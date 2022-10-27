EQS-News: WashTec AG: Revenue increased by 10.5% to new nine-month record, EBIT margin slightly improved on preceding quarter

EQS-News: WashTec AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures

WashTec AG: Revenue increased by 10.5% to new nine-month record, EBIT margin slightly improved on preceding quarter



27.10.2022

Group revenue 338.6m in first nine months (prior year: 306.3m) and 118.6m in third quarter (prior year: 111.3m)

Group EBIT 22.6m in first nine months (prior year: 33.0m) and 9.7m in third quarter (prior year: 15.0m)

Free cash flow (including repayment of lease liabilities) at 0.8m, down on prior year (19.4m) largely due to planned increase in inventories to safeguard delivery capability

Revised guidance for full year 2022 confirmed: Significant revenue growth of 10%-12% with an EBIT margin of 8%-9%

Augsburg, October 27, 2022 The WashTec Group generated revenue of 338.6m in the nine months to September 30, 2022, a significant increase of 32.3m or 10.5% on the prior year (306.3m). This is a new record for the first nine months of a fiscal year. Largely due to movements in the US



In total, Group EBIT decreased in the first nine months to 22.6m (prior year: 33.0m). The EBIT margin was 6.7% (prior year: 10.8%). In the third quarter, the EBIT of 9.7m (prior year: 15.0m) and the EBIT margin of 8.2% (prior year: 13.5%) were likewise significantly lower than in the prior year. Relative to the preceding quarter, the EBIT margin improved by 1.2%.



Orders received in the third quarter were slightly down on the prior year. In the first nine months, orders received were down year on year on an exchange rate adjusted basis. The decrease related to key account business, whereas orders received were up slightly in direct sales business. As was already the case at the end of the first half year, the order backlog was significantly higher at the end of September than a year earlier.



Free cash flow including repayment of lease liabilities (net cash flow cash outflow from investing activities repayment of lease liabilities) decreased year-on-year to 0.8m (prior year: 19.4m), largely due to a planned increase in inventories to safeguard delivery capability.



The Company regards the third quarter performance as confirmation of the revised guidance issued on July 21, 2022 for the Groups onward business development in 2022. The Company and continues to expect revenue growth of 10%-12% and an EBIT margin in the 8%-9% range. This guidance is subject to uncertainties.



We continued to be able to guarantee our ability to deliver at all times in the third quarter. That is a result of the tireless efforts of our workforce. But we also work hard every day on our sustainability. I am especially pleased in this regard that WashTec has been presented with the ESG Company of the Year award by Steinbeis Augsburg Business School, said Dr. Ralf Koeppe, CEO of WashTec AG.



The full Q3 2022 report and further information about WashTec can be found on: www.washtec.de .

About WashTec:

The WashTec Group, based in Augsburg, Germany, is the leading provider of innovative solutions for carwash worldwide. WashTec employs around 1,800 people worldwide and has subsidiaries in the markets of Europe, North America and Asia/Pacific. In addition, WashTec is on the map in some 80 countries through independent dealers.

Key figures:

m, IFRS Q1-Q3

2022 Q1-Q3

2021 Change in % Revenue 338.6 306.3 10.5 EBIT 22.6 33.0 -31.5 EBIT margin in % 6.7 10.8 - EBT 22.1 32.4 -31.8 Consolidated net income 14.8 22.9 -35.4 Earnings per share1 () 1.10 1.71 -35.4 Free cash flow2 0.8 19.4 -95.9 m, IFRS 30 Sep. 22 31 Dec. 21 Change abs. Balance sheet total 289.3 267.0 22.3 Equity 78.1 98.4 -20.3 Equity ratio 27.0% 36.9% -9.9 Net operating working capital3 104.5 86.9 17.6 Employees at reporting date 1,823 1,782 41

1 Basis: average of 13,382,324 shares; basic = diluted

2 Including repayment of lease liabilities

3 Trade receivables + inventories trade payables prepayments on orders

Contact:

WashTec AG

Argonstrasse 7

86153 Augsburg



Tel.: +49 (0)821 - 5584 - 0

