EQS-News: Westwing Group SE: Sebastian Westrich will become new CFO of Westwing Group SE

Westwing Group SE: Sebastian Westrich will become new CFO of Westwing Group SE



25.01.2023 / 08:58 CET/CEST

Munich, January 25, 2023 // Westwing, the market leader for inspiration based Home & Living eCommerce in Europe, announces a change in the Management Board: Sebastian Westrich will take over the position of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) by 1 August 2023 at the latest. He succeeds Sebastian Säuberlich, who will leave the company by mutual agreement on March 31, 2023 at the end of his current office term. CEO Dr. Andreas Hoerning assumes the CFO responsibility at Management Board level for the interim period.

Sebastian Westrich has been entrusted with various management tasks in Digital of Hubert Burda Media for more than eight years and is therefore a proven eCommerce and finance expert. He is currently CFO of Cyberport, one of the largest consumer electronics eCommerce companies in Europe, and CFO and Managing Director of Burda Digital. Previously, he was leading the Investment Management at Burda Digital.

Christoph Barchewitz, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Westwing: "On behalf of the entire Supervisory Board and the company, I would like to thank Sebastian Säuberlich for his significant contribution to the development of Westwing over more than eight years, most recently as Chief Financial Officer, and the always trusting cooperation. At the same time, I am very pleased that we have found a strong successor in Sebastian Westrich. The entire Supervisory Board looks forward to continuing our successful cooperation with the Management Board."

Sebastian Westrich: "I am very pleased to become part of the ambitious Westwing management team and to be able to help shape Westwing's future path with my enthusiasm and expertise."

Dr. Andreas Hoerning, CEO of Westwing: "I am very much looking forward to working with Sebastian Westrich. With him as the new CFO and the rest of the management team, Westwing is very well positioned for the future. I would like to thank my colleague Sebastian Säuberlich very much for the excellent cooperation and wish him all the best for new challenges."