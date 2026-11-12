Wacker Neuson Aktie
WKN DE: WACK01 / ISIN: DE000WACK012
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12.11.2026 07:00:14
EQS-News: Wacker Neuson Group shows solid development in the third quarter and narrows the guidance for 2026
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EQS-News: Wacker Neuson SE
/ Key word(s): 9 Month figures
Wacker Neuson Group shows solid development in the third quarter and narrows the guidance for 2026
Munich, November 12, 2026 – the Wacker Neuson Group, a leading manufacturer of light and compact equipment, published the financial report for the first nine months of 2026. The Wacker Neuson Group started into the second half of 2026 as expected. Following a seasonally weaker summer, a stronger order intake in September was recorded. Despite still challenging macroeconomic environment, the Group was able to increase the revenue and earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) margin in the third quarter compared to previous year.
The revenue in the third quarter increased by 7.2 percent and amounted to EUR 589.7 million and the EBIT margin improved to 7.7 percent and was 0.2 percentage points up compared to previous year (Q3/2025: 7.5 percent). The EBIT margin for the first nine months of the year amounted to 8.1 percent and was therefore 2.1 percentage points above the previous year’s value of 6.0 percent. Key drivers were the higher revenue as well as improved operational efficiency in previous quarters. After the first nine months the revenue amounted to EUR 1,846.2 million and was 13.6 percent above the previous year’s value of EUR 1,625.2 million. The free cash flow has again exceeded the three-digit threshold and amounted to EUR 127.0 million (9M/2025: EUR 115.8 million).
„The persistent macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty further leads to a differentiated market development. Nevertheless, we improved revenue and profitability significantly and were able to continue our operational plans consistently. Against the backdrop of the overall subdued market environment and one-off effects in the third quarter we have refined and further narrowed our EBIT margin guidance for the fiscal year. At the same time with the updated implementation roadmap of our Strategy 2030 we are optimistic about the coming years”, comments Dr. Karl Tragl, CEO of the Wacker Neuson Group.
Results of the first nine months of 2026 in detail:
Guidance for the fiscal year 2026 narrowed
In the light of the further mixed market environment as well as positive and negative one-off effects in the third quarter the Executive Board narrowed the guidance for the fiscal year 2026. Group revenue in an unchanged range between EUR 2,300 million and EUR 2,400 million is expected. For the EBIT margin a range between 7.0 and 7.5 is now expected (previously: between 7.0 percent and 8.0 percent). This corresponds to a midpoint-adjustment of 25 base points. Moreover, the investments amounting to approximately EUR 70 million (previously: between EUR 70 million and EUR 90 million) and the net working capital ratio of below 30 percent by the year end are expected.
The guidance reflects the business development in the first nine months of 2026 as well as takes into account the current expectations regarding the market development in the fourth quarter of 2026.
Key figures of the Wacker Neuson Group
Earnings Call and Webcast
An earnings call and webcast for institutional investors and analysts is scheduled for November 12, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. CET to present the Q3/2026 results, followed by a Q&A session.
Registration for the event is possible after contacting ir@wackerneuson.com.
A replay will be available later on the Wacker Neuson Group website.
Wacker Neuson SE
Tel. +49-(0)89-35402-1823
ir@wackerneuson.com
www.wackerneusongroup.com
The complete Wacker Neuson Group Q3/2026 report is available at:
https://wackerneusongroup.com/investor-relations
For press images relating to the Wacker Neuson Group, please see:
https://wackerneusongroup.com/konzern/pressemeldungen
The Wacker Neuson Group is an international network of companies, employing around 5,800 people worldwide. In the fiscal year 2025 the revenue was at approximately EUR 2.2 billion. As a leading manufacturer of light and compact equipment, the Group offers its customers a broad portfolio of products, a wide range of services and an efficient spare parts supply. Wacker Neuson Group is the partner of choice among professional users in construction, gardening, landscaping and agriculture, as well as among municipal bodies and companies in industries such as recycling and rail transport. The brands Wacker Neuson, Kramer, Weidemann and Enar belong to the Group. Wacker Neuson SE shares are listed on the regulated Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000WACK012, WKN: WACK01) and are member of the SDAX.
12.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Wacker Neuson SE
|Preußenstr. 41
|80809 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 - (0)89 - 354 02 - 1823
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 354 02 - 298
|E-mail:
|ir@wackerneuson.com
|Internet:
|www.wackerneusongroup.com
|ISIN:
|DE000WACK012
|WKN:
|WACK01
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900RJL86244E1I652
|EQS News ID:
|2433164
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2433164 12.11.2026 CET/CEST
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|-1,45%