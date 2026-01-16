EQS-News: Westwing Group SE Trading Update: Westwing delivered a strong 9% GMV growth in Q4 2025 and significantly increased full-year 2025 guidance on adjusted EBITDA

EQS-News: Westwing Group SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

Westwing Group SE Trading Update: Westwing delivered a strong 9% GMV growth in Q4 2025 and significantly increased full-year 2025 guidance on adjusted EBITDA

Based on preliminary unaudited results, full-year 2025 GMV amounted to EUR 507 million (+2% year-over-year).

2025 revenue is expected to land in the upper half of the guided range of EUR 425 million to EUR 455 million at around EUR 449 million (+1% year-over-year).

Management expects an adjusted EBITDA between EUR 42 million and EUR 45 million for 2025 (previously: upper end of the guidance of EUR 25 million to EUR 35 million), corresponding roughly to an adjusted EBITDA margin of 9 to 10%.

Westwing generated a net cash flow of EUR 25 million in the full year 2025 with a strong net cash position of EUR 94 million at the end of December.

The Westwing Collection share continued to increase by 8 percentage points year-over-year to 63% of GMV in 2025.

Munich, 16 January 2026 // Westwing Group SE (“Westwing” or “the Company”), Europe‘s #1 in Beautiful Living e-commerce, announces preliminary and unaudited trading information for the fourth quarter and the full year 2025.

Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) in the fourth quarter of 2025 grew by 9% year-over-year to EUR 163 million (Q4 2024: EUR 149 million), driven by a particularly strong performance during the Black Week sales event and at year-end.

Full-year 2025 GMV increased by 2% year-over-year to EUR 507 million (FY 2024: EUR 497 million). 2025 revenue is expected to land in the upper half of the guided range of EUR 425 million to EUR 455 million at around EUR 449 million (+1% year-over-year).

In terms of profitability, Westwing achieved a better-than-expected performance in the fourth quarter of 2025. The full-year 2025 guidance for adjusted EBITDA was therefore increased to a range between EUR 42 million and EUR 45 million (previously: upper end of the guidance of EUR 25 million to EUR 35 million). This corresponds roughly to an adjusted EBITDA ratio of 9 to 10%.

In addition, the Company generated a strong net cash flow of EUR 25 million in 2025 and closed the year with a strong net cash position of EUR 94 million (end of 2024: EUR 69 million), driven by the positive development of operating cash flow.

The Westwing Collection share increased by 3 percentage points year-over-year to 61% of GMV in the fourth quarter of 2025 (Q4 2024: 58%), which resulted in a new full-year all-time high of 63% of GMV (FY 2024: 55%).



CEO Statement

Dr Andreas Hoerning, CEO of Westwing, commented: “Our team delivered an excellent performance throughout 2025. We successfully completed the second phase of our 3-step value creation plan and kick-started the growth levers of the third phase. I am very pleased that, following a strong fourth quarter, this exceptional performance is also reflected in very strong financial results.”



Westwing will publish its Annual Report for 2025 including the outlook for 2026 on 26 March 2026.

For further information, please visit Westwing's investor relations website at: ir.westwing.com



About Westwing

Westwing, Europe’s #1 in Beautiful Living e-commerce, is present in 22 European countries and achieved a GMV (Gross Merchandise Volume) of EUR 507 million in 2025. As Europe’s premium one-stop destination for Design Lovers, it offers a unique brand experience with a carefully curated assortment of the Westwing Collection and 3rd party design brands. The integrated platform combines Shop, Daily Specials, Stores, the B2B Service (Westwing Business) and the Westwing Design Service. Westwing’s team works together on its shared purpose to “Excite people to create homes that unlock the full beauty of life”. Founded in 2011, Westwing is headquartered in Munich and went public on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in October 2018.



Disclaimer

Certain statements in this communication may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based on assumptions that are believed to be reasonable at the time they are made, and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. You should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events and we undertake no obligation to update or revise these statements. Our actual results may differ materially and adversely from any forward-looking statements discussed in these statements due to a number of factors.



