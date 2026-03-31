WeGrow Aktie
WKN DE: A2LQUV / ISIN: DE000A2LQUV1
|
31.03.2026 09:00:04
EQS-News: WeGrow continues its IR video call format due to strong demand – two sessions on April 20 and 23
|
EQS-News: WeGrow AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
WeGrow continues its IR video call format due to strong demand – two sessions on April 20 and 23
With these additional sessions, WeGrow AG is responding to the strong interest from investors, analysts, media representatives, business partners, and other market participants both domestically and internationally. The aim is to make the company’s strategic and operational development accessible to an even broader audience and to further expand direct dialogue.
During the IR video calls, founders and Management Board members Allin Gasparian and Peter Diessenbacher provide insights into the international growth trajectory of the WeGrow Group. The focus is on the development of the scalable business model based on genetics, industrial plant propagation, cultivation systems, and wood-based applications, as well as international expansion through distribution, licensing, and royalty models. The further development of KiriBloX®, a modular, reusable timber construction system made from just three-year-old hybrid kiri trees, is also highlighted as an additional growth pillar.
Interested participants are kindly requested to register in advance via the links below. Following the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions directly to the Management Board.
Dates and registration:
International IR video call (English)
FINANCIAL PRESS
31.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|WeGrow AG
|Kehn 20
|47918 Tönisvorst
|Germany
|Phone:
|02156/48498-10
|E-mail:
|info@wegrow-ag.de
|Internet:
|www.wegrow.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A2LQUV1, DE000A383RQ0,
|WKN:
|A2LQUV , A383RQ
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt)
|EQS News ID:
|2300752
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2300752 31.03.2026 CET/CEST
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