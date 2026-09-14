WashTec Aktie

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WKN: 750750 / ISIN: DE0007507501

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14.09.2026 20:42:23

EQS-News: WashTec accelerates its transformation into a solutions and services provider and streamlines its management structure

EQS-News: WashTec AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/Change in Forecast
WashTec accelerates its transformation into a solutions and services provider and streamlines its management structure

14.09.2026 / 20:42 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

  • Acceleration of strategic transformation through a more focused management and organisational structure
  • Extension of Michael Drolshagen’s CEO contract until April 2030 as a clear signal of continuity and consistent strategy implementation
  • Streamlining of management to boost efficiency, speed of implementation and customer focus
  • Update to the 2026 guidance – EBIT margin now expected to be between 8% and 9%

Augsburg, 14 September 2026 – WashTec AG is accelerating the implementation of its strategy to further develop as an international solutions and services provider. In light of business and earnings performance falling short of expectations, the Company is focusing on further simplifying its management structure, shortening decision-making processes and strengthening operational control.

In this context, the Supervisory Board has extended the contract of Michael Drolshagen, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of WashTec AG, until the end of April 2030. In doing so, the Supervisory Board is underlining its confidence in the Company’s strategic direction and the successful implementation of the transformation that has begun.

At the same time, the Management Board structure is being streamlined. Consequently, the Management Board of WashTec AG will, until further notice, consist of two members: Michael Drolshagen as CEO and Andreas Pabst as CFO. The areas previously overseen by the CSO will be reorganised and more closely integrated into overall operational responsibility. One of the aims is to achieve more efficient collaboration across functions and regions in order to accelerate the transformation into a solution provider.

As part of this reorganisation, Arthur Wessels, a long-standing manager and proven industry expert within the WashTec Group, is taking on global responsibility for sales and marketing. This will further strengthen the Company’s international market presence and drive forward the consistent focus on customer-oriented solutions and service offerings.

Furthermore, the management structure at middle management level within the WashTec Group has been adjusted and streamlined.

The changes outlined also have an impact on the Company’s outlook for its business and earnings performance for the 2026 fiscal year. Overall, WashTec anticipates that the expected increase in revenue will be in the mid-single-digit percentage range. The Equipment and Service business lines will be the main contributors to this, whilst the Consumables business line is not yet able to meet expectations. The efficiency programs that have been initiated will continue to be pursued consistently. The delays that occurred mainly in the first half of the year – particularly regarding the relocation of production and the optimisation of installation costs – cannot be made up for in the current fiscal year, but will contribute positively to earnings performance from the following year onwards, as planned. The organisational changes outlined above will also have a negative impact on revenues for the current fiscal year, amounting to a single-digit million figure. Against this backdrop, WashTec has today revised its earnings guidance for 2026. The Company now expects a declining EBIT margin of between 8% and 9% (previously: increase in EBIT that is disproportionately higher than revenue growth) and, consequently, a ROCE below the prior year’s level (previously: an increase in ROCE of 0.5–2.0 percentage points).

The Management Board is convinced that the organisational changes now agreed upon will further accelerate the implementation of our strategy taking into account optimal capital allocation. The focus on clear lines of responsibility, short decision-making processes and a consistent customer-centric approach strengthens our ability to capitalise on opportunities more quickly and successfully implement changes. We expect this focus to increasingly translate into sustainable growth and improved profitability, thereby enabling us to achieve our mid- and long-term goals.
About WashTec:
The WashTec Group, based in Augsburg, Germany, is the leading provider of innovative solutions for carwash worldwide. WashTec employs around 1,850 people worldwide and is present with own subsidiaries in the segments North America and Europe and Other. WashTec is also represented by independent distributors in around 80 countries.
Contact:
WashTec AG
Argonstrasse 7
86153 Augsburg
ir@washtec.com

14.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: WashTec AG
Argonstraße 7
86153 Augsburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)821 / 55 84-0
Fax: +49 (0)821 / 55 84 - 1135
E-mail: washtec@washtec.de
Internet: www.washtec.de
ISIN: DE0007507501
WKN: 750750
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 391200HHWCQ0KBSG9U91
EQS News ID: 2399064

 
End of News EQS News Service

2399064  14.09.2026 CET/CEST

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