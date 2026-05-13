EQS-News: Wacker Neuson SE Annual General Meeting approves dividend for the fiscal year 2025

EQS-News: Wacker Neuson SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Wacker Neuson SE Annual General Meeting approves dividend for the fiscal year 2025



13.05.2026 / 13:57 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Wacker Neuson SE Annual General Meeting approves dividend for the fiscal year 2025

High level of approval for all items on the agenda

Dividend amounting to EUR 0.70 per share resolved (previous year: EUR 0.60 per share)

New election to the Supervisory Board: Christian Rast takes over from Prof. Dr. Matthias Schüppen



Munich, May 13, 2026 – The Wacker Neuson SE held its Annual General Meeting in the hbw Conference Center (Haus der Bayerischen Wirtschaft). As in the previous years the proposals of management were widely accepted among shareholders.

Dividend resolution and approvals

The Annual General Meeting approved the proposal of the Executive Board and Supervisory Board to pay out a dividend of EUR 0.70 per eligible share. This corresponds to an increase of approximately 17 percent compared to previous year (EUR 0.60 per eligible share). In addition to the dividend resolution, the remaining agenda items, including the formal approval of the actions of the Executive Board and Supervisory Board for the fiscal year 2025 as well as the approval of the remuneration report, also received the necessary majorities. Moreover, the election of the auditor for the fiscal year 2026 and an amendment to the Articles of Incorporation to allow for the issuance of electronic shares was approved.

New election to the Supervisory Board

The term of Prof. Dr. Matthias Schüppen ended with the close of today's Annual General Meeting. The Annual General Meeting elected Mr. Christian Rast as a new member of the Supervisory Board.

Mr. Rast has proven expertise in the fields of accounting and auditing.



„We are committing to a continuous shareholder compensation and offer our shareholders a reasonable share of the success of the fiscal year 2025. The dividend reflects the strategy of the Group, to continuously pay out a significant share of our profit“, highlights Dr. Karl Tragl, Chairman of the Executive Board of the Wacker Neuson Group.

Details of the voting results at today's Annual General Meeting will be made available shortly at www.wackerneusongroup.com/hv.



Contact:

Wacker Neuson SE

Peer Schlinkmann

Investor Relations

Preussenstraße 41

80809 Munich

Tel. +49-(0)89-35402-1823

ir@wackerneuson.com

www.wackerneusongroup.com

For press images relating to the Wacker Neuson Group, please see:

https://wackerneusongroup.com/en/group/press-and-news



About the Wacker Neuson Group:

The Wacker Neuson Group is an international network of companies, employing around 5,800 people worldwide. In the fiscal year 2025 the revenue was at approximately EUR 2.2 billion. As a leading manufacturer of light and compact equipment, the Group offers its customers a broad portfolio of products, a wide range of services and an efficient spare parts supply. WackerNeusonGroup is the partner of choice among professional users in construction, gardening, landscaping and agriculture, as well as among municipal bodies and companies in industries such as recycling and rail transport. The brands WackerNeuson, Kramer, Weidemann and Enar belong to the Group. Wacker Neuson SE shares are listed on the regulated Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000WACK012, WKN: WACK01) and are member of the SDAX.