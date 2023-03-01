|
01.03.2023 08:00:53
EQS-News: WashTec AG: Generation change on the Management Board
|
EQS-News: WashTec AG
/ Key word(s): Personnel
After eight successful years as Chief Sales Officer (CSO) with responsibility for Sales, Service and Marketing, Stephan Weber leaves the Management Board of WashTec AG by mutual agreement on February 28, 2023. The Supervisory Board and the Management Board would like to express their sincere thanks for his high level of commitment and outstanding performance and wish him all the best for his professional and personal future.
Effective March 1, 2023, Mr. Sebastian Kutz will be appointed as member of the Management Board and CSO of WashTec AG.
Sebastian Kutz (43) holds a degree in business administration. He began his career at Kermi GmbH before serving for many years at RATIONAL AG. There, he held various national and international positions in sales and marketing with increasing levels of responsibility. Since September 1, 2019, Mr. Kutz has been with WashTec AG as Executive Vice President Sales and Service DACH (Germany, Austria and Switzerland), an area he has developed very successfully over this time.
We are proud to appoint Sebastian Kutz, an internationally experienced and highly qualified manager from within the Company, as CSO of WashTec AG. For this, too, Stephan Weber deserves full recognition and special respect, said Dr. Günter Blaschke, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of WashTec AG.
The Supervisory Board looks forward to a good and close working relationship and wishes Mr. Kutz every success in his new role.
Contact:
WashTec AG
Argonstrasse 7
86153 Augsburg
Tel.: +49 (0)821 - 5584 - 5555
Fax: +49 (0)821 - 5584 - 1135
