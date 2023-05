EQS-News: WashTec AG: Tender for the audit of the WashTec Group

EQS-News: WashTec AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Auditors (m/f/d) and auditing firms can express their interest in the tender until May 17, 2023 (24:00 Central European Summer Time - CEST) at ausschreibung@washtec.com

After expiry of this deadline and signing of a declaration of independence and confidentiality, the tender documents will be sent to the interested auditors (m/f/d) and audit firms.



Augsburg, May 2023

WashTec AG

Contact:

WashTec AG

Argonstrasse 7

86153 Augsburg



Tel.: +49 (0)821 - 5584 - 0

WashTec AG, with its registered office in Augsburg, announces the tender for the audit of the annual and consolidated financial statements of WashTec AG and the combined management report as well as the annual financial statements of subsidiaries included in the consolidated financial statements for fiscal year 2024. This also includes the review of interim financial reports for fiscal year 2024, if applicable.

