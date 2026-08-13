Wacker Neuson Aktie
WKN DE: WACK01 / ISIN: DE000WACK012
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13.08.2026 07:00:04
EQS-News: Wacker Neuson Group publishes Half-year Report and confirms the raised guidance for the fiscal year 2026
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EQS-News: Wacker Neuson SE
/ Key word(s): Half Year Report/Half Year Results
Wacker Neuson Group publishes Half-year Report and confirms the raised guidance for the fiscal year 2026
Munich, August 13, 2026 – the Wacker Neuson Group, a leading manufacturer of light and compact equipment, published its Half-year 2026 Report today and confirmed preliminary figures published on July 17, 2026. The company confirmed the raised guidance for the fiscal year 2026, which was also published on July 17, 2026. The first half-year was driven by a significant demand recovery in Europe and North America, a strong development of compact equipment as well as unchanged high cost discipline.
In the first half-year 2026 the Wacker Neuson Group reached a revenue amounting to EUR 1,256.5 million, corresponding to an increase of 16.9 percent compared to previous year (H1/2025: EUR 1,074.9 million). The earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) increased to EUR 104.7 million and were 86.6 percent up compared to previous year (H1/2025: EUR 56.1 million). The EBIT margin improved significantly to 8.3 percent (H1/2025: 5.2 percent). The EBIT margin in the second quarter of 2026 amounted to 9.5 percent and was therefore above the prior-year quarter as well as the level in the first quarter 2026. The key driver of this development was the strong revenue development whilst the operating costs remained essentially the same.
"The first half-year 2026 marked a significant operating improvement for the Wacker Neuson Group. Our revenue growth led to an over-proportionate increase of the profitability. Especially positive was the development of the compact equipment, robust demand in Europe and North America as well as the strong growth of our agricultural business. As the order momentum weakened and the geopolitical uncertainties remain, we are cautiously optimistic for the coming months after a strong first half-year. Against this backdrop we confirm our guidance for the fiscal year 2026 raised on July 17 “, comments Dr. Karl Tragl, Chairman of the Executive Board of the Wacker Neuson Group.
Results for the first half-year 2026 in detail
Based on the strong business development in the first half-year 2026 the Wacker Neuson Group raised its guidance for the fiscal year 2026 on July 17th, 2026. The Executive Board confirms this guidance with no changes. The Executive Board continues to expect the Group revenue of between EUR 2,300 million and EUR 2,400 million for the fiscal year 2026, and an EBIT margin of between 7.0 and 8.0 percent. At the same time, the guidance takes into account a weaker or stable revenue development in the second half-year compared to the first half-year as well as ongoing geopolitical and macroeconomic risks, particularly in connection with the Middle East conflict and US tariff policy. With regard to the net working capital ratio, the Executive Board is furthermore expecting to achieve a ratio below the strategic target of 30 percent. Investments in property, plant and equipment and intangible assets in a range of EUR 70 million to EUR 90 million continue to be expected.
Key figures of the Wacker Neuson Group
Earnings Call und Webcast
An earnings call and webcast for institutional investors and analysts is scheduled for August 13, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. CEST to present the H1/2026 results, followed by a Q&A session.
Registration for the event is possible after contacting ir@wackerneuson.com.
A replay will be available later on the Wacker Neuson Group website.
Contact:
Wacker Neuson SE
Peer Schlinkmann
Investor Relations
Preussenstrasse 41
80809 Munich
Tel. +49-(0)89-35402-1823
ir@wackerneuson.com
www.wackerneusongroup.com
The complete Wacker Neuson Group H1/2026 Report is available at:
https://wackerneusongroup.com/en/investor-relations
For press images relating to the Wacker Neuson Group, please see:
https://wackerneusongroup.com/en/group/press-and-news
About the Wacker Neuson Group:
The Wacker Neuson Group is an international network of companies, employing around 5,800 people worldwide. In the fiscal year 2025 the revenue was at approximately EUR 2.2 billion. As a leading manufacturer of light and compact equipment, the Group offers its customers a broad portfolio of products, a wide range of services and an efficient spare parts supply. Wacker Neuson Group is the partner of choice among professional users in construction, gardening, landscaping and agriculture, as well as among municipal bodies and companies in industries such as recycling and rail transport. The brands Wacker Neuson, Kramer, Weidemann and Enar belong to the Group. Wacker Neuson SE shares are listed on the regulated Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000WACK012, WKN: WACK01) and are member of the SDAX.
13.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Wacker Neuson SE
|Preußenstr. 41
|80809 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 - (0)89 - 354 02 - 1823
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 354 02 - 298
|E-mail:
|ir@wackerneuson.com
|Internet:
|www.wackerneusongroup.com
|ISIN:
|DE000WACK012
|WKN:
|WACK01
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900RJL86244E1I652
|EQS News ID:
|2381770
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2381770 13.08.2026 CET/CEST
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Wacker Neuson SE
|20,90
|-0,71%