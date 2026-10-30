Westwing Aktie
WKN DE: A2N4H0 / ISIN: DE000A2N4H07
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30.10.2026 17:33:13
EQS-News: Westwing Group SE: Publication by Rocket Internet SE, Global Founders GmbH, Rocata GmbH and Zerena GmbH regarding a precautionary exemption decision pursuant to Section 37 of the WpÜG
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EQS-News: Westwing Group SE
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Westwing Group SE: Publication by Rocket Internet SE, Global Founders GmbH, Rocata GmbH and Zerena GmbH regarding a precautionary exemption decision pursuant to Section 37 of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (WpÜG)
Rocket Internet SE, with its seat in Berlin, which holds shares in Westwing Group SE, together with Global Founders GmbH, Rocata GmbH and Zerena GmbH, each with its seat in Oberhaching (together, the “Applicants”), announced on 30 October 2026 that the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority, upon the Applicants’ joint request and as a mere precaution, exempted the Applicants, subject to certain conditions, from the obligation to make a mandatory offer in the event of a potential crossing of the 30% control threshold, due to a potential cancellation of treasury shares by Westwing Group SE, pursuant to Section 37 of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (WpÜG).
The exemption applies to each of the Applicants.
The details of the exemption and the specific conditions can be found here: Link (German version only)
Contact: ir@westwing.de
30.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Westwing Group SE
|Moosacher Straße 88
|80809 Munich
|Germany
|Fax:
|+49 (89) 550 544 445
|E-mail:
|ir@westwing.de
|Internet:
|www.westwing.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2N4H07
|WKN:
|A2N4H0
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900BN8B4KAHILIX84
|EQS News ID:
|2425918
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2425918 30.10.2026 CET/CEST
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