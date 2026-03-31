WeGrow Aktie

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WKN DE: A2LQUV / ISIN: DE000A2LQUV1

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31.03.2026 09:00:04

EQS-News: WeGrow continues its IR video call format due to strong demand – two sessions on April 20 and 23

EQS-News: WeGrow AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
WeGrow continues its IR video call format due to strong demand – two sessions on April 20 and 23

31.03.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

WeGrow continues its IR video call format due to strong demand – two sessions on April 20 and 23

Tönisvorst, Germany, March 31, 2026 – Following the very positive response to the recent IR video call, WeGrow AG will continue this communication format and is offering two additional sessions in April: a German-language video call on Monday, April 20, 2026 at 5:00 p.m., and an international English-language video call on Thursday, April 23, 2026 at 5:00 p.m.

With these additional sessions, WeGrow AG is responding to the strong interest from investors, analysts, media representatives, business partners, and other market participants both domestically and internationally. The aim is to make the company’s strategic and operational development accessible to an even broader audience and to further expand direct dialogue.

During the IR video calls, founders and Management Board members Allin Gasparian and Peter Diessenbacher provide insights into the international growth trajectory of the WeGrow Group. The focus is on the development of the scalable business model based on genetics, industrial plant propagation, cultivation systems, and wood-based applications, as well as international expansion through distribution, licensing, and royalty models. The further development of KiriBloX®, a modular, reusable timber construction system made from just three-year-old hybrid kiri trees, is also highlighted as an additional growth pillar.

Interested participants are kindly requested to register in advance via the links below. Following the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions directly to the Management Board.

Dates and registration:
German-language IR video call
Monday, April 20, 2026, 5:00 p.m.
Registration link

International IR video call (English)
Thursday, April 23, 2026, 5:00 p.m.
Registration link

About WeGrow AG
WeGrow AG was founded in 2009 as a spin-off from the University of Bonn and specializes in fast-growing hybrid kiri trees. The company develops integrated system solutions along the entire value chain – from breeding and genetics through industrial plant propagation and cultivation systems to wood-based, circular applications. Based on many years of operational validation, WeGrow positions itself as an international system provider with a scalable growth model.

Contact
PRESS
WeGrow AG
Allin Gasparian
Kehn 20, 47918 Tönisvorst
Phone: +49 (0)2156 48498-10
Email: press@wegrow.de

FINANCIAL PRESS
IR4value GmbH
Frank Ostermair, Linh Chung
Karl-Hromadnik-Str. 14, 81241 Munich
Phone: +49 (0)211 178047-20
Email: linh.chung@ir4value.de


31.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: WeGrow AG
Kehn 20
47918 Tönisvorst
Germany
Phone: 02156/48498-10
E-mail: info@wegrow-ag.de
Internet: www.wegrow.de
ISIN: DE000A2LQUV1, DE000A383RQ0,
WKN: A2LQUV , A383RQ
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt)
EQS News ID: 2300752

 
End of News EQS News Service

2300752  31.03.2026 CET/CEST

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