EQS-News: WashTec AG: Positive revenue performance with revenue of €374.5m; EBIT weighed down by delays in efficiency programs and one-off expenses related to organizational optimization

EQS-News: WashTec AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Quarterly / Interim Statement

WashTec AG: Positive revenue performance with revenue of €374.5m; EBIT weighed down by delays in efficiency programs and one-off expenses related to organizational optimization



03.11.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

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Press release:



WashTec AG: Positive revenue performance with revenue of €374.5m; EBIT weighed down by delays in efficiency programs and one-off expenses related to organizational optimization Revenue: +4.6 % to €374.5m (prior year: €358.2m)

EBIT: -20.7 % to €25.7m (prior year: €32.4m)

(prior year: €32.4m) EBIT margin: 6.9 % (prior year: 9.0 %)

(prior year: 9.0 %) Free cash flow: -69.1 % to €8.6m (prior year: €27.8m)

ROCE: 20.1 % (prior year: 25.7 %)

(prior year: 25.7 %) Revenue guidance for fiscal year 2026: Revenue growth in the mid-single-digit percentage range, with an EBIT margin between 8 % and 9 %.

Augsburg, November 3, 2026 – The WashTec Group generated revenue of €374.5m in the first nine months, exceeding the prior-year figure by 4.6 % (prior year: €358.2m). Both the Europe and Other segment and the North America segment increased revenue. In the third quarter WashTec generated revenue of €126.7m, slightly higher than in the prior year (€125.8m). Within this, revenue in the Europe and Other segment decreased slightly, while revenue in the North America segment showed an increase once again.



EBIT for the first nine months totaled €25.7m, below the prior-year figure (€32.4m). While EBIT in the North America segment showed positive performance over the prior year, expenses relating to delays in the implementation of efficiency programs weighed down EBIT performance in the Europe and Other segment. In addition, one-off expenses of €2.0m were incurred in connection with the ongoing organizational optimization. In the third quarter, EBIT decreased to €8.0m, significantly below the prior-year figure (€14.8m). The main factors in the EBIT performance continued to be additional expenses for efficiency programs, increased raw material costs and one-off expenses in connection with organizational optimization and expenses for implementation of the North America strategy. Compared with the prior-year quarter, the EBIT margin declined from 11.8 % to 6.3 %.



The WashTec Group’s free cash flow for the first nine months was €8.6m, down €-19.2m on the prior year (€27.8m), mainly due to significantly higher net operating working capital and increased capital expenditure. In the third quarter, free cash flow totaled €-5.1m, below the prior year (€7.8m) due to higher cash outflows from investing activities, lower net income and an increase in net operating working capital.



ROCE, at 20.1 %, was significantly below the same period of 2025.



Orders received for equipment in the first nine months were down on the same period of the prior year. While orders received in the North America segment increased, the Europe and Other segment recorded a decline on the prior year. As of the end of September, the equipment order backlog was slightly below the prior-year level.



Guidance for the full year 2026: WashTec continues to anticipate revenue growth in the mid-single-digit percentage range for fiscal year 2026. Compared to the prior year, WashTec expects an EBIT margin between 8 % and 9 % (previously: increase in EBIT that is disproportionately higher than revenue growth) and, consequently, ROCE below the prior-year level (previously: increase in ROCE by 0.5–2.0 percentage points).



“Our strategic course remains unchanged, and we are convinced that we are on the right track. However, delays in the implementation of some programs and additional one-time effects are weighing on this year's results and will essentially delay the expected improvements in earnings by one year compared to our original plan. We have responded by streamlining our management structure, clarifying responsibilities, and strengthening operational oversight. Our focus is now to accelerate the implementation of our strategic programs and to permanently improve profitability,” explained Michael Drolshagen, CEO of WashTec AG.



About WashTec:

The WashTec Group, based in Augsburg, Germany, is the leading provider of innovative solutions for carwash worldwide. WashTec employs around 1,850 people worldwide and is present with own subsidiaries in the segments North America and Europe and Other. WashTec is also represented by independent distributors in around 80 countries.



Key figures: €m, IFRS Q1-Q3 2026 Q1-Q3 2025 Change in % Revenue 374.5 358.2 4.6 EBIT 25.7 32.4 -20.7 EBIT margin in % 6.9 9.0 -210 bps EBT 23.3 30.4 -23.4 Net income 16.1 21.1 -23.7 Earnings per share1) in € 1.21 1.57 -22.9 Free cash flow 8.6 27.8 -69.1 ROCE2) in % 20.1 25.7 -560 bps €m, IFRS Sep 30, 26 Dec 31, 25 Change abs. Balance sheet total 304.6 286.6 18.0 Equity 63.7 82.0 -18.3 Equity ratio in % 20.9 25.5 -460 bps Net operating working capital3) 114.1 92.5 21.6 Employees at reporting date 1,949 1,830 119

bp: basis point (1/100th of a percentage point)

1) Basis: weighted average number of shares in H1 2026: 13,292,224 and in H1 2025: 13,382,324; basic = diluted

2) EBIT (calculated as the rolling sum of the last four quarters) divided by capital employed (calculated as the average over the last five quarters)

3) Trade receivables (incl. other receivables) + inventories - trade payables - contract liabilities from prepayments

Contact:

WashTec AG

Argonstrasse 7

86153 Augsburg



Tel.: +49 (0)821 - 5584 - 0

Mail: ir@washtec.com WashTec AG: Positive revenue performance with revenue of €374.5m; EBIT weighed down by delays in efficiency programs and one-off expenses related to organizational optimizationAugsburg, November 3, 2026 – The WashTec Group generatedof €374.5m in the first nine months, exceeding the prior-year figure by 4.6 % (prior year: €358.2m). Both the Europe and Other segment and the North America segment increased revenue. In the third quarter WashTec generated revenue of €126.7m, slightly higher than in the prior year (€125.8m). Within this, revenue in the Europe and Other segment decreased slightly, while revenue in the North America segment showed an increase once again.EBIT for the first nine months totaled €25.7m, below the prior-year figure (€32.4m). While EBIT in the North America segment showed positive performance over the prior year, expenses relating to delays in the implementation of efficiency programs weighed down EBIT performance in the Europe and Other segment. In addition, one-off expenses of €2.0m were incurred in connection with the ongoing organizational optimization. In the third quarter, EBIT decreased to €8.0m, significantly below the prior-year figure (€14.8m). The main factors in the EBIT performance continued to be additional expenses for efficiency programs, increased raw material costs and one-off expenses in connection with organizational optimization and expenses for implementation of the North America strategy. Compared with the prior-year quarter, the EBIT margin declined from 11.8 % to 6.3 %.The WashTec Group’sfor the first nine months was €8.6m, down €-19.2m on the prior year (€27.8m), mainly due to significantly higher net operating working capital and increased capital expenditure. In the third quarter, free cash flow totaled €-5.1m, below the prior year (€7.8m) due to higher cash outflows from investing activities, lower net income and an increase in net operating working capital.ROCE, at 20.1 %, was significantly below the same period of 2025.Orders received for equipment in the first nine months were down on the same period of the prior year. While orders received in the North America segment increased, the Europe and Other segment recorded a decline on the prior year. As of the end of September, the equipment order backlog was slightly below the prior-year level.Guidance for the full year 2026: WashTec continues to anticipate revenue growth in the mid-single-digit percentage range for fiscal year 2026. Compared to the prior year, WashTec expects an EBIT margin between 8 % and 9 % (previously: increase in EBIT that is disproportionately higher than revenue growth) and, consequently, ROCE below the prior-year level (previously: increase in ROCE by 0.5–2.0 percentage points).“Our strategic course remains unchanged, and we are convinced that we are on the right track. However, delays in the implementation of some programs and additional one-time effects are weighing on this year's results and will essentially delay the expected improvements in earnings by one year compared to our original plan. We have responded by streamlining our management structure, clarifying responsibilities, and strengthening operational oversight. Our focus is now to accelerate the implementation of our strategic programs and to permanently improve profitability,” explained Michael Drolshagen, CEO of WashTec AG.The WashTec Group, based in Augsburg, Germany, is the leading provider of innovative solutions for carwash worldwide. WashTec employs around 1,850 people worldwide and is present with own subsidiaries in the segments North America and Europe and Other. WashTec is also represented by independent distributors in around 80 countries.Key figures:bp: basis point (1/100th of a percentage point)1) Basis: weighted average number of shares in H1 2026: 13,292,224 and in H1 2025: 13,382,324; basic = diluted2) EBIT (calculated as the rolling sum of the last four quarters) divided by capital employed (calculated as the average over the last five quarters)3) Trade receivables (incl. other receivables) + inventories - trade payables - contract liabilities from prepaymentsContact:WashTec AGArgonstrasse 786153 AugsburgTel.: +49 (0)821 - 5584 - 0Mail: ir@washtec.com

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