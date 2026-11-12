EQS-News: Wacker Neuson Group shows solid development in the third quarter and narrows the guidance for 2026

EQS-News: Wacker Neuson SE / Key word(s): 9 Month figures

Wacker Neuson Group shows solid development in the third quarter and narrows the guidance for 2026



12.11.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

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Wacker Neuson Group shows solid development in the third quarter and narrows the guidance for 2026 Group revenue amounted to EUR 1,846.2 million in 9M/2026

(+13.6 percent compared to previous year) Improvement of the 9M/2026 EBIT margin to 8.1 percent

(Increase by 2.1 percentage points compared to 9M/2025) Net working capital ratio at 28.2 percent below the strategic target of 30 percent Free cash flow amounted to EUR 127.0 million after nine months

(9M/2025: EUR 115.8 million) Guidance for the fiscal year 2026 narrowed Munich, November 12, 2026 – the Wacker Neuson Group, a leading manufacturer of light and compact equipment, published the financial report for the first nine months of 2026. The Wacker Neuson Group started into the second half of 2026 as expected. Following a seasonally weaker summer, a stronger order intake in September was recorded. Despite still challenging macroeconomic environment, the Group was able to increase the revenue and earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) margin in the third quarter compared to previous year. The revenue in the third quarter increased by 7.2 percent and amounted to EUR 589.7 million and the EBIT margin improved to 7.7 percent and was 0.2 percentage points up compared to previous year (Q3/2025: 7.5 percent). The EBIT margin for the first nine months of the year amounted to 8.1 percent and was therefore 2.1 percentage points above the previous year’s value of 6.0 percent. Key drivers were the higher revenue as well as improved operational efficiency in previous quarters. After the first nine months the revenue amounted to EUR 1,846.2 million and was 13.6 percent above the previous year’s value of EUR 1,625.2 million. The free cash flow has again exceeded the three-digit threshold and amounted to EUR 127.0 million (9M/2025: EUR 115.8 million). „The persistent macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty further leads to a differentiated market development. Nevertheless, we improved revenue and profitability significantly and were able to continue our operational plans consistently. Against the backdrop of the overall subdued market environment and one-off effects in the third quarter we have refined and further narrowed our EBIT margin guidance for the fiscal year. At the same time with the updated implementation roadmap of our Strategy 2030 we are optimistic about the coming years”, comments Dr. Karl Tragl, CEO of the Wacker Neuson Group.

Results of the first nine months of 2026 in detail: Europe and North America are once again the growth drivers: The revenue in the Europe region (EMEA) increased by 13.3 percent to EUR 1,438.1 million (9M/2025: EUR 1,269.3 million). The demand in various countries in Europe as, for example, in France and the United Kingdom grew significantly compared to previous year, whereas the sentiment in the DACH region was further subdued. Also the region Americas recorded a growth amounting to 16.8 percent, whereas the revenue increased to EUR 376.5 million (9M/2025: EUR 322.4 million), driven essentially by a demand increase in the US. The revenue in the Asia-Pacific region decreased due to weaker demand by 5.7 percent to EUR 31.6 million (9M/2025: EUR 33.5 million). All business segments recorded growth compared to previous year: The revenue growth of the business segment compact equipment was driven especially by telehandlers, wheel loaders, excavators and dumpers. The revenue in the first nine months of 2026 was at EUR 1,069.0 million (9M/2025: EUR 903.9 million) and therefore increased by 18.3 percent compared to previous year. Also the demand for worksite and compaction equipment grew especially in North America. The overall revenue of the business segment light equipment increased by 12.1 percent to EUR 394.8 million (9M/2025: EUR 352.1 million). The business segment services increased by 3.9 percent to EUR 396.3 million (9M/2025: EUR 381.4 million). EBIT margin in 9M/2026 significantly above the previous year: The EBIT margin increased to 7.7 percent in the third quarter and was therefore above the previous year’s level of 7.5 percent. The quarter was influenced by positive and negative one-off effects. One-off expenses for cost optimization were compensated by US tariff refunds. After nine months the EBIT margin amounted to 8.1 percent and was significantly above the previous year’s figure of 6.0 percent. Net working capital decreased: The net working capital of the Wacker Neuson Group amounted to EUR 687.9 million as of September 30, 2026 and remained essentially at previous year’s level (September 30, 2025: EUR 692.3 million). The net working capital ratio as of September 30, 2026 on the basis of revenue for the last twelve months (LTM) amounted to 28.2 percent. The comparable value as of September 30, 2025 amounted to 32.4 percent. The decrease was driven by higher revenues as well as consistent implementation of measures for working capital optimization. The ratio remained clearly below the strategic target of 30 percent. Three-digit free cash flow: After the first nine months of 2026 the free cash flow amounted to EUR 127.0 million and was therefore above previous year (9M/2025: EUR 115.8 million). The driver behind it was especially a further improvement of the working capital management. The free cash flow therefore reached a solid three-digit million-euro level once again, among other things driven by a higher cash flow from operating activities. Cash and cash equivalents were at EUR 34.6 million at September 30, 2026 (September 30, 2025: EUR 26.5 million). Guidance for the fiscal year 2026 narrowed In the light of the further mixed market environment as well as positive and negative one-off effects in the third quarter the Executive Board narrowed the guidance for the fiscal year 2026. Group revenue in an unchanged range between EUR 2,300 million and EUR 2,400 million is expected. For the EBIT margin a range between 7.0 and 7.5 is now expected (previously: between 7.0 percent and 8.0 percent). This corresponds to a midpoint-adjustment of 25 base points. Moreover, the investments amounting to approximately EUR 70 million (previously: between EUR 70 million and EUR 90 million) and the net working capital ratio of below 30 percent by the year end are expected. The guidance reflects the business development in the first nine months of 2026 as well as takes into account the current expectations regarding the market development in the fourth quarter of 2026. Key figures of the Wacker Neuson Group Key figures in EUR m Q3/2026 Q3/2025 ? 9M/2026 9M/2025 ? Revenue 589.7 550.3 7.2% 1,846.2 1,625.2 13.6% EBIT 45.6 41.3 10.4% 150.3 97.4 54.3% EBIT margin (in %) 7.7 7.5 0.2PP 8.1 6.0 2.1PP Result for the period 29.0 26.7 8.6% 98.5 55.5 77.5% Earnings per share in EUR(in €) 0.43 0.39 10.3% 1.45 0.82 76.8% Free cash flow 51.5 48.1 7.1% 127.0 115.8 9.7% Earnings Call and Webcast An earnings call and webcast for institutional investors and analysts is scheduled for November 12, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. CET to present the Q3/2026 results, followed by a Q&A session. Registration for the event is possible after contacting ir@wackerneuson.com. A replay will be available later on the Wacker Neuson Group website.

Contact: Wacker Neuson SE

Peer Schlinkmann

Investor Relations

Preussenstrasse 41

80809 Munich Tel. +49-(0)89-35402-1823 ir@wackerneuson.com www.wackerneusongroup.com The complete Wacker Neuson Group Q3/2026 report is available at: https://wackerneusongroup.com/investor-relations For press images relating to the Wacker Neuson Group, please see: https://wackerneusongroup.com/konzern/pressemeldungen

About the Wacker Neuson Group: The Wacker Neuson Group is an international network of companies, employing around 5,800 people worldwide. In the fiscal year 2025 the revenue was at approximately EUR 2.2 billion. As a leading manufacturer of light and compact equipment, the Group offers its customers a broad portfolio of products, a wide range of services and an efficient spare parts supply. Wacker Neuson Group is the partner of choice among professional users in construction, gardening, landscaping and agriculture, as well as among municipal bodies and companies in industries such as recycling and rail transport. The brands Wacker Neuson, Kramer, Weidemann and Enar belong to the Group. Wacker Neuson SE shares are listed on the regulated Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000WACK012, WKN: WACK01) and are member of the SDAX.

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