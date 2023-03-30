EQS-News: WashTec AG: 12% revenue growth with EBIT margin of 7.9% in a challenging economic environment

EQS-News: WashTec AG / Key word(s): Annual Report

WashTec AG: 12% revenue growth with EBIT margin of 7.9% in a challenging economic environment



30.03.2023 / 08:00 CET/CEST

12% revenue growth with EBIT margin of 7.9% in a challenging economic environment Revenue at 482.2m, prior year 430.5m

EBIT at 38.0m, prior year 45.7m; EBIT margin at 7.9%

Free cash flow at 16.2m, prior year 42.3m

Dividend proposal: 2.20 per share

Augsburg, March 30, 2023 The WashTec Group achieved record revenue of 482.2m in fiscal year 2022, a significant increase of 51.7m or 12.0% over the prior year (430.5m). Adjusted for exchange rate effects, the growth in revenue was 9.1%. Revenue grew year on year in all product segments, with the growth partly resulting from price increases implemented in the course of the fiscal year. The increase in the Equipment and Service business related both to key accounts and to direct sales.



Despite the revenue growth, EBIT decreased by 16.8% to 38.0m (prior year: 45.7m). The EBIT margin was 7.9% (prior year: 10.6%). Impacts of the Ukraine war and Covid lockdowns in China until the end of the zero-Covid policy caused shortages on procurement markets, with material costs, procurement costs and energy costs rising significantly as a result. The WashTec Group met the challenges in material procurement with increased flexibility in production and higher inventory levels. As a result, the Company retained its delivery capability at all times during the fiscal year. In addition, the Company responded to the developments with price increases for its own products. However, with order lead times of four to six months, it has not been possible to fully pass on the price rises in the procurement market to customers until the end of the fiscal year.



Due in particular to a high output volume towards the year-end, revenue of 143.7m (prior year: 124.2m) was generated in the final quarter of the year. With this figure, WashTec set a new quarterly record. Due to the high level of revenue, EBIT in the fourth quarter, at 15.4m (prior year: 12.7m) was significantly higher than in the prior year. This also made it possible to generate a double-digit EBIT margin in the fourth quarter, of 10.7% (prior year: 10.2%).



Due to lower earnings before taxes (EBT) and substantially higher net operating working capital, free cash flow (net cash inflow from operating activities net cash outflow from investing activities) decreased to 16.2m (prior year: 42.3m).



Equity went down from 98.4m to 88.1m. The equity ratio decreased to 31.0% (prior year: 36.9%) due to the higher balance sheet total compared to the prior year-end, the lower earnings and the higher dividend distribution.



Fiscal year 2022 was challenging. Nevertheless, we were able to supply our customers at all times and launched further innovations. In order to return our Company to a double-digit EBIT margin in the coming years, we have taken the necessary measures in the form of a strict cost-cutting program and efficiency improvements in all business areas, explained Dr. Ralf Koeppe, CEO of WashTec AG.



Annual General Meeting 2023

The Annual General Meeting of WashTec AG will take place on Monday, May 15, 2023. The Management Board and Supervisory Board are proposing a dividend of 2,20 per share for fiscal year 2022.



Outlook for fiscal year 2023

For fiscal year 2023, WashTec expects Group revenue on a similar level to the prior year (2022: 482.2m), with a significant increase in EBIT (2022: 38.0m). This will be supported in particular by the measures already implemented to increase production efficiency, in conjunction with optimized and resilient supply chains and strict cost management in all areas. With regard to the development of free cash flow (2022: 16.2m), the Company expects a significant increase, mainly due to lower inventory levels as a result of improved material availability.



General risk information

Any outlook is subject to uncertainties that could have a material effect on forecast revenue and earnings performance.



The annual report for fiscal year 2022 and additional information about the company can be found on: www.washtec.de .



About WashTec:

WashTec Group with its registered office in Augsburg, Germany, is the leading provider of innovative car wash solutions worldwide. The company has around 1,800 employees and is represented with subsidiaries in the major markets of Europe, North America and Asia/Pacific. Moreover, WashTec has an extensive network of independent marketing partners through which it is present in around 80 countries worldwide.



Key figures: m, IFRS 2022 2021 Change in % Revenue 482.2 430.5 12.0 EBIT 38.0 45.7 -16.8 EBIT margin in % 7.9 10.6 - EBT 37.3 44.8 -16.7 Net income 26.4 31.1 -15.1 Earnings per share1) (in ) 1.97 2.32 -15.1 Free cash flow 16.2 42.3 -61.7 ROCE in % 20.2 25.8 - m, IFRS 31. Dec. 22 31. Dec. 21 Change abs. Balance sheet total 284.5 267.0 17.5 Equity 88.1 98.4 -10.3 Equity ratio 31.0 36.9% -5.9 Net financial debt 45.2 15.7 29.5 Net operating working capital2) 105.1 86.9 18.2 Employees (31.12.) 1,824 1,782 42

1) Basis: on average 13,382,324 shares

2) Trade receivables + inventories trade payables prepayments on orders



Contact:

WashTec AG

Argonstrasse 7

86153 Augsburg



Tel.: +49 (0)821 - 5584 - 0

