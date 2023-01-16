EQS-News: Westwing Group SE Trading Update: FY 2022 financial guidance confirmed; positive Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow in the fourth quarter of 2022

|
Trading Update: FY 2022 financial guidance confirmed; positive Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow in the fourth quarter of 2022
Westwing Group SE Trading Update: FY 2022 financial guidance confirmed; positive Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow in the fourth quarter of 2022
Munich, January 16, 2023 // Westwing, the leader in inspiration-based Home & Living eCommerce in Europe, announces preliminary and unaudited trading information for the fourth quarter and the full year 2022.
Based on preliminary unaudited results, Westwing delivered EUR 142m in Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) in the fourth quarter of 2022 (Q4 2021: EUR 166m). The fourth quarter of 2022 continued to be adversely affected by a challenging macro environment and low consumer demand for Home & Living. Management does not expect a recovery of unfavorable consumer demand in the first half of 2023. Based on the results of the fourth quarter, Westwing realized a FY 2022 GMV of EUR 481m (FY 2021: EUR 586m), a 18% decline year-over-year. Revenue development for FY 2022 is expected to be in line with GMV development. Accordingly, revenue is expected around the midpoint of the guided range of EUR 410m to 450m for FY 2022. Yet, despite the macro-economic challenges in FY 2022, Westwings performance remained strong compared to pre-pandemic levels with a positive compound annual growth rate of +16% in GMV compared to FY 2019.
In terms of profitability, Westwing expects a positive Adjusted EBITDA and positive Free Cash Flow in its seasonally strongest fourth quarter 2022. This leads to the Companys expectation to report Adjusted EBITDA for FY 2022 in the upper half of its guidance (FY 2022 Adjusted EBITDA guidance:
In accordance with the strategic priority of positioning Westwing Collection at the core of the next growth phase, Westwing Collection has reached an all-time high share of 44% of overall Group GMV in the fourth quarter of 2022 (Q4 2021: 37%). For FY 2022, Westwing Collection also reached an all-time high of 41% of overall Group GMV (FY 2021: 34%), a +7 percentage point increase compared to the previous year. This supports the Companys strategic progress of rapidly building up the Westwing Collection to a target of 50% share of overall Group GMV through further assortment expansion as well as higher visibility across all channels.
Westwing will publish its Annual Report for FY 2022 including the outlook for FY 2023 on March 30, 2023.
Note: All figures are unaudited.
About Westwing
Westwing is the leader in inspiration-based Home & Living eCommerce in Europe with EUR 522m of revenue in 2021. Through its 'shoppable magazine', Westwing inspires its loyal home enthusiast customers with a curated product selection and combines that with gorgeous content. With unparalleled loyalty, Westwing is generating more than 80% of sales from repeat customers. Westwing's mission is: To inspire and make every home a beautiful home. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Munich. Westwing went public on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in October 2018 and is active in eleven European countries.
Disclaimer
Certain statements in this communication may constitute forward looking statements. These statements are based on assumptions that are believed to be reasonable at the time they are made, and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. You should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements. The Company's actual results may differ materially and adversely from any forward-looking statements discussed in this press release due to a number of factors, including without limitation, risks from macroeconomic developments, external fraud, inefficient processes at fulfillment centers, inaccurate personnel and capacity forecasts for fulfillment centers, hazardous material / conditions in production with regard to private labels, lack of innovation capabilities, inadequate data security, lack of market knowledge, risk of strike and changes in competition levels
16.01.2023 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Westwing Group SE
|Moosacher Straße 88
|80809 Munich
|Germany
|Fax:
|+49 (89) 550 544 445
|E-mail:
|ir@westwing.de
|Internet:
|www.westwing.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2N4H07
|WKN:
|A2N4H0
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1536333
|30.03.22
|Westwing Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|29.03.22
|Westwing Buy
|Baader Bank
|26.01.22
|Westwing Buy
|Baader Bank
|24.11.21
|Westwing Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|17.11.21
|Westwing Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|Westwing AG
|10,40
|3,17%
