neuson Group Q1/2026 report is available at: https://wackerneusongroup.com/en/investor-relations
For press images relating to the Wacker Neuson Group, please see: https://wackerneusongroup.com/en/group/press-and-news
The WackerNeusonGroup is an international network of companies, employing around 5,800 people worldwide. In the fiscal year 2025 the revenue was at approximately EUR 2.2 billion. As a leading manufacturer of light and compact equipment, the Group offers its customers a broad portfolio of products, a wide range of services and an efficient spare parts supply. WackerNeusonGroup is the partner of choice among professional users in construction, gardening, landscaping and agriculture, as well as among municipal bodies and companies in industries such as recycling and rail transport. The brands WackerNeuson, Kramer, Weidemann and Enar belong to the Group. Wacker Neuson SE shares are listed on the regulated Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000WACK012, WKN: WACK01) and are member of the SDAX.
07.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Wacker Neuson SE
|Preußenstr. 41
|80809 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 - (0)89 - 354 02 - 1823
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 354 02 - 298
|E-mail:
|ir@wackerneuson.com
|Internet:
|www.wackerneusongroup.com
|ISIN:
|DE000WACK012
|WKN:
|WACK01
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2322736
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2322736 07.05.2026 CET/CEST
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