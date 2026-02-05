WashTec Aktie
WKN: 750750 / ISIN: DE0007507501
|
05.02.2026 07:00:04
EQS-News: WashTec AG: preliminary figures for 2025
|
EQS-News: WashTec AG
/ Key word(s): Preliminary Results
WashTec AG preliminary figures for 2025
Augsburg, February 5, 2026 - The WashTec Group looks back on a successful financial year 2025. According to preliminary figures, the company has achieved its guidance for all key financial indicators.
Revenue is expected to amount to €499m. This corresponds to anticipated growth of around 5% compared to the previous year (€476.9m). This is the highest revenue ever achieved by the Group. Operating profit also developed positively. Preliminary EBIT stands at €49m, around ~8% above the previous year's figure of €45.5m; the EBIT margin is approximately 9.8% (prior year: 9.5%). WashTec thus continues its path of profitable growth.
In the fourth quarter, expected revenue amounted to €140m, slightly below the exceptionally strong fourth quarter of 2024 (€142.6m). EBIT for the WashTec Group in the fourth quarter was €17m, slightly below the record level of the prior-year quarter (€17.9m).
ROCE increased by around 1 percentage point to approximately 25%, compared to 23.6% in the previous year – a clear sign of strong capital returns and sustainable profitability.
Free cash flow, at €42m (prior year: €39.5m) is above previous year’s level.
As of December 31, 2025, WashTec employed 1,861 people – 91 more than in the prior year (1,770); the average number of employees during the year was 1,811 (prior year: 1,715).
The Group’s order backlog at year-end was above the level of the prior year, underscoring the continued stable demand.
Group preliminary key figures:
Publication of the full consolidated financial statements with the final figures for fiscal year 2025, including the guidance for the fiscal year 2026, and the associated conference call are planned for March 26, 2026. The Annual General Meeting 2026 will take place on May 12, 2026.
About WashTec:
The WashTec Group, based in Augsburg, Germany, is the leading provider of innovative solutions for carwash worldwide. WashTec employs around 1,800 people worldwide and has subsidiaries in Europe, North America and Asia/Pacific. WashTec is also represented by independent distributors in around 80 countries.
Contact:
WashTec AG
Investor Relations
Argonstrasse 7
86153 Augsburg
Phone: +49 (0)821 5584-5555
Email: ir@washtec.com
05.02.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|WashTec AG
|Argonstraße 7
|86153 Augsburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)821 / 55 84-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)821 / 55 84 - 1135
|E-mail:
|washtec@washtec.de
|Internet:
|www.washtec.de
|ISIN:
|DE0007507501
|WKN:
|750750
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2271618
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2271618 05.02.2026 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu WashTec AG
|
05.02.26
|EQS-News: WashTec AG: preliminary figures for 2025 (EQS Group)
|
05.02.26
|EQS-News: WashTec AG: Vorläufige Zahlen 2025 (EQS Group)
|
02.02.26
|EQS-CMS: WashTec AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
02.02.26
|EQS-CMS: WashTec AG: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
26.01.26
|EQS-CMS: WashTec AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
26.01.26
|EQS-CMS: WashTec AG: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
19.01.26
|EQS-CMS: WashTec AG: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
19.01.26
|EQS-CMS: WashTec AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)