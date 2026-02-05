EQS-News: WashTec AG: preliminary figures for 2025

EQS-News: WashTec AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

WashTec AG: preliminary figures for 2025



05.02.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



WashTec AG preliminary figures for 2025

In a successful financial year 2025, WashTec achieved all key financial figures

Expected revenue of €499m, c. 5% above prior year (€476.9m)

Expected EBIT of €49m again stronger (prior year €45.5m); Expected EBIT margin rises again (c. 9.8%; prior year 9.5%)

Augsburg, February 5, 2026 - The WashTec Group looks back on a successful financial year 2025. According to preliminary figures, the company has achieved its guidance for all key financial indicators.



Revenue is expected to amount to €499m. This corresponds to anticipated growth of around 5% compared to the previous year (€476.9m). This is the highest revenue ever achieved by the Group. Operating profit also developed positively. Preliminary EBIT stands at €49m, around ~8% above the previous year's figure of €45.5m; the EBIT margin is approximately 9.8% (prior year: 9.5%). WashTec thus continues its path of profitable growth.



In the fourth quarter, expected revenue amounted to €140m, slightly below the exceptionally strong fourth quarter of 2024 (€142.6m). EBIT for the WashTec Group in the fourth quarter was €17m, slightly below the record level of the prior-year quarter (€17.9m).



ROCE increased by around 1 percentage point to approximately 25%, compared to 23.6% in the previous year – a clear sign of strong capital returns and sustainable profitability.



Free cash flow, at €42m (prior year: €39.5m) is above previous year’s level.



As of December 31, 2025, WashTec employed 1,861 people – 91 more than in the prior year (1,770); the average number of employees during the year was 1,811 (prior year: 1,715).



The Group’s order backlog at year-end was above the level of the prior year, underscoring the continued stable demand.



Group preliminary key figures: €m, IFRS 2024 2025 Change Guidance for 2025 Revenue 476.9 499 +5% Mid single-digit percentage increase EBIT 45.5 49 +8% Disproportionate increase in excess of revenue growth Free cash flow 39.5 42 +6% €35m – €45m ROCE 23.6% 25% >+1% point Continuous increase, by 0.5–2.5 percentage points



Publication of the full consolidated financial statements with the final figures for fiscal year 2025, including the guidance for the fiscal year 2026, and the associated conference call are planned for March 26, 2026. The Annual General Meeting 2026 will take place on May 12, 2026.

About WashTec:

The WashTec Group, based in Augsburg, Germany, is the leading provider of innovative solutions for carwash worldwide. WashTec employs around 1,800 people worldwide and has subsidiaries in Europe, North America and Asia/Pacific. WashTec is also represented by independent distributors in around 80 countries.



Contact:

WashTec AG

Investor Relations

Argonstrasse 7

86153 Augsburg

Phone: +49 (0)821 5584-5555

Email: ir@washtec.com



Augsburg, February 5, 2026 - The WashTec Group looks back on a successful financial year 2025. According to preliminary figures, the company has achieved its guidance for all key financial indicators.is expected to amount to. This corresponds to anticipated growth of around 5% compared to the previous year (€476.9m). This is the highest revenue ever achieved by the Group. Operating profit also developed positively. Preliminarystands at, around ~8% above the previous year's figure of €45.5m; theis approximately(prior year: 9.5%). WashTec thus continues its path of profitable growth.In the fourth quarter, expected revenue amounted to €140m, slightly below the exceptionally strong fourth quarter of 2024 (€142.6m). EBIT for the WashTec Group in the fourth quarter was €17m, slightly below the record level of the prior-year quarter (€17.9m).increased by around 1 percentage point to approximately, compared to 23.6% in the previous year – a clear sign of strong capital returns and sustainable profitability., at(prior year: €39.5m) is above previous year’s level.As of December 31, 2025, WashTec employed 1,861 people – 91 more than in the prior year (1,770); the average number of employees during the year was 1,811 (prior year: 1,715).The Group’s order backlog at year-end was above the level of the prior year, underscoring the continued stable demand.Group preliminary key figures:Publication of the full consolidated financial statements with the final figures for fiscal year 2025, including the guidance for the fiscal year 2026, and the associated conference call are planned for March 26, 2026. The Annual General Meeting 2026 will take place on May 12, 2026.The WashTec Group, based in Augsburg, Germany, is the leading provider of innovative solutions for carwash worldwide. WashTec employs around 1,800 people worldwide and has subsidiaries in Europe, North America and Asia/Pacific. WashTec is also represented by independent distributors in around 80 countries.WashTec AGInvestor RelationsArgonstrasse 786153 AugsburgPhone: +49 (0)821 5584-5555Email: ir@washtec.com

05.02.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News