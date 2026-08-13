EQS-News: Wacker Neuson Group publishes Half-year Report and confirms the raised guidance for the fiscal year 2026

EQS-News: Wacker Neuson SE / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Half Year Results

Wacker Neuson Group publishes Half-year Report and confirms the raised guidance for the fiscal year 2026



13.08.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Wacker Neuson Group publishes Half-year Report and confirms the raised guidance for the fiscal year 2026 Preliminary figures from July 17 confirmed: Group revenue increased to EUR 1,256.5 million (+16.9 percent compared to previous year) EBIT at EUR 104.7 million in H1/2026 (+86.6 percent compared to previous year) EBIT margin improved to 8.3 percent in H1/2026 (+3.1 percentage points compared to previous year) Free cash flow increased to EUR 75.5 million (+11.5 percent compared to previous year) Net working capital ratio at 28.7 percent below the strategic target of below 30 percent (-4.1 percentage points compared to previous year)

Raised guidance 2026 confirmed

Munich, August 13, 2026 – the Wacker Neuson Group, a leading manufacturer of light and compact equipment, published its Half-year 2026 Report today and confirmed preliminary figures published on July 17, 2026. The company confirmed the raised guidance for the fiscal year 2026, which was also published on July 17, 2026. The first half-year was driven by a significant demand recovery in Europe and North America, a strong development of compact equipment as well as unchanged high cost discipline.



In the first half-year 2026 the Wacker Neuson Group reached a revenue amounting to EUR 1,256.5 million, corresponding to an increase of 16.9 percent compared to previous year (H1/2025: EUR 1,074.9 million). The earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) increased to EUR 104.7 million and were 86.6 percent up compared to previous year (H1/2025: EUR 56.1 million). The EBIT margin improved significantly to 8.3 percent (H1/2025: 5.2 percent). The EBIT margin in the second quarter of 2026 amounted to 9.5 percent and was therefore above the prior-year quarter as well as the level in the first quarter 2026. The key driver of this development was the strong revenue development whilst the operating costs remained essentially the same.



"The first half-year 2026 marked a significant operating improvement for the Wacker Neuson Group. Our revenue growth led to an over-proportionate increase of the profitability. Especially positive was the development of the compact equipment, robust demand in Europe and North America as well as the strong growth of our agricultural business. As the order momentum weakened and the geopolitical uncertainties remain, we are cautiously optimistic for the coming months after a strong first half-year. Against this backdrop we confirm our guidance for the fiscal year 2026 raised on July 17 “, comments Dr. Karl Tragl, Chairman of the Executive Board of the Wacker Neuson Group.



Results for the first half-year 2026 in detail Europe and North America drive growth: the region Europe (EMEA) developed very positively in the first half-year 2026. The revenue increased by 17.7 percent to EUR 983.1 million (H1/2025: EUR 835.2 million). Also the region Americas recorded a significant upturn. The revenue incresed by 16.0 percent to EUR 252.7 million. Especially the demand in the US and Canada developed robustly. The region Asia-Pacific recorded a revenue decrease of 5.5 percent to EUR 20.7 million.

the developed very positively in the first half-year 2026. The revenue increased by 17.7 percent to EUR 983.1 million (H1/2025: EUR 835.2 million). Also the recorded a significant upturn. The revenue incresed by 16.0 percent to EUR 252.7 million. Especially the demand in the US and Canada developed robustly. The recorded a revenue decrease of 5.5 percent to EUR 20.7 million. Solid development of compact equipment: the business segment compact equipment remained the most important growth driver of the Wacker Neuson Group. The revenue in the first half-year increased by 25.9 percent to EUR 742.5 million (H1/2025: EUR 589.7 million). Telehandlers, wheel loaders, excavators and dumpers developed especially positively. Although the agricultural machinery market as a whole remained subdued according to the sector indicator CEMA, the Wacker Neuson Group could increase its revenue with the agricultural machinery by 50.7 percent to EUR 298.2 million (H1/2025: EUR 197.9 million).

the business segment remained the most important growth driver of the Wacker Neuson Group. The revenue in the first half-year increased by (H1/2025: EUR 589.7 million). Telehandlers, wheel loaders, excavators and dumpers developed especially positively. Although the agricultural machinery market as a whole remained subdued according to the sector indicator CEMA, the Wacker Neuson Group could increase its revenue with the agricultural machinery by (H1/2025: EUR 197.9 million). Significant profitability increase: the EBIT in the first half-year 2026 increased by 86.6 percent to EUR 104.7 million . The EBIT margin improved by 3.1 percentage and reached 8.3 percent. The key driver of this development was the strong revenue development whilst the operating costs remained essentially the same. The EBIT margin amounted to 9.5 percent in the second quarter of 2026 and was therefore significantly above the prior-year quarter as well as above the level in the first quarter 2026.

the in the first half-year 2026 increased by . The improved by 3.1 percentage and reached 8.3 percent. The key driver of this development was the strong revenue development whilst the operating costs remained essentially the same. The EBIT margin amounted to in the second quarter of 2026 and was therefore significantly above the prior-year quarter as well as above the level in the first quarter 2026. Net working capital below the strategic target: the net working capital as of June 30, 2026 was at EUR 689.8 million (December 31, 2025: EUR 647.0 million). The net working capital ratio could be improved to 28.7 percent despite a strong revenue increase and was therefore below the previous year’s value of 32.8 percent as well as below the strategic target of below 30 percent. This development underlines the improved controllability of the working capital management of the Wacker Neuson Group.

below the strategic target: the as of June 30, 2026 was at EUR (December 31, 2025: EUR 647.0 million). The could be improved to despite a strong revenue increase and was therefore below the previous year’s value of 32.8 percent as well as below the strategic target of below 30 percent. This development underlines the improved controllability of the working capital management of the Wacker Neuson Group. Positive free cash flow and furthermore strong statement of financial position: the free cash flow developed positively and was at EUR 75.5 million in the first half-year 2026 (H1/2025: EUR 67.7 million). Essential driver of the increase was the improvement of the operating business as well as the inventory reduction in the second quarter. Cash and cash equivalents were at EUR 31.8 million as of June 30,2026 (December 31, 2025: EUR 34.0 million). The equity ratio was at 61.8 percent furthermore on a high level (December 31, 2025: 62.1 percent), whereas the net financial debt amounted to EUR 173.4 million (December 31, 2025: EUR 185.4 million)

Raised guidance 2026 confirmed

Based on the strong business development in the first half-year 2026 the Wacker Neuson Group raised its guidance for the fiscal year 2026 on July 17th, 2026. The Executive Board confirms this guidance with no changes. The Executive Board continues to expect the Group revenue of between EUR 2,300 million and EUR 2,400 million for the fiscal year 2026, and an EBIT margin of between 7.0 and 8.0 percent. At the same time, the guidance takes into account a weaker or stable revenue development in the second half-year compared to the first half-year as well as ongoing geopolitical and macroeconomic risks, particularly in connection with the Middle East conflict and US tariff policy. With regard to the net working capital ratio, the Executive Board is furthermore expecting to achieve a ratio below the strategic target of 30 percent. Investments in property, plant and equipment and intangible assets in a range of EUR 70 million to EUR 90 million continue to be expected.



Key figures of the Wacker Neuson Group Key figures in EUR m H1/2026 H1/2025 ? Revenue 1,256.5 1,074.9 +17% EBIT 104.7 56.1 +87% EBIT margin (in %) 8.3 5.2 +3.1PP Result for the period 69.5 28.8 >100% Earnings per share in EUR (diluted and undiluted) 1.02 0.42 >100% Free cash flow 75.5 67.7 +12%

Earnings Call und Webcast

An earnings call and webcast for institutional investors and analysts is scheduled for August 13, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. CEST to present the H1/2026 results, followed by a Q&A session.



Registration for the event is possible after contacting ir@wackerneuson.com.

A replay will be available later on the Wacker Neuson Group website.

Contact:



Wacker Neuson SE

Peer Schlinkmann

Investor Relations

Preussenstrasse 41

80809 Munich

Tel. +49-(0)89-35402-1823

ir@wackerneuson.com

www.wackerneusongroup.com



The complete Wacker Neuson Group H1/2026 Report is available at:

https://wackerneusongroup.com/en/investor-relations



For press images relating to the Wacker Neuson Group, please see:

https://wackerneusongroup.com/en/group/press-and-news



About the Wacker Neuson Group:

The Wacker Neuson Group is an international network of companies, employing around 5,800 people worldwide. In the fiscal year 2025 the revenue was at approximately EUR 2.2 billion. As a leading manufacturer of light and compact equipment, the Group offers its customers a broad portfolio of products, a wide range of services and an efficient spare parts supply. Wacker Neuson Group is the partner of choice among professional users in construction, gardening, landscaping and agriculture, as well as among municipal bodies and companies in industries such as recycling and rail transport. The brands Wacker Neuson, Kramer, Weidemann and Enar belong to the Group. Wacker Neuson SE shares are listed on the regulated Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000WACK012, WKN: WACK01) and are member of the SDAX.

– the Wacker Neuson Group, a leading manufacturer of light and compact equipment, published its Half-year 2026 Report today and confirmed preliminary figures published on July 17, 2026. The company confirmed the raised guidance for the fiscal year 2026, which was also published on July 17, 2026. The first half-year was driven by a significant demand recovery in Europe and North America, a strong development of compact equipment as well as unchanged high cost discipline.In the first half-year 2026 the Wacker Neuson Group reached aamounting to, corresponding to an increase of(H1/2025: EUR 1,074.9 million). Theincreased to EURand were(H1/2025: EUR 56.1 million). Theimproved significantly to(H1/2025: 5.2 percent). Thein the second quarter of 2026 amounted toand was therefore above the prior-year quarter as well as the level in the first quarter 2026. The key driver of this development was the strong revenue development whilst the operating costs remained essentially the same."The first half-year 2026 marked a significant operating improvement for the Wacker Neuson Group. Our revenue growth led to an over-proportionate increase of the profitability. Especially positive was the development of the compact equipment, robust demand in Europe and North America as well as the strong growth of our agricultural business. As the order momentum weakened and the geopolitical uncertainties remain, we are cautiously optimistic for the coming months after a strong first half-year. Against this backdrop we confirm our guidance for the fiscal year 2026 raised on July 17 “, comments Dr. Karl Tragl, Chairman of the Executive Board of the Wacker Neuson Group.Based on the strong business development in the first half-year 2026 the Wacker Neuson Group raised its guidance for the fiscal year 2026 on July 17, 2026. The Executive Board confirms this guidance with no changes. The Executive Board continues to expectmillion for the fiscal year 2026, and anAt the same time, the guidance takes into account a weaker or stable revenue development in the second half-year compared to the first half-year as well as ongoing geopolitical and macroeconomic risks, particularly in connection with the Middle East conflict and US tariff policy. With regard to the net working capital ratio, the Executive Board is furthermore expecting to achieve a ratio below the strategic target of 30 percent. Investments in property, plant and equipment and intangible assets in a range of EUR 70 million to EUR 90 million continue to be expected.An earnings call and webcast for institutional investors and analysts is scheduled for August 13, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. CEST to present the H1/2026 results, followed by a Q&A session.Registration for the event is possible after contacting ir@wackerneuson.com.A replay will be available later on the Wacker Neuson Group website.Peer SchlinkmannInvestor RelationsPreussenstrasse 4180809 MunichTel. +49-(0)89-35402-1823The complete Wacker Neuson Group H1/2026 Report is available at:https://wackerneusongroup.com/en/investor-relationsFor press images relating to the Wacker Neuson Group, please see:https://wackerneusongroup.com/en/group/press-and-newsThe Wacker Neuson Group is an international network of companies, employing around 5,800 people worldwide. In the fiscal year 2025 the revenue was at approximately EUR 2.2 billion. As a leading manufacturer of light and compact equipment, the Group offers its customers a broad portfolio of products, a wide range of services and an efficient spare parts supply. Wacker Neuson Group is the partner of choice among professional users in construction, gardening, landscaping and agriculture, as well as among municipal bodies and companies in industries such as recycling and rail transport. The brands Wacker Neuson, Kramer, Weidemann and Enar belong to the Group. Wacker Neuson SE shares are listed on the regulated Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000WACK012, WKN: WACK01) and are member of the SDAX.

13.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News