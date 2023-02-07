|
EQS-News: WashTec AG preliminary figures for 2022
|
EQS-News: WashTec AG
/ Key word(s): Preliminary Results
WashTec AG preliminary figures for 2022:
Augsburg, February 7, 2023: The WashTec Group concluded fiscal year 2022 with revenue of 482m on preliminary figures (prior year: 431m). This represents revenue growth of 12% or 51m year on year. The increase in revenue is also due to price increases and positive currency effects. EBIT came to 38m (prior year: 46m), corresponding to an EBIT margin of approximately 8% (prior year: 11%)
Due in particular to a high output volume towards the year-end, revenue of 144m (prior year: 124m) was generated in the final quarter. With this figure, WashTec set a new quarterly record. Due to the high level of revenue, EBIT in the fourth quarter, at 15m (prior year: 13m) was significantly higher than in the prior year.
In spite of what continued to be a very challenging economic environment, the WashTec Group met its revenue and EBIT guidance for fiscal year 2022, which was revised in July.
The number of employees was 1,824 at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of 2% on the prior year (1,782 employees).
Net financial debt (current and non-current financial liabilities less cash and cash equivalents) stood at 45m as of December 31, 2022 (prior year: 16m).
Free cash flow 16m (prior year: 42m). This development was mainly due to a decline in the operating business and higher net operating working capital.
The Group order backlog at year-end 2022 showed an increase on the prior year due to price factors.
Group preliminary key figures:
Publication of the full consolidated financial statements with the final figures for fiscal year 2022, including the guidance for the current fiscal year, and the associated conference call are planned for March 30, 2023. The Annual General Meeting 2023 takes place on May 15, 2023.
About WashTec:
The WashTec Group, based in Augsburg, Germany, is the leading provider of innovative solutions for carwash worldwide. WashTec employs around 1,800 people worldwide and has subsidiaries in Europe, North America and Asia/Pacific. In addition, WashTec is on the map in some 80 countries through independent dealers.
