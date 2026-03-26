EQS-News: WashTec AG: New record revenue of €498.6m with further increase in EBIT margin to 9.8% - at con-stant exchange rates revenue exceeds €500m for the first time

EQS-News: WashTec AG / Key word(s): Annual Report/Annual Results

WashTec AG: New record revenue of €498.6m with further increase in EBIT margin to 9.8% - at con-stant exchange rates revenue exceeds €500m for the first time



26.03.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

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Press release

WashTec AG: New record revenue of €498.6m with further increase in EBIT margin to 9.8% - at constant exchange rates revenue exceeds €500m for the first time Revenue: +4.6% to €498.6m (prior year: €476.9m)

(prior year: €476.9m) EBIT: +7.5% to €48.9m (prior year: €45.5m)

(prior year: €45.5m) EBIT-margin: 9.8% (prior year: 9.5%)

(prior year: 9.5%) Free cash flow: +6.1% to €41.9m (prior year: €39.5m)

(prior year: €39.5m) Dividend proposal: €2.50 per share (prior year: €2.40)

Augsburg, March 26, 2026 – The WashTec Group generated a record revenue of €498.6m in fiscal year 2025, up 4.6% on the prior year (€476.9m). At constant exchange rates, revenue rose by €27.0m to €503.9m (prior year: €476.9m) and would thus exceed €500m for the first time. This positive performance is due to the Europe and other segment, which increased revenue across all business lines. Revenue in the North America segment was down year on year due to lower unit sales of equipment, while service and consumables revenue was up on the prior year.



EBIT increased disproportionately by 7.5% in fiscal year 2025 to €48.9m (prior year: €45.5m). The EBIT margin was higher than in the prior year, at 9.8% (prior year: 9.5%). The increase in EBIT is attributable to the performance of the Europe and other segment.



During the fourth quarter, revenue of €140.4m was slightly down by 1.5% on the prior-year quarter, which was the second strongest in the Company’s history (€142.6m). While the Europe and other segment performed positively with growth of 1.8%, the North America segment continued to be affected in the fourth quarter by lower unit sales of equipment but already showed a significant increase in the order backlog by the end of the year.



Free cash flow, at €41.9m, was up slightly by 6.1% on the prior year (€39.5m). It should be noted that the prior year included a one-off effect from the reimbursement of investment income tax in the amount of €10.6m. Adjusted for this item, the increase was 45.0%.



Equity decreased to €82.0m, compared to €88.5m at the prior-year reporting date. At 28.6%, the equity ratio was below prior year (31.7%). The share repurchase program launched in November 2025 has meanwhile been completed. Between November 6, 2025, and March 13, 2026, a total of 100,000 shares were purchased for €4.8m.



“Despite the challenging overall economic situation, we remain on track. Our business model proved its resilience in the past fiscal year, and we were able to make significant progress. At the same time, in 2026 we must focus even more strongly on the consistent implementation of our efficiency programs in order to strengthen our performance in the long term. However, the current geopolitical situation – particularly the Middle East Conflict – is creating additional uncertainty and making it difficult to provide reliable outlooks. Nevertheless, we are working resolutely to position WashTec to be even more resilient and future-proof,” explained Michael Drolshagen, CEO of WashTec AG.



Annual General Meeting 2026

The Annual General Meeting of WashTec AG takes place on May 12, 2026. The Management Board and Supervisory Board are proposing a dividend of €2.50 per share for fiscal year 2025.



Guidance for fiscal year 2026

In fiscal year 2026, WashTec expects revenue growth in the mid-single-digit percentage range (2025: €498.6m) and an increase in EBIT that is disproportionately higher than revenue growth (2025: €48.9m).



The Company will continue to work on optimizing net operating working capital in 2026. As a result, the Company expects a free cash flow of between €35m and €45m (2025: €41.9m).



Note on risk:

The business development in 2026 is hard to predict due to the difficult geopolitical situation, particularly developments in the Middle East and the associated potential increases in raw material and energy prices and trade policy uncertainties. Furthermore, every forecast is subject to uncertainties that could have a material effect on the forecast revenue and earnings performance.

The annual report for fiscal year 2025 and further information about WashTec can be found on the WashTec:

About WashTec:

The WashTec Group, based in Augsburg, Germany, is the leading provider of innovative solutions for carwash worldwide. WashTec employs around 1,850 people worldwide and is present with own subsidiaries in the segments North America and Europe and other. WashTec is also represented by independent distributors in around 80 countries.



Key figures: €m, IFRS 2025 2024 Change in % Revenue 498.6 476.9 4.6 EBIT 48.9 45.5 7.5 EBIT margin in % 9.8 9.5 30 bps EBT 46.5 42.3 9.9 Net income 30.7 31.0 – 1.0 Earnings per share1) (in €) 2.29 2.32 – 1.3 Free cash flow 41.9 39.5 6.1 ROCE in % 24.8 23.6 120 bps €m, IFRS Dec. 31, 25 Dec. 31, 24 Change abs. Balance sheet total 286.6 279.7 6.9 Equity 82.0 88.5 – 6.5 Equity ratio in % 28.6 31.7 – 310 bps Net operating working capital2) 92.5 94.0 –1.5 Employees on reporting date 1,861 1,770 91

1) Basis: weighted average number of shares in 2025: 13,379,578 and in 2024: 13,382,324; basic = diluted

2) Trade receivables (incl. other receivables) + inventories - trade payables - contract liabilities from prepayments

Contact:

WashTec AG

Argonstrasse 7

86153 Augsburg



Mail: ir@washtec.com

Tel.: +49 (0)821 - 5584 - 5555 Augsburg, March 26, 2026 – The WashTec Group generated aof €498.6m in fiscal year 2025, up 4.6% on the prior year (€476.9m). At constant exchange rates, revenue rose by €27.0m to €503.9m (prior year: €476.9m) and would thus exceed €500m for the first time. This positive performance is due to the Europe and other segment, which increased revenue across all business lines. Revenue in the North America segment was down year on year due to lower unit sales of equipment, while service and consumables revenue was up on the prior year.increased disproportionately by 7.5% in fiscal year 2025 to €48.9m (prior year: €45.5m). The EBIT margin was higher than in the prior year, at 9.8% (prior year: 9.5%). The increase in EBIT is attributable to the performance of the Europe and other segment.During therevenue of €140.4m was slightly down by 1.5% on the prior-year quarter, which was the second strongest in the Company’s history (€142.6m). While the Europe and other segment performed positively with growth of 1.8%, the North America segment continued to be affected in the fourth quarter by lower unit sales of equipment but already showed a significant increase in the order backlog by the end of the year.at €41.9m, was up slightly by 6.1% on the prior year (€39.5m). It should be noted that the prior year included a one-off effect from the reimbursement of investment income tax in the amount of €10.6m. Adjusted for this item, the increase was 45.0%.decreased to €82.0m, compared to €88.5m at the prior-year reporting date. At 28.6%, the equity ratio was below prior year (31.7%). The share repurchase program launched in November 2025 has meanwhile been completed. Between November 6, 2025, and March 13, 2026, a total of 100,000 shares were purchased for €4.8m.” explained Michael Drolshagen, CEO of WashTec AG.The Annual General Meeting of WashTec AG takes place on May 12, 2026. The Management Board and Supervisory Board are proposing a dividend of €2.50 per share for fiscal year 2025.In fiscal year 2026, WashTec expects revenue growth in the mid-single-digit percentage range (2025: €498.6m) and an increase in EBIT that is disproportionately higher than revenue growth (2025: €48.9m).The Company will continue to work on optimizing net operating working capital in 2026. As a result, the Company expects a free cash flow of between €35m and €45m (2025: €41.9m).The business development in 2026 is hard to predict due to the difficult geopolitical situation, particularly developments in the Middle East and the associated potential increases in raw material and energy prices and trade policy uncertainties. Furthermore, every forecast is subject to uncertainties that could have a material effect on the forecast revenue and earnings performance.The annual report for fiscal year 2025 and further information about WashTec can be found on the WashTec: Investor Relations Website The WashTec Group, based in Augsburg, Germany, is the leading provider of innovative solutions for carwash worldwide. WashTec employs around 1,850 people worldwide and is present with own subsidiaries in the segments North America and Europe and other. WashTec is also represented by independent distributors in around 80 countries.1) Basis: weighted average number of shares in 2025: 13,379,578 and in 2024: 13,382,324; basic = diluted2) Trade receivables (incl. other receivables) + inventories - trade payables - contract liabilities from prepaymentsContact:WashTec AGArgonstrasse 786153 AugsburgMail: ir@washtec.comTel.: +49 (0)821 - 5584 - 5555

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